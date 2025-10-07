NATO CCDCOE to Research Battlefield Connectivity with Oracle 5G Solutions

NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence selects Oracle and Druid Software solutions to build and secure private 5G networks for research and war-gaming
The NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) has chosen Oracle and Oracle partner Druid Software to design, deploy, and secure private 5G networks for NATO research, war gaming, and development initiatives. The technologies will be pivotal in helping enable high-performance connectivity for cyber defence exercises that protect critical infrastructure from external threats.
Based in Tallinn, Estonia , the CCDCOE is a multinational, cyber defence hub. The Centre supports NATO and its member nations with interdisciplinary expertise in the field of cyber defence research, training, and exercises covering technology, strategy, operations, and law. As part of NATO's drive to enhance operational readiness, the CCDCOE supports building secure private networks across the alliance.
The CCDCOE has been advancing research on 5G networks to support NATO and its member nations. Secure, resilient 5G adds a vital layer to existing communications, while portable, private networks with seamless roaming enable faster, more effective data sharing, keeping NATO forces a step ahead of adversaries," said Tõnis Saar, Director of CCDCOE. "
As a result of a successful pilot program, the CCDCOE verified Oracle's 5G Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) as a trusted solution for securing 5G roaming communications across NATO member networks. The SEPP is a core element of Oracle's 5G Core portfolio, deployed by communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide, to deliver end-to-end confidentiality and integrity for all 5G interconnect roaming messages. Oracle's SEPP software was deployed on a Druid 5G "Raemis" core network over Oracle Roving Edge Devices. This verification will enable Oracle to help NATO safeguard sensitive battlefield and research data and deliver seamless, secure connectivity between allied forces.
"Safeguarding mission-critical and sensitive information over communications networks is paramount to national and global security," said Andrew Morawski , executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Regulated Industries. "By bolstering 5G data security across roaming networks, Oracle technologies will help NATO forces enhance data integrity and gain operational advantages in high-stakes scenario planning and testing."
"Advanced 5G networks must deliver uncompromising data security to protect mission-critical communications," said Liam Kenny , CEO of Druid Software. "The combination of our Raemis platform with Oracle's technologies, provides NATO with secure and robust roaming and network federation capabilities, for greater interoperability and for operational superiority in high-pressure scenarios."
The NATO CCDCOE, as an accredited NATO entity, shares its research outcomes with NATO allies and like-minded nations for military use.
Oracle Communications SEPP is equipped with the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) recommended firewall capabilities and other security hardening measures, which combine the common practices of encryption in transit and encryption at rest. The former guards against data exposure in the network, and the latter secures data from attack on storage media.
