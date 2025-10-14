National Business Aviation Association Signs on to Support the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift

During the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) event in Las Vegas, NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen announced the organization's support and endorsement of the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift . The Airlift, organized by Textron Aviation Inc. a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, mobilizes hundreds of volunteer Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker pilots and aircraft to create the world's largest peacetime airlift and provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Special Olympics athletes.
"We couldn't do this alone. The support of the National Business Aviation Association, our customers and the entire aviation industry is a powerful testament to what we can achieve together," said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. "The Special Olympics Airlift gives these athletes the opportunity to shine, and NBAA's support helps amplify that mission."
The industry is calling on Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft owners and operators to come together on Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 27, 2026, to enable champions from all corners of the nation to travel to and from the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota's Twin Cities, regardless of financial or logistical challenges. Owners and operators of Cessna Citation, Beechcraft King Air and Hawker aircraft can participate by volunteering their aircraft, crew, fuel and time.
"The Special Olympics Airlift showcases the extraordinary generosity and unity within the business aviation community," Bolen said. "By coming together to support these remarkable athletes, the aviation community delivers unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories. NBAA is honored to stand behind this powerful initiative that reflects the very best of our industry."
Since the inception of the Special Olympics Airlift in 1987, Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker owners have transported more than 10,000 athletes and coaches to various Special Olympics World and USA Games. During the 2026 event, participating aircraft known as Doves are expected to touch down or takeoff from St. Paul Downtown Airport Holman Field (KSTP) every three minutes throughout a 10-hour period.
Everybody needs a lift every now and then. Become a Dove for this monumental nationwide aviation event by visiting airlift.txtav.com .
