National Business Aviation Association Signs on to Support the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift

National Business Aviation Association Signs on to Support the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift

During the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) event in Las Vegas, NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen announced the organization's support and endorsement of the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift . The Airlift, organized by Textron Aviation Inc. a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, mobilizes hundreds of volunteer Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker pilots and aircraft to create the world's largest peacetime airlift and provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Special Olympics athletes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251014190335/en/

During the National Business Aviation Association – Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) event in Las Vegas, NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen announced the organization's support and endorsement of the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift.

During the National Business Aviation Association – Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) event in Las Vegas, NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen announced the organization's support and endorsement of the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift.

"We couldn't do this alone. The support of the National Business Aviation Association, our customers and the entire aviation industry is a powerful testament to what we can achieve together," said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. "The Special Olympics Airlift gives these athletes the opportunity to shine, and NBAA's support helps amplify that mission."

The industry is calling on Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft owners and operators to come together on Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 27, 2026, to enable champions from all corners of the nation to travel to and from the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota's Twin Cities, regardless of financial or logistical challenges. Owners and operators of Cessna Citation, Beechcraft King Air and Hawker aircraft can participate by volunteering their aircraft, crew, fuel and time.

"The Special Olympics Airlift showcases the extraordinary generosity and unity within the business aviation community," Bolen said. "By coming together to support these remarkable athletes, the aviation community delivers unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories. NBAA is honored to stand behind this powerful initiative that reflects the very best of our industry."

Since the inception of the Special Olympics Airlift in 1987, Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker owners have transported more than 10,000 athletes and coaches to various Special Olympics World and USA Games. During the 2026 event, participating aircraft known as Doves are expected to touch down or takeoff from St. Paul Downtown Airport Holman Field (KSTP) every three minutes throughout a 10-hour period.

Everybody needs a lift every now and then. Become a Dove for this monumental nationwide aviation event by visiting airlift.txtav.com .

About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Williams
Rawilliams@txtav.com
316.706.7201
txtav.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Textron Inc.TXTNYSE:TXT
TXT
The Conversation (0)
Textron Inc.

Textron Inc.

Milestone 400th Cessna Citation Latitude Production Rollout Emphasizes Its Leading Position in the Midsize Business Jet Market

Milestone 400th Cessna Citation Latitude Production Rollout Emphasizes Its Leading Position in the Midsize Business Jet Market

Textron Aviation today announced that the 400th Cessna Citation Latitude business jet has rolled out of production at the company's factory in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be delivered later this year. Employees recognized the milestone with a special celebration at the company's... Keep Reading...
Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Flagship Citation Longitude to Offer New Advanced Avionics Features

Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Flagship Citation Longitude to Offer New Advanced Avionics Features

Textron Aviation today announced advanced Garmin G5000 avionics enhancements coming to the best-selling mid-size business jet, the Cessna Citation Latitude, and the flagship of the Citation family of jets, the Citation Longitude. Textron Aviation's investments in the popular business jets, based... Keep Reading...
Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted certification of a new Combi interior conversion option for the passenger variant of the twin-engine, Cessna SkyCourier turboprop aircraft. The Combi option enables operators to transport nine passengers and... Keep Reading...
Textron Systems Collaborates with Kodiak to Develop Uncrewed Military Vehicle

Textron Systems Collaborates with Kodiak to Develop Uncrewed Military Vehicle

The companies are collaborating on the development of an uncrewed military vehicle intended for advanced terrain environments and designed without space for a driver Textron Systems Corporation a Textron Inc. ( NYSE: TXT ) company, a leading developer of crewed and uncrewed military ground... Keep Reading...
Data Communications Upgrade for Hawker 4000 Business Jets Earns STC Approval

Data Communications Upgrade for Hawker 4000 Business Jets Earns STC Approval

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration has granted supplemental type certification (STC) approval of a fully integrated Future Air Navigation System (FANS) and Protected Mode Controller Pilot Data Link Communication (PM-CPDLC) program for Hawker 4000 aircraft... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Silver Hammer Announces Receipt of Updated and Revised Drill Permit for Upcoming Silverton Project Exploration Program in Nevada

Transition Metals Identifies Four New Polymetallic Showings at Pike Warden, Yukon, Including Samples Returning >10,000 ppm Silver and 3.4% Molybdenum

Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance

Related News

uranium investing

IsoEnergy Expands Into Australia with Toro Energy Takeover

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Silver Investing

Silver Hammer Announces Receipt of Updated and Revised Drill Permit for Upcoming Silverton Project Exploration Program in Nevada

silver investing

Transition Metals Identifies Four New Polymetallic Showings at Pike Warden, Yukon, Including Samples Returning >10,000 ppm Silver and 3.4% Molybdenum

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board