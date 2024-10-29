- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Multiple Conductive Anomalies Identified at Hulk
Geochemical and geophysical results confirm prospectivity for sediment-hosted copper potential at Rae Project
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is pleased to announce the initial results from the first project scale airborne geophysical survey at the Rae Copper Project (“Rae” or “the Project”), Nunavut, Canada. Results confirm prospectivity for district scale sediment-hosted copper potential.
- With the Company’s latest land acquisition, the Hulk exploration district has expanded to cover 152km2 within a larger, broader sub-basin that has interpreted dimensions that exceed 20km by 10km
- The MobileMT airborne survey, conducted over 2,400 line-km at the Project, represents the latest innovation in airborne electromagnetic technology and the most advanced generation of airborne AFMAG technologies. It is the only system proven to deliver geoelectrical information from shallow to > 1km depth range with high spatial (lateral and in-depth) and resistivity resolution
- The Hulk district represents 505 of the total 2,400 line-km flown as part of the aerial survey. The Company continues to review, interpret and analyse several additional anomalies within the greater Rae Project area that have shown elevated conductive signatures - these results will be confirmed prior to the end of the year
- Final analysis and interpretation of the survey completed in conjunction with Expert Geophysics has identified three, distinct, conductive anomalies at the Hulk sedimentary target
- These target areas are fault controlled, sub basins covering >20km of strike, with mineralization being targeted from surface to an estimated depth of ~300mtrs with up to 70mtr intersections within the Rae Group sedimentary structures.
- East (Target A):
- situated less than 2km west of the historic drill intercept of sediment hosted copper by Kaizen Discovery Corp, where results from that drill program demonstrated increasing copper grades as drill holes progressed westward towards the Company’s licences and the Hulk target area
- the area is bounded by 2 major N/S trending faults, including the regional Herb Dixon structure - a known conduit of hydrothermal copper fluids
- spans more than 4.5km E/W, 8km N/S and - open to the north into the newly acquired expanded claim
- Central (Target B):
- a fault-controlled target, sitting on the eastern side of the Herb Dixon structure
- sitting within a 3.5km E/W, 8km N/S conductive footprint, also open to the north
- West (Target C):
- sits within the bounds of two major NW/SE faults and contains intersecting NW/SE and N/S structures, providing a geological structural boundary around the sedimentary basin
- covers an area 10km N/S x 4km E/W and includes the CALMAL showing
- The Herb Dixon Structure is a major regional North/South fault that cuts through the Hulk District. This same structure can be directly traced to the Company’s Vision project where rock chip assays included 64.02%, 62.02%, 55.01% and 50.48% Cu
“The recently expanded Hulk District now has multiple, independent and coincident datasets that demonstrate sediment- hosted copper mineralisation. The identification of three sub-basins along a 20km strike length provides us with significant scope for multiple copper discoveries.
The conductive intervals we’ve observed dip northward, aligning perfectly with the orientation of the Rae Group sedimentary structure, extending over 10km down dip into White Cliff’s recently claimed ground. The remarkable continuity in conductive signatures across these sections, combined with the coincident chemical and geophysical responses observed at Hulk can only be explained by one of a few possibilities, one of which is a substantial metal occurrence.
With these results, alongside the assays we received from our field campaign at Rae, we are now in a position where we can confirm and pinpoint drilling locations for the upcoming campaign. The expanded Hulk target has encouraged the Company to look at expanding the drilling services that are planned for 2025 and I look forward to providing an update on the scale of that fully funded drilling campaign later this year.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Industrial Forward Osmosis Update
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to update that the industrial forward osmosis ("iFO") unit has arrived and is being installed at the facilities of Condutive Energy in Chicago, USA, where concentrated eluate from the Company´s pilot plant will be converted into battery-grade lithium carbonate. This marks the final piece of equipment required for the downstream conversion process to begin.
Figures 1 to 3: iFO demonstration unit with capacity to process 35 m3/day of eluate arriving at Conductive Energy's site in Chicago, USA
Using iFO has several benefits to the downstream conversion processs, as communicated previously (RNS 19th Sept 2024), such as higher water recovery and lower energy consumption and CO2 emissions compared to using conventional thermal evaporators. This further enhances the potential environmental benefits and process efficiency that the Company aims to achieve in applying Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") to produce lithium from brine.
The initial volume of 88m3 of concentrated eluate from Laguna Verde, equal to approximately one tonne of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"), is at Conductive Energy´s facility, with the conversion process to battery-grade lithium to begin in the coming days. With this product, the Company plans to engage with strategic partners for product qualification.
For further information contact:
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
About Reach announcements
This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
6 Lithium-ion Battery Types (Updated 2024)
Lithium-ion batteries are essential to modern technology. Containing lithium, along with metals like cobalt, graphite, manganese and nickel, they power cell phones, laptops, medical devices, energy storage and even electric vehicles (EVs).
When it comes to the lithium part of the equation, it's important to note that it's not lithium metal that these batteries use — manufacturers often use lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide. The anodes and cathodes of a lithium-ion battery contain lithium ions, and during discharge the lithium ions move from anode to cathode; the flow reverses during charging.
So which lithium battery types are used for which applications? There's more than one type of lithium-ion battery, and not all are created equal. We’ve outlined six lithium-ion battery types below, as well as their compositions and common uses.
In this article:
1. Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) batteries
Lithium cobalt oxide batteries are made from lithium carbonate and cobalt, using a cobalt oxide cathode and graphite carbon as their anode material. Due to their very high specific energy, these batteries are used for cell phones, laptops and electronic cameras. They are are also known as lithium cobaltate, lithium-ion cobalt or LCO batteries.
This type of battery has some drawbacks, including a relatively short battery life and limited specific power. Additionally, these batteries are not as safe as other types due to their low thermal stability. Even so, their characteristics make them the popular choice for cell phones and other portable electronic devices.
2. Lithium manganese oxide (LMO) batteries
Lithium manganese oxide batteries use manganese dioxide cathodes. This battery formula has several names, also going by LMO, lithium manganate or lithium-ion manganese batteries, as well as li-manganese or manganese spinel. The technology for this battery type was discovered in the 1980s.
Lithium manganese oxide batteries are notable for their high temperature stability and are also safer than other lithium-ion battery types. For this reason, they are often used in medical equipment and devices, power tools, electric bikes and more. It is also possible to use lithium manganese oxide batteries to power laptops and electric powertrain cars.
3. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries
Lithium iron phosphate batteries, also known as li-phosphate or LFP batteries, use phosphate as a cathode. They benefit from low resistance properties, which enhance their safety and thermal stability.
Other benefits of LFP batteries include durability and a long lifecycle — fully charged batteries can be stored with little change to the total lifespan of the battery’s charge. Li-phosphate batteries are often the most cost-effective option as well when their long battery life is taken into consideration.
Accordingly, these batteries are often used in electric motorcycles, as well as other applications that need a long lifecycle and significant safety. EVs often use these batteries, and they are very common in Chinese EVs in particular. However, the lower voltage of LFP batteries means that they have less energy than other types of lithium-ion batteries.
Another form of a LFP battery includes the replacement of an iron cathode with a manganese cathode to produce a lower-cost, more efficient battery. Lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) batteries offer both increased energy density and up to 20 percent higher capacity than LFP batteries, as well as better performance in low-temperature environments. Major automakers are increasingly making the switch from LFP to LMFP batteries.
4. Lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) batteries
Also known as lithium manganese cobalt oxide, or NMC batteries, lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide batteries are made of several materials common in lithium-ion battery types, with a cathode made of a combination of nickel, manganese and cobalt. Like other lithium-ion battery varieties, NMC batteries can have either a high specific energy density or a high specific power. They cannot, however, have both properties. This battery type is most often seen in power tools and in powertrains for vehicles.
NMC batteries have a variety of metal ratios. NMC 111 batteries include equal parts of the three metals, whereas NMC 532, 622 and 811 contain significantly more nickel and less manganese and cobalt. This is seen as positive as battery makers seek to cut cobalt from their products due to the prevalence of unethical sourcing in the supply chain.
This battery type is generally preferred for EVs that need to travel long distances due to its very low self-heating rate; in fact, it is the most common type of EV battery in North America.
5. Lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA) batteries
Lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide batteries, also called NCA batteries, are not seen much in the consumer industry, but are used in the auto sector.
They provide a high-energy option for EV makers as they give the EVs using them increased range. However, they are not as safe as other lithium-ion battery types and are quite costly. NCA batteries must be accompanied by monitoring devices to ensure driver safety.
At this time, they aren't being commonly used in new EVs as they have been eclipsed by the safer NMC and LFP formulations. However, some existing models do have them.
6. Lithium titanate oxide (LTO) batteries
Finally, lithium titanate, also known as li-titanate, is a class of battery that allows for ever-increasing applications. The main advantage of the li-titanate battery is its remarkably fast recharge time, thanks to its advanced nanotechnology, states the website Battery Space.
Currently, manufacturers of EVs and bikes use li-titanate batteries, and there is potential for use in electric buses for public transportation. However, these batteries have lower inherent voltage, or lower energy density, than other lithium-ion battery varieties, which can present issues with powering vehicles efficiently. Even so, the density of lithium titanate batteries is still higher than other non-lithium-ion batteries, which is a plus.
Applications for these batteries can include military and aerospace uses, and they may also be used for storing wind and solar energy and creating smart grids.
Which lithium-ion battery is best?
Lithium-ion batteries come in a range of types and have a variety of uses. That means some current lithium-ion batteries are better suited to particular applications than others are. The most important thing is to choose the battery best suited to the task at hand.
It’s also worth noting that the lithium-ion battery industry is constantly changing. Companies and scientists around the world are creating new batteries to either work alongside lithium-ion batteries or supplant them. As these new batteries develop, it will be important to watch which ones come to the fore.
As of now, when it comes to electric vehicles, NMC and LFP are the prevailing cathodes, while in consumer electronics such as cell phones and laptops, LCO batteries reign supreme.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2014.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Rio Tinto to Use Fleet Space's AI Tech for Exploration at Rincon Lithium Project
Private space exploration company Fleet Space Technologies has announced an ongoing collaboration with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) on the mining giant's Rincon lithium project.
Rio Tinto will use ExoSphere, an exploration solution developed by Fleet Space, to create 3D subsurface maps of the reservoir, basement-depth and brine-influencing structures at Rincon's salt flat and nearby subvolcanic structures.
ExoSphere won the 2024 Climate Technology Impact Award at the Banksia Foundation’s 35th National Sustainability Awards. It also won in the innovation category at this year's Mining Technology Excellence Awards.
Fleet Space said ExoSphere has driven its growth over the past year, which includes a AU$50 million Series C funding round that brought its valuation to A$350 million. It has been recognised as Australia’s fastest-growing company.
“We are proud to deploy ExoSphere’s real-time multiphysics capabilities in support of Rio Tinto’s data-driven exploration for energy transition minerals,” said Fleet Space Co-founder and CEO Flavia Tata Nardini.
“We look forward to bringing the latest innovations in spacetech, 3D multiphysics, and AI to unlock new insights, predictive capabilities, and sustainability benefits to advance the development of world-class operations globally.”
The Rincon lithium project was acquired by Rio Tinto in March 2022. It is located in Argentina's Salta province, and the company notes on its website that it is currently setting up a starter battery-grade lithium carbonate plant with a capacity of 3,000 tonnes per year. Rio Tinto expects production at the plant to start by the end of this year.
The company also notes that its initial investment in the project covers early works to support a full-scale operation, including a power line and associated substations, a construction camp and an airstrip.
“We are also conducting studies, developing our strategy and timing, and securing updates to existing environmental impact assessment permits,” Rio Tinto states in relation to the project.
“We will be engaging with local communities, the Province of Salta and the Government of Argentina to ensure the project is developed to the highest environmental, social and governance standards.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
6 Best-performing Lithium Stocks of 2024
Lithium market surpluses continued to suppress prices and hinder sector growth throughout Q3 2024, broad consolidation early in the quarter signaled a potential bottoming out.
Subsequently analysts forecasted a price recovery as EV sales exceeded expectations in September.
Projected demand growth prompted Sprott Insights to warn of a potential lithium shortage emerging as early as 2025, with demand, especially from China, set to rise 20 percent annually.
Jacob White, an analyst at Sprott Insights, pointed to the future demand trends as a catalyst for lithium market investment.
“The lithium battery industry is projected to create US$400 billion in annual revenue opportunities worldwide,” he wrote. “The lithium production component of the chain has recorded margins as high as 65 percent, potentially making it a highly profitable sector.”
White continued, “Lithium miners, in particular, may be well positioned as they can give leverage to rebounding lithium prices. In contrast, non-vertically integrated lithium processing/refining companies may see their expenses rise.”
The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener, and data was gathered on October 18, 2024. While US lithium companies were considered for the list, none were up year-to-date at the time data was gathered. All lithium stocks had market caps above $10 million in their respective currencies when data was gathered.
1. Q2 Metals (TSXV:QTWO)
Year-to-date gain: 408 percent
Market cap: C$174.5 million
Share price: C$1.27
Exploration firm Q2 Metals is exploring its flagship Mia lithium property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada. The property contains the Mia trend, which spans over 10 kilometers. Also included in Q2 Metals' portfolio is the Stellar lithium property, comprised of 77 claims and located 6 kilometers north of the Mia property.
This year, Q2 Metals has also focused on exploring the Cisco lithium property, which is situated in the same region. On February 29, the company entered into three separate option agreements to gain a 100 percent interest in Cisco, news that caused its share price to skyrocket; it reached a year-to-date high of C$0.54 on March 4. Q2 Metals closed the acquisition of Cisco in June and now wholly owns the project.
In mid-May, Q2 Metals released re-assayed results from 2023 drilling conducted at Cisco by the property's vendors. The company used the analytical method it has applied to its Mia drill cores.
“We are pleased with the positive outcome of the re-analysis of the Cisco drill results,” said Q2 Metals Vice President of Exploration Neil McCallum. “A thorough review of the quality control measures has solidified that the new results are more accurate than the original results previously announced. It’s not an unexpected change as the analytical methods now used are more accurate at higher grades above roughly 1.5 percent Li2O and we have several samples above that range.”
Later that month, the company announced the start of a summer drill program at the Cisco property. It has since released multiple significant updates, including the confirmation of eight new mineralized zones on July 8.
Company shares rose to a year-to-date high of C$1.48 on October 10, shortly after Q2 released drill results and core assays from the Cisco property. As of October 1, 17 holes covering 6,360 meters in total have been drilled.
Additionally, each drill hole encountered pegmatite with visible signs of spodumene mineralization, a key lithium-bearing mineral.
“These assays continue to validate the potential and scale of the Cisco Property as that of a larger mineralized system,” said Neil McCallum, VP exploration. “One important observation of these results is the higher-grade nature of the larger mineralized system as we test and track the system progressing to the south.”
On the corporate side, Q2 announced a C$7.5 million private placement on July 10. The placement, which was divided into two tranches, was successfully closed on August 9, 2024.
2. Volt Lithium (TSXV:VLT)
Year-to-date gain: 78.26 percent
Market cap: C$57.44 million
Share price: C$0.41
Volt Lithium is a lithium development and technology company aiming to become a premier North American lithium producer utilizing its unique technology to extract lithium from oilfield brine.
Shares of Volt reached a year-to-date high of C$0.49 on September 26.
On April 29, Volt announced a strategic investment of US$1.5 million by an unnamed company operating in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. This investment is earmarked for the deployment of a field unit to produce lithium hydroxide monohydrate using Volt's proprietary direct lithium extraction technology.
The company's share price retreated in the second half of Q2, but July 17 news that Volt increased its processing capacity at its operations in Alberta, Canada, by 100 fold to 96,000 liters per day caused its price to shoot up more than C$0.08 during trading that day.
An August announcement from Volt highlighted the deployment and subsequent production scale up of Volt’s DLE technology in the Permian Basin. The field unit has the capacity to process 200,000 liters (1,250 barrels) of oilfield brine per day on location in West Texas.
3. Lithium Chile (TSXV:LITH)
Year-to-date gain: 30.19 percent
Market cap: C$140.03 million
Share price: C$0.69
South America-focused Lithium Chile owns several lithium land packages in Chile and Argentina. Presently, the explorer is working to delineate the deposit at its Salar de Arizaro property in Argentina.
On April 9, Lithium Chile announced a 24 percent increase in the resource estimate for Salar de Arizaro. The new total for the project is 4.12 million metric tons (MT) of lithium carbonate equivalent, categorized as follows: 261,000 MT in the measured category, 2.24 million MT in the indicated category and 1.62 million MT in the inferred category.
Not long after, on April 18, the company reported the creation of two wholly owned Canadian subsidiaries — Lithium Chile 2.0 and Kairos Gold — as part of a spinout to separate its Chilean and Argentinian assets.
Lithium Chile will retain its Argentinian lithium projects, and transfer its 111,978 hectares of Chilean lithium properties to Lithium Chile 2.0 and its portfolio of gold assets in Chile to Kairos Gold.
In a July operational update for the Salar de Arizaro project the company highlighted high grade intercepts from hole ARGENTO-06.
1. Ioneer (ASX:INR)
Year-to-date gain: 73.33 percent
Market cap: AU$572.84 million
Share price: AU$0.26
Australia-listed Ioneer owns the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project in Nevada, US. The project is considered the “sole lithium-boron deposit in North America.”
As part of the permitting process for the Rhyolite Ridge project, Ioneer completed and submitted the administrative draft environmental impact statement (EIS) to the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in mid-January. In mid-September, Ioneer announced that the BLM published the final EIS, moving the company closer to building its Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project.
According to the company, the milestone now makes Rhyolite Ridge the first lithium project under the Biden Administration to reach the advanced stage of the environmental permitting process.
“Since Ioneer’s work at Rhyolite Ridge began in 2016, we have listened to members of the community and adapted our plans to maximize the project’s many economic benefits while minimizing indirect impacts to the community and environment. Rhyolite Ridge is stronger because of the extensive collaboration and input from all involved stakeholders,” said Bernard Rowe, managing director at Ioneer.
2. Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL)
Year-to-date gain: 63.45 percent
Market cap: AU$920.24 million
Share price: AU$4.74
Europe-focused Vulcan Energy Resources aims to support a carbon-neutral future by producing lithium and renewable energy from geothermal brine. The company is currently developing the Zero Carbon lithium project in Germany's Upper Rhine Valley. Vulcan is utilising a proprietary alumina-based adsorbent-type direct lithium extraction process to produce lithium with an end goal of supplying sustainable lithium for the European EV market.
On April 11, Vulcan announced the commencement of lithium chloride production at its lithium extraction optimisation plant in Germany. According to the company, the milestone marks the first lithium chemical production in Europe using local supply. The plant consistently exhibited over 90 percent lithium extraction efficiency.
Vulcan will now prepare the 40 million euro facility for commercial production. The company already has binding lithium offtake agreements in place with major automakers and battery manufacturers, and expects to supply enough lithium for 500,000 EVs during the first phase of production.
During the third quarter, Vulcan received its first licenses for lithium and geothermal exploration in Alsace, France. The permits cover 463 square kilometres, expanding Vulcan's total licensed area in the Upper Rhine Valley to 2,234 square kilometres across France and Germany.
In early August, Vulcan began commissioning its downstream lithium hydroxide optimisation plant (CLEOP) near Frankfurt.
“In the coming months, Vulcan will begin to transport the first LiCl parcels from our upstream facility through to CLEOP for production of the first battery-grade lithium hydroxide products in Europe, all from a European lithium resource,” Vulcan CEO and Managing Director Cris Moreno said.
A mid-October release from Vulcan outlined a memorandum of understanding with industrial software designer AVEVA. The partnership will see AVEVA build a digital framework for Vulcan’s Zero Carbon lithium project.
3. Cygnus (ASX:CY5)
Year-to-date gain: 3.7 percent
Market cap: AU$53.17 million
Share price: AU$0.14
Cygnus Metals is an exploration company focused on advancing its Pontax, Auclair and Sakami lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay lithium district of Québec, Canada. The company also owns rare earth element, lithium and base metal projects in Western Australia.
In July, Cygnus reported the completion of geophysical survey work at the Auclair lithium project. The resulting data “identified significant potential for growth” in the Pegasus zone.
Most recently, Cygnus entered into an agreement to a merger of equals with Canadian copper company Doré Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC,OTCQB:DRCMF), which owns several copper assets in Québec. The statement says the merger creates “a Québec-focused critical minerals explorer and developer with high-grade copper and lithium resources."
“By combining the proven exploration and management skills of the Cygnus team with the high-grade copper resources and immense upside potential at the Chibougamau properties, we have the potential to unlock substantial value,” said David Southam, Cygnus’ executive chairman.
FAQs for investing in lithium
How much lithium is on Earth?
While we don't know how much total lithium is on Earth, the US Geological Survey estimates that global reserves of lithium stand at 22 billion metric tons. Of that, 9.2 billion MT are located in Chile, and 5.7 billion MT are in Australia.
Where is lithium mined?
Lithium is mined throughout the world, but the two countries that produce the most are Australia and Chile. Australia's lithium comes from primarily hard-rock deposits, while Chile's comes from lithium brines. Chile is part of the Lithium Triangle alongside Argentina and Bolivia, although those two countries have a lower annual output.
Rounding out the top five lithium-producing countries behind Australia and Chile are China, Argentina and Brazil.
What is lithium used for?
Lithium has many uses, including the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles, smartphones and other tech, as well as pharmaceuticals, ceramics, grease, lubricants and heat-resistant glass. Still, it is largely the electric vehicle industry that is boosting demand.
How to invest in lithium?
Those looking to get into the lithium market have many options when it comes to how to invest in lithium.
Lithium stocks like those mentioned above could be a good option for investors interested in the space. If you’re looking to diversify instead of focusing on one stock, there is the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on the metal. Experienced investors can also look at lithium futures.
Unlike many commodities, investors cannot physically hold lithium due to its dangerous properties.
How to buy lithium stocks?
Through the use of a broker or an investing service such as an app, investors can purchase lithium stocks and ETFs that match their investing outlook.
Before buying a lithium stock, potential investors should take time to research the companies they’re considering; they should also decide how many shares will be purchased, and what price they are willing to pay. With many options on the market, it's critical to complete due diligence before making any investment decisions.
It's also important for investors to keep their goals in mind when choosing their investing method. There are many factors to consider when choosing a broker, as well as when looking at investing apps — a few of these include the broker or app's reputation, their fee structure and investment style.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Quarterly Activities Report – to 30 September 2024
Metals Australia Limited (“Metals Australia”, the “Company” or “MLS”) is pleased to report its activities for theQuarter ended 30 September 2024 (“Quarter”):
Corporate
- The Company’s cash balance at the end of the Quarter was $16.02 million (Q4 $17.35 million), following net outflows of $1.33M, which included $1.17M spent on exploration, metallurgical test work and project studies. Staffing, consultant and administration costs, offset by interest on fixed term deposits resulted in net outflow of $159 K for the quarter. Please see details in the Appendix 5b.
Highlights
- Commenced and completed phase 1 of an exploration campaign at the Corvette River Project in the James Bay region of Quebec Canada1. The program was aimed at advancing three highly prospective Gold, Silver and base metals projects – Felicie, West Eade and East Eade. Post quarter end the company announced results from the program, further enhancing the potential of the three project areas at a time when gold prices have reached all-time highs. Further work for a Phase 2 field program is being planned.
- Announced comprehensive exploration plans for three Critical and Precious metals projects in Australia2, representing the beginning of the most significant exploration period in the company’s history. The projects include Warambie in WA’s Pilbara region (prospective for Gold, base metals and Lithium), Big Bell North Gold in WA’s Murchison Region and the Warrego East Copper, Gold and Bismuth project in the NT.
- Launched the Warambie aircore drilling program in the Pilbara in September3, following receipt of approvals from the regulator and land holder and the award of a competitively bid drilling tender.
- Launched Gravity and Soil sampling programs at the Big Bell North Gold project in the Murchison3, which together with an extensive aeromagnetic survey, recently completed, represented the most significant exploration ever undertaken on the tenements. Post quarter end, the company announced significant drill targets had been identified and that a 4500m air core drilling program was contracted to begin.
- Significantly advanced its Lac Carheil Graphite project in Quebec, Canada4 – Provided a comprehensive update on the Metallurgical test work program, the design of the Process Flow Sheet for the Flake graphite concentrates plant and the prefeasibility study during the quarter. Significant time was spent in Canada by the CEO, advancing the project with Government and key stakeholder groups. The Company also added to its project land bank, increasing the claims area held by more than 60%. The additional claims extend ground holdings on identified graphite trends as well as land provisioning for the placement of project infrastructure.
- In addition to the above work, the release of the Canadian Federal Governments Critical Minerals Strategy Annual Report 20245 during the quarter further highlighted the significance of our Lac Carheil Graphite project. The growing urgency to develop domestic supplies of graphite, including 5 graphite mines and CSPG refineries, is directly connected to the over 200 GWH of committed battery manufacturing plants in Canada. Four plants are progressing, including one in Quebec (Northvolt) and three in Ontario.
Canadian Projects:
Lac Carheil Graphite – Critical Minerals Project, Quebec, Canada:
During the Quarter the Company applied significant effort to the advancement of its flagship Critical Minerals project. Significant progress was made in key areas4, including metallurgical test work, design of flake graphite concentrates plant process flow sheet and the prefeasibility study for the project. In parallel, considerable engagement was undertaken with government and key stakeholders in Canada and within Quebec. Engagement with government also resulted in submissions for grant funding – both in Canada and the USA, with further applications under development to support funding for the project. The land holding for the project was also extended by 62%, by pegging additional claims, including extensions of identified graphite trends and provision of land for project infrastructure placement. The company continues to advance consultation in support of its drilling permit application, for which an Impact Exploration Assessment was completed and submitted in alignment with new regulatory requirements in Quebec. Consultation discussions in support of the project, including drilling, continue in an open and productive manner with all stakeholders. Metals Australia is aligned with the Canadian and Quebec governments commitment to ensuring that indigenous communities benefit holistically from critical minerals projects.
Further, the Company notes the release of the Canadian Federal Governments Critical Minerals Strategy Annual Report, 20245 and the significance that report attaches to Critical Mineral projects such as ours. A link to the report is available on our website. Of note is the urgency with which Canada is progressing to secure supply of critical and strategic minerals for a rapidly advancing battery manufacturing base. The report notes the commitments of major battery and car manufacturers to rapidly progress the production of over 200 GWH of battery production capacity, annually. The report outlines the requirement for 5 graphite mines and 5 coated spherical purified graphite plants (CSPG) – all of which are required to help supply the capacity planned, in construction or already in operation. The environment for critical mineral project development in Canada and the USA is rapidly accelerating – which positions the Lac Carheil Graphite project as one of increasing significance, given its potential to be one of the largest, highest grade graphite projects in North America.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LU7, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 29 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.