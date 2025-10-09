Motorola Solutions Showcases Counter Drone Defense at the AUSA 2025 Annual Meeting & Exposition

Comprehensive airspace defense and military security technologies including drone, counter UAS, long-range cameras and communication solutions help keep troops and bases safer

Today's militaries operate in high-intensity, dispersed and contested spaces across land, air, sea, space and cyber domains, where the ability to analyze, visualize and disseminate vast quantities of data is essential to the mission. At AUSA 2025, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) will showcase data-driven technology solutions that support stronger decision making and combat readiness across each phase of the mission, from security on bases to operations at the tactical edge.

"There were reports of over 350 drone detections at 100 military installations last year alone," said Joe Balchune, vice president, Federal Markets, Motorola Solutions. "Our counter drone solutions provide the operational intelligence to protect against these daily incursions, helping defense agencies outmaneuver adversaries and sustain mission readiness. We design technologies to detect threats early and unify insights for decisive action, because the right intelligence in the moment is critical to success."

Motorola Solutions' ecosystem of defense technologies enable secure, interoperable and resilient data-driven missions across diverse operational domains. At AUSA, the company will demonstrate:

  • Silvus MANET radio technology : Provides connectivity across varied geographies without the need for fixed infrastructure to enable highly secure voice, video, sensor and alerting technologies.
  • Command center technology : Unifies pertinent mission data and video feeds into a single operational view so command decisions are informed with accurate, timely intelligence, notifications and communications about what's happening on the ground and in the sky.
  • Long-range thermal cameras : Hosts and connects with a wide range of sensors, radar, lidar and other detection technologies to identify anomalies and ground, naval and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) from up to 20 miles away (30 km).
  • SaaS platform for drone detection : Offers robust, cloud-based drone detection and airspace intelligence through a strategic alliance with SkySafe that streams live insights - like the real-time and historical flight path of a drone and its operator's location - into the command center.
  • Radio frequency (RF) drone detection : Uses networked RF sensors to give a reliable early warning of RF emissions and out-of-the-ordinary electromagnetic pulses from drones and delivers real-time, forensic signal analysis to help identify signals' sources and geolocations.
  • Drone operations : Offers an AI-enhanced, automated drone-in-a-box solution, in collaboration with Nokia, that provides enhanced situational awareness, streamlined remote operations and faster decision making in mission-critical settings.

These technologies, as well as Motorola Solutions' extensive portfolio of mission-critical land mobile radio products, can be seen at AUSA 2025 in Washington D.C., Oct. 13-15, in booth #6721 for Motorola Solutions and booth #3645 for Silvus Technologies, a Motorola Solutions company.

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .

Media Contact:
Michelle Quivey
+1 (312) 218 0010
michelle.quivey@motorolasolutions.com

