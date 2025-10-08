Mopar Sneak Peek No.1: Gearing Up for SEMA 2025

Today, Mopar offers an early look at a new concept for the 2025 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas on Nov. 4-7 . Mopar has prepared a wide and wild array of customized vehicles and hundreds of quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories for its display area in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Mopar
Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 88 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar  expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the Mopar blog at blog.mopar.com . For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com .

