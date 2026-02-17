Moody's Establishes Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia, Deepening Presence in Region

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that it has established a regional headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reflecting Moody's ongoing commitment to support the development of the Kingdom's capital markets and economy. This investment aligns to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative, and underscores its dynamism and growth.

The new RHQ marks an expansion of Moody's presence in Saudi Arabia, where the company first opened an office in 2018, and reflects its longstanding commitment to the Middle East. The headquarters will strengthen Moody's engagement with Saudi institutions and enable broader access to Moody's decision‑grade data, analytics and insights.

"Our decision to establish a regional headquarters in Riyadh reflects our confidence in Saudi Arabia's strong economic momentum, as well as our commitment to helping domestic and international investors unlock opportunities with our expertise and insights," said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody's . "We are well positioned to provide the analytical capabilities and market intelligence that investors and institutions need to navigate evolving markets across the Middle East."

Mahmoud Totonji will lead the RHQ as General Manager. Mr. Totonji brings extensive experience in establishing and growing financial institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, including his previous work establishing Moody's Ratings in Saudi Arabia.

About Moody's Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com.

For Moody's Investor Relations :
Shivani Kak
Moody's Corporation
+1 212-553-0298
Shivani.Kak@moodys.com

For Moody's Communications :
Joe Mielenhausen
Moody's Corporation
+1 212-553-1461
Joe.Mielenhausen@moodys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

moody-smconyse-mcofintech-investing
MCO
The Conversation (0)
Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Pegmatite, Zinc-Lead-Copper Intersects in Historic Drill Logs

Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Pegmatite, Zinc-Lead-Copper Intersects in Historic Drill Logs

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): has reviewed historic drill logs recently obtained for 13 drill holes reported by American Yellowknife Mines from drilling conducted in 1951 at the MCO targets on the west side of O'Connor Lake. Slave Lake has noted that pegmatites and pegmatitic... Keep Reading...

Moody’s Corporation Updates Full Year 2020 Guidance

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) reaffirmed its full year 2020 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range of US$9.10 to US$9.30, though the firm now expects to be toward the lower end of that range. As quoted in the press release: “We are revising Moody’s Investors Service’s full year 2020 revenue... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA Goldfields

Gold Ore Reserve Update

GNG: Preferred Contractor - Laverton Processing Plant

Related News

oil-and-gas-investing

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

precious-metals-investing

Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA Goldfields

precious-metals-investing

Gold Ore Reserve Update

precious-metals-investing

GNG: Preferred Contractor - Laverton Processing Plant

precious-metals-investing

Trading Halt

silver-investing

How Rick Rule Reinvested His Silver Gains: 5 Silver Stocks He Owns

Sarama Announces Change of Auditor