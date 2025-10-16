Montgomery County and Verizon Frontline Upgrade Public Safety Vehicles

Verizon Frontline today announced the completion of a communications upgrade for several Montgomery County public safety agencies, including the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), activating over 600 mobile broadband lines to provide 5G connectivity to agency vehicles.

The newly-activated lines represent a continuation of an existing relationship between Verizon Frontline and Montgomery County, and demonstrate the trust the county continues to place in Verizon Frontline to deliver advanced, secure and reliable mission-critical connectivity.

The high-speed, low latency and massive capacity delivered by mobile broadband connectivity will help dramatically improve the safety and efficiency of Montgomery County's first responders by enhancing the effectiveness of multiple public safety applications vital to their day-to-day and emergency operational capabilities. This includes:

  • Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) and associated applications
  • Global Positioning System (GPS) applications
  • Radios
  • Wireless Printers/Scanners
  • Mobile and Fixed Camera Systems

"Our partnership with Verizon Frontline has been very successful, and we're pleased to expand our access to a reliable and secure network," said Michael Holbrook, assistant director of IT at Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. "With 5G connectivity in our public safety vehicles, we'll have faster access to the data and information we count on to achieve our mission, allowing us to better serve the people and community of Montgomery County."

"It's an honor to continue supporting Montgomery County," said Anita Law, a client executive for Verizon Business public sector sales. "The capabilities this mobile broadband solution helps enable are a true force multiplier for our public safety partners, and MCSO should see immediate benefits in their day-to-day operations."

Verizon Frontline is the advanced, award-winning network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. For more information, visit our website.

