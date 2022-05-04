The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. for violations of §§10 and 20 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022, inclusive are encouraged to ...

FB