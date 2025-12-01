Mithril Gives Exploration Update Including Channel Sample Results up to 4,520 g/t Silver, and 38.2 g/t Gold as Expansion of the District Continues at Copalquin, Mexico

(TheNewswire)

Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril" or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) (OTCQB: MTIRF) is pleased to provide an exploration update over multiple targets at the district scale Copalquin property, Durango State, exico.

  • Channel sampling across multiple district targets continues to deliver high-grade gold and silver with highlights including:

    • 0.50 m @ 16.8 g/t gold, 625 g/t silver ( Target 1 West – El Gallo)

    • 0.65 m @ 16.0 g/t gold, 284 g/t silver ( Target 3 – El Jabali)

    • 0.60 m @ 38.3 g/t gold, 4,520 g/t silver ( Target 5 - Candelaria)

  • Ongoing petrographic work is confirming Mithril's district scale model for the Copalquin epithermal system which has a vertical mineralised extent of over 1,200m.

  • This work is vectoring into potential feeder zones at Target 1, around Refugio West drill holes MTH-RE25-044 and 045 (7.20 m @ 2.78 g/t gold, 148 g/t silver plus 2.80 m @ 3.97 g/t gold, 208 g/t silver and 8.03 m @ 7.19 g/t gold, 260 g/t silver respectively) 1 , and around Target 1 South drill hole MTH-ZG25-037 (0.57 m @ 6.80 g/t gold and 4,400 g/t silver) 2 , both of which are interpreted to lie along the same northwest trending structure (the Copalquin Structure).

  • Target 1 resource update drilling continued, successfully expanding mineralisation to the west and providing valuable input into the Target 1 geology model that is now robust and predictive.

  • Target 5 drilling, mapping and channel sampling results continue to expand this highly prospective area in the southwest of the district. A further 8 drill holes have been completed at Target 5 with assays pending.

  • Target 3 is ready for the first phase of drilling, commencing early January 2026. Target 3 includes several high-grade historic workings including the El Jabali underground mine.

"Copalquin continues to demonstrate its exceptional scale and continuity," commented John Skeet, Managing Director & CEO . "High-grade results from multiple targets across 9 kilometres with more than a kilometre of vertical extent, confirm we are advancing a large, district scale epithermal gold-silver system.

Our detailed study of the recent high-grade intercepts at Refugio West, Zaragoza and Target 5 (Apomal) validate the deeper plumbing of a large, vertically extensive epithermal system. This supports our modelling and demonstrates the true scale and potential of the Copalquin district. With the upcoming Target 1 resource update, Target 5 expanding and Target 3 drill-ready, we are systematically defining a high-grade, multi-target gold-silver district. Throughout 2025 we have completed the detailed groundwork ahead of a fully funded exploration program in 2026, which includes 25,000 metres of drilling in the first 6 months."

COPALQUIN GOLD-SILVER DISTRICT, DURANGO STATE, MEXICO

With 100 historic underground gold-silver mines and workings plus 198 surface workings/pits throughout 70km 2 of mining concession area, Copalquin is an entire mining district with high-grade exploration results and a maiden JORC resource. To date there are several target areas in the district with one already hosting a high-grade gold-silver JORC mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the Target 1 area (El Refugio-La Soledad) 3 and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+, supported by a conceptional underground mining study completed on the maiden resource in early 2022 and metallurgical test work (see ASX Announcement 25 February 2022 ). There is considerable strike and depth potential to increase the resource at El Refugio and at other target areas across the district, plus the underlying geologic system that is responsible for the widespread gold-silver mineralisation.

With the district-wide gold and silver occurrences and rapid exploration success, it is clear the Copalquin District is developing into another significant gold-silver district like the many other districts in this prolific Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend of Mexico.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 – Copalquin District location map, locations of mining and exploration activity and local infrastructure.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 LiDAR identified historic workings across the 70km2 district. Current drilling locations at Target 1 west and Target 5 (El Apomal), and recent drilling at Zaragoza mine in Target 1 south, high priority drill target area of La Constancia-El Jabali (Target 3).  Several new areas highlighted across the district for follow-up work including recently sampled Target 6

Copalquin District Exploration Progress Update

Drilling

Drilling continues at Copalquin at Targets 1 and 5, with work at Target 1 focused on expanding mineralization in the Refugio West area. Defining the geometry of the Refugio structure and its relationship to post mineral dykes and sills remains critical for refining the exploration model.

Drilling at Target 5 continues to test continuous high grade quartz veins traced for more than 1.2 km along surface and from underground workings ( Figure 5 ). Upcoming holes will focus on the Tasolera workings, located roughly 500 m southeast along strike from Apomal ( Figure 5 ).

Channel Sampling

Channel sampling at the Copalquin Project continues to deliver strong results from both surface and underground workings, reinforcing the continuity and grade potential of the district's principal vein systems. Recent channels consistently report high grade gold and silver values along well-developed structures, confirming that mineralization is both laterally and vertically extensive (8 km and 1.2 km, respectively) across the project area. These results strengthen confidence in the modelled geometry of the Refugio, Soledad, Zaragoza, and related veins, and they validate ongoing exploration aimed at expanding known mineralized zones and identifying additional high-grade shoots along strike and at depth.

Target 1

Gold and silver samples from the Guacima Mine and the El Gallo area, located approximately 500 and 950 meters west of mineralized drillholes MTH-RE25-44 and 45, respectively, confirm the presence of additional mineralized structures that extend the broader footprint of the Copalquin system Figure 4 .

Surface samples collected to the southeast of the Copalquin structure returned grades up to 1 g/t gold and 770 g/t silver. The Copalquin structure, tested to date in the Zaragoza and Copalquin areas, remains open down dip and along strike to both the northwest and southeast. At Zaragoza, drillhole MTH-ZG25-037 intersected 0.57 m grading 6.80 g/t gold and 4,400 g/t silver , an interval interpreted to lie on the same northwest trending Copalquin Structure ( Figure 8 ).

Additionally, several samples have returned promising results from a 1.2 m wide , banded quartz vein located 650 m north of Los Reyes and 650 m northeast of La Soledad with up to 2 g/t Au and 201 g/t Ag .

Target 3

Underground sampling at Jabali continues to yield excellent results from historic workings. Samples from a previously unsampled working have returned up to 15.95 g/t Au and 1275 g/t Ag over a 0.65 m interval. These samples further highlight the prospective nature of Target 3.

Target 5

Underground and surface sampling from the San Miguel Mine, located 550 m southeast of Tasolera and 1.2 km southeast along trend from the Apomal vein system, has returned several high-grade silver assays and anomalous to locally high-grade gold values. These samples display Ag:Au ratios characteristic of Target 5, commonly greater than 100:1. Although most samples contain low to moderate gold, one 0.60 m interval returned 38.3 g/t Au and 4,520 g/t Ag . These results are consistent with the very high-grade samples collected at Apomal and Tasolera, underscoring the continuity and strength of mineralization across Target 5.

Table 1 Highlights of surface and underground sample assay results

Sample

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Surface/

UG

Location

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (g/t)

Pb (g/t)

Zn (g/t)

815820

287880

2822314

720

Surface

Los Martires

0.90

0.8

106

28

482

332

815826

287526

2821913

749

Surface

El Limon

0.50

2.53

501

116

205

130

815832

287126

2821566

724

Surface

El Limon

0.30

0.643

59.6

8

23

29

815834

287099

2821670

721

Surface

El Limon

1.00

0.668

25.7

36

11

49

815839

287650

2823707

979

Surface

El Platano

0.80

3.55

77

123

1120

35

815843

287627

2823692

980

Surface

El Platano

0.73

1.04

48

36

47

25

815772

287843

2822716

766

Surface

Apomal

0.50

16.8

625

98

240

164

815869

288132

2823629

995

Surface

La Guacima

1.00

0.477

46.5

21

76

57

815873

288130

2823631

996

Surface

La Guacima

0.50

3.01

198

13

105

81

815896

287663

2822032

808

Surface

Camino El Limon

0.60

0.617

136

62

5180

796

815897

287646

2822082

820

Surface

Camino El Limon

0.40

0.875

179

31

2080

281

815898

287615

2822234

835

Surface

Camino El Limon

1.10

0.873

149

41

135

182

815899

287616

2822235

835

Surface

Camino El Limon

0.50

0.558

85.6

40

155

144

815885

288724

2821914

923

Surface

Candelaria Working

0.60

0.216

320

74

2080

259

815886

288635

2821817

874

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.75

1.71

314

208

339

277

815887

288634

2821817

874

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.75

0.357

67.9

143

194

183

815888

288632

2821819

874

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.60

1.23

335

92

152

134

815889

288631

2821818

874

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.55

0.606

67.8

133

223

220

815891

288627

2821820

876

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.60

38.3

4520

1945

4460

523

815892

288625

2821822

878

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.60

0.482

77.4

546

415

143

815893

288621

2821823

878

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.60

0.624

59.5

196

499

188

815894

288617

2821825

880

Surface

San Miguel Mine

0.65

1.055

123

43

96

75

815895

288616

2821825

880

Surface

San Miguel Mine

0.55

0.97

295

182

339

114

814734

292487

2824820

1460

Surface

Jabali mine II

0.65

15.95

1275

50

17

42

814735

292487

2824820

1460

Surface

Jabali mine II

0.55

0.998

641

43

12

45

814739

292450

2824837

1458

Underground

Jabali mine II

1.15

4.59

396

51

20

34

814741

292454

2824840

1458

Underground

Jabali mine II

0.75

6.54

157

36

17

58

814743

292466

2824837

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

1.00

2.52

126

29

18

20

814744

292466

2824837

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

1.00

2.69

55.9

30

13

38

814749

292508

2824820

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

0.65

0.854

50.2

6

21

26

814852

292508

2824814

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

0.60

2.01

201

9

9

21

814853

292508

2824814

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

0.60

1.995

119

34

50

56

814854

292510

2824802

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

0.50

1.475

19.4

15

17

20

814855

292512

2824792

1442

Surface

Jabali mine I

0.50

2.62

6.9

14

47

47

814768

290269

2823165

880

Surface

Copalquin East

0.80

1.01

770

2730

209

729


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 Property-wide channel sampling results for the middle and south district sections within ~50% of the 70 km2 mining concession area covering the Copalquin District


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4 Target 1 channel sampling results. Mineralization of the Refugio structure to the west towards the Guacima Mine and La Soledad


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5 Target 5 channel sampling results. Several NW trending structures with underground workings with strike lengths over 1 km with high-grade channel sampling


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 6 Channel sampling results at the historic El Jabali underground mine in Target 3 where first drilling will commence early January 2026


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 7 Channel sampling north of the Target 1 resource drilling area


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 8 Sampling along the Copalquin Structure at the historic workings of Zaragoza and Copalquin 800-900 metres southeast of the Target 1 resource area

ABOUT THE COPALQUIN GOLD SILVER PROJECT

The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km 2 containing several dozen historic gold and silver mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many gold and silver districts.

Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.

Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021 ) ^ and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+

  • Indicated 691 kt @ 5.43 g/t gold, 114 g/t silver for 121 ,000 oz gold plus 2,538,000 oz silver

  • Inferred 1,725 kt @ 4.55 g/t gold, 152 g/t silver for 252 ,000 oz gold plus 8,414,000 oz silver

(using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*)

  • 28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated

Table 2 Mineral resource estimate El Refugio – La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*

Tonnes

(kt)

Tonnes

(kt)

Gold

(g/t)

Silver

(g/t)

Gold Eq.* (g/t)

Gold

(koz)

Silver

(koz)

Gold Eq.* (koz)

El Refugio

Indicated

691

5.43

114.2

7.06

121

2,538

157

Inferred

1,447

4.63

137.1

6.59

215

6,377

307

La Soledad

Indicated

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Inferred

278

4.12

228.2

7.38

37

2,037

66

Total

Indicated

691

5.43

114.2

7.06

121

2,538

157

Inferred

1,725

4.55

151.7

6.72

252

8,414

372

*  In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((Ag grade/70) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com .

For silver equivalent (AgEq.) grade reporting, the same factors as above are used with the formula AgEq grade = Ag grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/Ag recovery))

At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be equal (93%). Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022) and these will be used when the resource is updated in the future.   In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.

^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq * ), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Mining study (conceptual) and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high gold-silver recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing. The average vein width is approximately 4.5 metres.

Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential. Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2028.

-ENDS-

Released with the authority of the Board.

For further information contact:

John Skeet

Managing Director and CEO

jskeet@mithrilsilvergold.com

+61 435 766 809

NIKLI COMMUNICATIONS

Corporate Communications

liz@mithrilsilvergold.com

nicole@mithrilsilvergold.com

The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Competent Persons Statement - JORC

The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.

Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr Darren LeFort who is Mithril's Exploration Manager. Mr LeFort is a member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and a Certified Professional Geologist (P.Geo). This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.

Mr LeFort has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr LeFort consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, former Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears

Qualified Persons – NI 43-101

Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Samples are sent to ALS Global with sample preparation performed in Chihuahua City, Mexico and assaying of sample pulps performed in North Vancouver, BC, Canada

A cautionary note regarding surface and channel samples, which by their nature, are selective samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Table 3 All Channel Sampling Results reported in this announcement

Sample

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Surface/UG

Location

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (g/t)

Pb (g/t)

Zn (g/t)

815785

288145

2823621

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.014

2.5

26

21

57

815786

288144

2823622

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.027

0.7

11

10

52

815788

288144

2823623

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.031

0.7

9

11

48

815789

288144

2823624

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.012

0.5

4

12

142

815790

288143

2823625

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.028

1.7

20

19

288

815791

288143

2823625

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.023

1.8

28

14

318

815792

288142

2823626

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.009

1.9

28

16

71

815793

288142

2823627

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.025

3.1

38

14

75

815794

288142

2823628

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.029

2.6

7

11

18

815795

288141

2823629

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.244

16

7

13

16

815796

288141

2823630

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.067

9

5

24

13

815797

288141

2823631

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.044

6.8

4

14

13

815798

288140

2823632

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.051

6.7

5

14

19

815799

288140

2823633

977

Underground

La Guacima

1.00

0.014

1.5

5

9

31

815816

287796

2822247

762

Surface

Los Martires

1.00

0.063

5.9

89

1075

955

815817

287779

2822260

766

Surface

Los Martires

0.30

0.224

36

36

1605

2180

815818

287739

2822235

794

Surface

Los Martires

1.20

0.006

1

38

1290

189

815819

287738

2822235

794

Surface

Los Martires

0.80

0.006

1.2

86

150

306

815820

287880

2822314

720

Surface

Los Martires

0.90

0.8

106

28

482

332

815821

287894

2822314

698

Surface

Los Martires

1.00

0.033

1.9

24

380

576

815822

288364

2822425

773

Surface

Apomal

0.50

0.173

25

13

89

111

815824

288868

2822377

872

Surface

Candelaria

0.50

0.29

33

25

55

109

815826

287526

2821913

749

Surface

El Limon

0.50

2.53

501

116

205

130

815828

287455

2821862

755

Surface

El Limon

0.80

0.038

12

21

125

696

815829

287143

2821927

778

Surface

El Limon

0.50

0.218

21

125

148

259

815830

287142

2821925

777

Surface

El Limon

0.80

0.239

13

73

94

178

815831

287118

2821863

748

Surface

El Limon

1.00

0.025

2.5

10

15

60

815832

287126

2821566

724

Surface

El Limon

0.30

0.643

60

8

23

29

815833

287098

2821670

721

Surface

El Limon

1.00

0.2

17

13

13

55

815834

287099

2821670

721

Surface

El Limon

1.00

0.668

26

36

11

49

815835

287021

2821431

655

Surface

El Limon

0.50

0.257

7.3

15

6

21

815836

287707

2823720

994

Surface

El Platano

1.00

<0.005

1.2

14

6

2

815837

287697

2823718

1000

Surface

El Platano

1.00

0.006

2

9

14

3

815838

287697

2823719

1000

Surface

El Platano

0.80

<0.005

0.9

4

8

3

815839

287650

2823707

979

Surface

El Platano

0.80

3.55

77

123

1120

35

815840

287650

2823708

978

Surface

El Platano

1.00

0.461

16

49

181

71

815841

287658

2823704

977

Surface

El Platano

0.80

0.017

1.6

7

20

22

815843

287627

2823692

980

Surface

El Platano

0.73

1.04

48

36

47

25

814726

293214

2825424

2059

Surface

El Duraznal

0.75

0.103

<0.5

5

20

40

814727

293264

2825280

2033

Surface

El Duraznal

0.50

0.006

<0.5

7

13

24

814728

293137

2825317

1991

Surface

El Duraznal

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

3

13

40

814729

293063

2825380

1972

Surface

El Duraznal

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

4

13

38

814730

293055

2825401

1985

Surface

El Duraznal

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

4

12

35

814731

292907

2825392

1895

Surface

El Duraznal

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

5

19

57

814732

292838

2825462

1865

Surface

El Duraznal

0.80

<0.005

<0.5

6

16

46

815772

287843

2822716

766

Surface

Apomal

0.50

16.8

625

98

240

164

815844

287622

2823393

1014

Surface

El Gallo Sur

0.40

0.099

1.9

3

15

19

815845

287626

2823395

1014

Surface

El Gallo Sur

0.40

0.065

3.1

3

50

10

815846

288338

2823254

757

Surface

La Higuerita

0.70

0.028

9.9

11

107

73

815847

288335

2823251

756

Surface

La Higuerita

0.70

0.023

2

40

61

76

815848

288341

2823264

763

Surface

La Higuerita

0.50

0.008

0.8

23

113

140

815849

288350

2823271

771

Surface

La Higuerita

0.90

0.024

1.4

20

27

35

815851

288351

2823272

772

Surface

La Higuerita

0.90

0.012

1.6

20

29

60

815852

288351

2823272

772

Surface

La Higuerita

0.90

0.014

2.2

16

44

78

815853

288354

2823275

773

Surface

La Higuerita

0.80

0.072

5.5

17

310

175

815854

288423

2823464

799

Surface

La Higuerita

0.70

0.143

2.6

25

19

43

815855

288443

2823438

818

Surface

La Higuerita

0.50

0.008

0.6

13

32

70

815856

288393

2823373

770

Surface

La Higuerita

0.50

0.143

4.6

108

24

22

815857

288394

2823308

824

Surface

La Higuerita

0.50

0.011

0.5

10

15

53

815858

288389

2823307

808

Surface

La Higuerita

0.50

0.005

1.1

80

27

42

815859

288354

2823267

764

Surface

La Higuerita

0.50

0.109

9.2

20

48

68

815860

289063

2822631

792

Surface

La Maquina

0.70

0.008

0.6

31

19

80

815861

288177

2823358

727

Surface

La Higuerita

0.50

0.008

0.5

9

25

30

815862

288074

2823208

761

Surface

La Higuerita

0.50

0.084

0.7

14

140

121

815863

288066

2823213

751

Surface

La Higuerita

0.50

0.012

0.6

30

9

31

815864

287910

2823328

793

Surface

El Gallo Sur

0.60

0.018

0.7

42

25

37

815865

287912

2823404

819

Surface

El Gallo Sur

0.80

0.013

2.6

22

60

64

815866

288133

2823628

994

Surface

La Guacima

0.70

0.058

4.7

6

8

10

815868

288133

2823629

994

Surface

La Guacima

0.70

0.025

2.4

4

23

8

815869

288132

2823629

995

Surface

La Guacima

1.00

0.477

47

21

76

57

815870

288131

2823630

995

Surface

La Guacima

1.00

0.328

36

10

40

15

815871

288131

2823631

996

Surface

La Guacima

1.00

0.238

19

24

34

87

815873

288130

2823631

996

Surface

La Guacima

0.50

3.01

198

13

105

81

815874

288163

2823645

1010

Surface

La Guacima

0.50

0.007

0.8

5

5

20

815876

288162

2823645

1007

Surface

La Guacima

0.50

0.019

6.7

8

8

15

814754

294161

2823521

1515

Surface

El Peru

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

15

9

52

814755

294163

2823523

1515

Surface

El Peru

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

21

12

75

814756

294168

2823544

1517

Surface

El Peru

1.00

<0.005

<0.5

19

12

71

814757

294160

2823652

1580

Surface

El Peru

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

9

6

17

814758

294156

2823654

1581

Surface

El Peru

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

13

11

46

814759

294155

2823659

1582

Surface

El Peru

0.80

<0.005

<0.5

8

7

20

814760

294180

2824644

1733

Surface

Santa Cruz

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

7

15

47

815801

289205

2821765

840

Surface

Candelaria Sur

0.50

0.302

1.2

9

32

89

815802

289195

2821718

828

Surface

Candelaria Sur

0.50

0.005

<0.5

14

<2

12

815803

289195

2821719

828

Surface

Candelaria Sur

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

16

3

9

815804

289196

2821720

828

Surface

Candelaria Sur

1.00

<0.005

<0.5

9

5

14

815805

289196

2821721

828

Surface

Candelaria Sur

1.00

<0.005

<0.5

14

8

20

815806

289205

2821653

810

Surface

Candelaria Sur

0.60

0.011

0.6

12

309

309

815807

289249

2821686

822

Surface

Candelaria Sur

0.55

0.008

1.2

14

156

127

815808

289250

2821684

822

Surface

Candelaria Sur

0.50

0.01

1.8

29

217

211

815809

289282

2821783

843

Surface

Candelaria Sur

1.00

0.005

<0.5

9

11

43

815810

289279

2821777

842

Surface

Candelaria Sur

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

6

8

34

815811

289284

2821789

848

Surface

Candelaria Sur

1.00

0.005

0.6

42

703

31

815813

289311

2821868

873

Surface

Candelaria Sur

0.50

0.042

1.9

133

404

351

815814

289311

2821908

900

Surface

Candelaria Sur

0.50

0.009

0.5

17

158

343

815815

289313

2821924

904

Surface

Candelaria Sur

0.50

0.005

<0.5

9

49

65

814801

291992

2824829

1344

Surface

Northwest Jabali

0.70

<0.005

<0.5

6

8

22

814802

291992

2824829

1344

Surface

Northwest Jabali

0.90

<0.005

<0.5

5

8

25

814803

291992

2824829

1344

Surface

Northwest Jabali

0.90

<0.00 5

<0.5

2

8

31

814804

291371

2824431

1224

Surface

West of Jabali

0.70

<0.005

<0.5

50

18

96

814805

291371

2824431

1224

Surface

West of Jabali

0.90

<0.005

0.7

71

22

110

814806

291371

2824431

1224

Surface

West of Jabali

0.90

<0.005

<0.5

50

26

141

814807

291371

2824431

1224

Surface

West of Jabali

0.70

<0.005

0.5

37

38

95

814808

291371

2824431

1224

Surface

West of Jabali

1.00

<0.005

<0.5

32

10

77

815896

287663

2822032

808

Surface

Camino El Limon

0.60

0.617

136

62

5180

796

815897

287646

2822082

820

Surface

Camino El Limon

0.40

0.875

179

31

2080

281

815898

287615

2822234

835

Surface

Camino El Limon

1.10

0.873

149

41

135

182

815899

287616

2822235

835

Surface

Camino El Limon

0.50

0.558

86

40

155

144

815901

288264

2821508

760

Surface

El Limon

0.40

0.037

27

58

1115

471

815903

287905

2821229

678

Surface

El Limon

0.50

0.008

0.6

14

60

83

815877

288719

2821916

924

Surface

Candelaria Working

0.80

0.129

24

44

613

187

815878

288719

2821917

924

Surface

Candelaria Working

0.50

0.021

4.9

47

31

418

815879

288720

2821917

924

Surface

Candelaria Working

0.90

0.011

3.5

47

26

540

815880

288720

2821917

924

Surface

Candelaria Working

0.65

0.045

3.8

32

217

400

815881

288721

2821917

925

Surface

Candelaria Working

0.80

0.008

2.2

30

28

716

815882

288721

2821918

925

Surface

Candelaria Working

0.60

0.012

4.7

15

21

311

815883

288722

2821918

925

Surface

Candelaria Working

0.50

0.015

2.9

15

50

200

815884

288727

2821910

923

Surface

Candelaria Working

0.50

0.047

15

44

1375

228

815885

288724

2821914

923

Surface

Candelaria Working

0.60

0.216

320

74

2080

259

815886

288635

2821817

874

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.75

1.71

314

208

339

277

815887

288634

2821817

874

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.75

0.357

68

143

194

183

815888

288632

2821819

874

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.60

1.23

335

92

152

134

815889

288631

2821818

874

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.55

0.606

68

133

223

220

815890

288631

2821818

874

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.55

0.188

43

25

38

99

815891

288627

2821820

876

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.60

38.3

4520

1945

4460

523

815892

288625

2821822

878

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.60

0.482

77

546

415

143

815893

288621

2821823

878

Underground

San Miguel Mine

0.60

0.624

60

196

499

188

815894

288617

2821825

880

Surface

San Miguel Mine

0.65

1.055

123

43

96

75

815895

288616

2821825

880

Surface

San Miguel Mine

0.55

0.97

295

182

339

114

814733

292490

2824846

1465

Surface

El Jabalí NW

0.50

0.005

<0.5

7

12

78

814734

292487

2824820

1460

Surface

Jabali mine II

0.65

15.95

####

50

17

42

814735

292487

2824820

1460

Surface

Jabali mine II

0.55

0.998

641

43

12

45

814736

292486

2824819

1461

Surface

Jabali mine II

0.50

0.033

12

19

12

46

814737

292486

2824819

1461

Surface

Jabali mine II

0.60

0.025

3.1

9

16

72

814738

292487

2824822

1460

Surface

Jabali mine II

0.50

0.037

5.1

14

14

54

814739

292450

2824837

1458

Underground

Jabali mine II

1.15

4.59

396

51

20

34

814741

292454

2824840

1458

Underground

Jabali mine II

0.75

6.54

157

36

17

58

814742

292455

2824834

1458

Underground

Jabali mine II

0.50

0.487

3.7

31

12

43

814743

292466

2824837

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

1.00

2.52

126

29

18

20

814744

292466

2824837

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

1.00

2.69

56

30

13

38

814745

292470

2824842

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

0.90

0.368

29

16

10

31

814746

292470

2824842

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

0.85

0.43

32

14

11

34

814747

292473

2824846

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

1.00

0.16

1.2

13

12

58

814748

292509

2824826

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

1.00

0.125

4.7

13

9

32

814749

292508

2824820

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

0.65

0.854

50

6

21

26

814852

292508

2824814

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

0.60

2.01

201

9

9

21

814853

292508

2824814

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

0.60

1.995

119

34

50

56

814854

292510

2824802

1442

Underground

Jabali mine I

0.50

1.475

19

15

17

20

814855

292512

2824792

1442

Surface

Jabali mine I

0.50

2.62

6.9

14

47

47

814856

292480

2824724

1374

Surface

El Jabalí W

0.50

0.092

4.9

11

11

32

814857

292480

2824722

1374

Surface

El Jabalí W

0.60

0.213

1.6

15

5

14

814809

291222

2824933

1458

Surface

NE of Los Reyes

1

0.009

<0.5

3

10

14

814810

291225

2824918

1458

Surface

NE of Los Reyes

0.5

0.032

0.6

7

21

19

814811

291221

2824914

1459

Surface

NE of Los Reyes

1

0.008

0.9

6

26

18

814812

291235

2824868

1445

Surface

NE of Los Reyes

1

0.018

1.9

5

27

36

814813

291248

2824804

1406

Surface

NE of Los Reyes

0.5

<0.005

<0.5

2

16

60

814814

291247

2824800

1407

Surface

NE of Los Reyes

1

<0.005

<0.5

2

8

27

814816

290502

2824428

1076

Surface

NE of Los Reyes

0.8

<0.005

<0.5

5

12

10

814817

290502

2824420

1076

Surface

NE of Los Reyes

0.7

0.296

3.4

7

16

44

814818

290502

2024420

1076

Surface

NE of Los Reyes

0.9

0.014

<0.5

4

9

15

814861

294738

2823013

1755

Surface

Desecho Perú

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

2

15

17

814862

294733

2823015

1747

Surface

Desecho Perú

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

1

15

22

814863

294733

2823015

1747

Surface

Desecho Perú

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

3

15

23

814864

294893

2822934

1869

Surface

Desecho Perú

0.50

<0.005

<0.5

4

12

32

814761

290361

2823150

904

Surface

Copalquin East

0.50

0.005

0.7

58

39

86

814762

290365

2823150

905

Surface

Copalquin East

0.80

0.15

12

146

136

152

814763

290367

2823151

905

Surface

Copalquin East

0.70

0.189

17

175

88

86

814764

290368

2823153

905

Surface

Copalquin East

0.50

0.038

11

159

143

164

814765

290384

2823160

911

Surface

Copalquin East

0.50

0.005

1.1

74

30

32

814766

290424

2823181

934

Surface

Copalquin East

0.60

0.023

0.6

25

27

50

814767

290502

2823173

967

Surface

Copalquin East

0.50

0.009

1.2

37

148

9

814768

290269

2823165

880

Surface

Copalquin East

0.80

1.01

770

2730

209

729

814769

290270

2823166

880

Surface

Copalquin East

0.50

0.077

13

131

80

113

814770

290273

2823163

880

Surface

Copalquin East

0.50

0.106

7.2

76

233

92

JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

  • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representativity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

  • In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

  • Drill core samples are cut lengthwise with a diamond saw. Intervals are nominally 1 m but may vary between 0.5 m to 1.5 m based on geologic criteria.

  • The same side of the core is always sent to sample (left side of saw).

  • Reported intercepts are calculated as either potentially underground mineable (100m down hole) or as potentially open-pit mineable (near surface).

  • Potentially underground mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 1 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing up to 2m of internal dilution.

  • Potentially open-pit mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 0.25 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing for up to 2m of internal dilution.

  • Rock Sawn Channel samples underground and surface are collected with the assistance of a handheld portable saw. The channels are 2.5 to 3cm deep and 6-8 cm wide along continuous lines oriented perpendicular to the mineralized structure. The samples are as representative as possible

  • Rock Sawn Channel surface samples were surveyed with a Handheld GPS then permanently mark with an aluminium tag and red colour spray across the strike of the outcrop over 1 metre. Samples are as representative as possible

  • Rock Sawn Channel underground samples were located after a compass and tape with the mine working having a surveyed control point at the portal, then permanently marked with an aluminium tag and red colour spray oriented perpendicular to the mineralized structure. Samples are as representative as possible

  • Soil sampling has been carried out by locating pre-planned points by handheld GPS and digging to below the first colour-change in the soil (or a maximum of 50 cm). In the arid environment there is a 1 – 10 cm organic horizon and a 10 – 30 cm B horizon above the regolith. Samples are sieved to -80 mesh in the field. Samples are collected on a 20 m x 50 m grid or every 20 m on N–S lines 50 m apart. These samples are considered representative of the medium being sampled and lines are appropriately oriented to the nearly E–W structural trend.

Drilling techniques

  • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

  • Drilling is done with MP500 man-portable core rigs capable of drilling HQ size core to depths of 350-400m (depending on ground conditions), reducing to NQ size core for greater depths. Core is recovered in a standard tube.

Drill sample recovery

  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

  • Drill recovery is measured based on measured length of core divided by length of drill run.

  • Recovery in holes CDH-001 through CDH-025 and holes CDH-032 through CDH-077 was always above 90% in the mineralized zones. Detailed core recovery data are maintained in the project database.

  • Holes CDH-026 through CDH-031 had problems with core recovery in highly fractured, clay rich breccia zones.

  • There is no adverse relationship between recovery and grade identified to date.

Logging

  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

  • Geotechnical and geological   logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

  • Core samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

  • Core logging is both qualitative or quantitative in nature. Photos are taken of each box of core before samples are cut. Photos of cut core intervals are taken after sampling. Core is wetted to improve visibility of features in the photos.

  • All core has been logged and photographed.

  • Rock sawn channel samples are marked, measured and photographed at location

  • Soil samples are recorded at location, logged and described

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representativity of samples.

  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

  • Core is sawn and half core is taken for sample.

  • Samples are prepared using ALS Minerals Prep-31 crushing, splitting and pulverizing. This is appropriate for the type of deposit being explored.

  • Visual review to assure that the cut core is ½ of the core is performed to assure representativity of samples.

  • Crushed core duplicates are split/collected by the laboratory and submitted for assay (1 in 30 samples)

  • Sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

  • Rock sawn channel samples and soil samples are prepared using ALS Minerals Prep-31 crushing, splitting and pulverizing. This is appropriate for the type of deposit being explored.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

  • Samples are assayed for gold using ALS Minerals Au-AA25 method a 30 g fire assay with an AA finish. This is considered a total assay technique.

  • Samples are assayed for silver using ALS Minerals ME-ICP61 method. Over limits are assayed by silverOG63 and silverGRAV21. These are considered a total assay technique.

  • Standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of one per every 25 samples and one per every 40 samples, respectively.  Pulp duplicate sampling is undertaken for 3% of all samples (see above).  External laboratory checks will be conducted as sufficient samples are collected. Levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have not yet been established.

  • Certified Reference Materials – Rock Labs and CDN CRMs have been used throughout the project including, low (~2 g/t Au), medium (~9 g/t Au) and high (~18g/t Au and ~40 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the BEDROCK database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

  • Samples with significant amounts of observed visible gold are also assayed by AuSCR21, a screen assay that analyses gold in both the milled pulp and in the residual oversize from pulverization. This has been done for holes CDH-075 and CDH-077.

Verification of sampling and assaying

  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

  • The use of twinned holes.

  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel has not been conducted. A re-assay program of pulp duplicates is currently in progress.

  • MTH has drilled one twin hole. Hole CDH-072, reported in the 15/6/2021 announcement, is a twin of holes EC-002 and UC-03. Results are comparable.

  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols are maintained in the company's core facility.

  • Assay data have not been adjusted other than applying length weighted averages to reported intercepts.

Location of data points

  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

  • Specification of the grid system used.

  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

  • Drill collar coordinates are currently located by handheld GPS. Precise survey of hole locations is planned. Downhole surveys of hole deviation are recorded using a Reflex Multishot tool for all holes.  A survey measurement is first collected at 15 meters downhole, and then every 50 meters until the end of the hole. Locations for holes have been surveyed with differential GPS to a sub 10 cm precision.

  • UTM/UPS WGS 84 zone 13 N

  • High quality topographic control from LiDAR imagery and orthophotos covers the entire project area.

Data spacing and distribution

  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.

  • Data spacing is appropriate for the reporting of Exploration Results.

  • The Resource estimation re-printed in this announcement was originally released on 17 Nov 2021

  • No sample compositing has been applied.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

  • Cut lines are marked on the core by the geologists to assure that the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures. This is reasonably well observed in the core and is appropriate to the deposit type.

  • The relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is not considered to have introduced a sampling bias.

  • Rock sawn channel samples are cut perpendicular to the observed vein orientation wherever possible

Sample security

  • The measures taken to ensure sample security.

  • Samples are stored in a secure core storage facility until they are shipped off site by small aircraft and delivered directly to ALS Global sample preparation facility in Chihuahua, Mexico.  ALS airfreights the sample pulps to their assaying facility in North Vancouver, BC, Canada

Audits or reviews

  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

  • A review with spot checks was conducted by AMC in conjunction with the resource estimate published 17 Nov 2021. Results were satisfactory to AMC.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land tenure status

  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

  • Concessions at Copalquin

No.

Concession

Concession Title number

Area (Ha)

Location

1

LA SOLEDAD

52033

6

Tamazula, Durango, Mexico

2

EL COMETA

164869

36

Tamazula, Durango, Mexico

3

SAN MANUEL

165451

36

Tamazula, Durango, Mexico

4

COPALQUIN

178014

20

Tamazula, Durango, Mexico

5

EL SOL

236130

6,000

Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, México

6

EL CORRAL

236131

907.3243

Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, México

Exploration done by other parties

  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

  • Previous exploration by Bell Coast Capital Corp. and UC Resources was done in the late 1990's and in 2005 – 2007. Work done by these companies is historic and non-JORC compliant. Mithril uses these historic data only as a general guide and will not incorporate work done by these companies in resource modelling.

  • Work done by the Mexican government and by IMMSA and will be used for modelling of historic mine workings which are now inaccessible (void model)

Geology

  • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

  • Copalquin is a low sulfidation epithermal gold-silver deposit hosted in andesite. This deposit type is common in the Sierra Madre Occidental of Mexico and is characterized by quartz veins and stockworks surrounded by haloes of argillic (illite/smectite) alteration. Veins have formed as both low-angle semi-continuous lenses parallel to the contact between granodiorite and andesite and as tabular veins in high-angle normal faults. Vein and breccia thickness has been observed up to 30 meters wide with average widths on the order of 3 to 5 meters. The overall strike length of the semi-continuous mineralized zone from El Gallo to Refugio, Cometa, Los Pinos, Los Reyes, La Montura to Constancia and Santa Cruz is almost 7 kilometres. The southern area from south west of Apomal to San Manuel and to Las Brujas-El Peru provides additional exploration potential up to 6km.

Drill hole Information

  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

  • easting and northing of the drill hole collar
    • elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above

  • sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

  • dip and azimuth of the hole

  • down hole length and interception depth

  • hole length.

  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

See Table 3 in the announcement for full details of the channel sample results

Data aggregation methods

  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

  • Potentially underground mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 1 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing up to 2m of internal dilution.

  • Potentially open-pit mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 0.25 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing for up to 2m of internal dilution.

  • No upper cut-off is applied to reporting intercepts.

  • Length weighted averaging is used to report intercepts. The example of CDH-002 is shown. The line of zero assays is a standard which was removed from reporting.

Au

Raw

silver

raw

Length

(m)

Au

*length

silver

*length

7.51

678

0.5

3.755

339

11.85

425

0.55

6.5175

233.75

0 0 0 0 0

0.306

16

1

0.306

16

0.364

31.7

1

0.364

31.7

3.15

241

0.5

1.575

120.5

10.7

709

0.5

5.35

354.5

15.6

773

0.5

7.8

386.5

From

To

Length

Au gpt

silver gpt

4.55

25.667

1481.9

91.95

96.5

4.55

5.64

325.7

  • In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((silver grade/70) x (silver recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries are assumed to be equal (93%), Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022).

  • For Rock Saw Channel Sampling and soil sampling in the Copalquin District , silver equivalent (AgEq) is determined using the formula: AgEq grade = silver grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/silver recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries for Au and silver are assumed to be equal (93%) in the absence of metallurgical test work for Targets 2, 3, 4 and 5 material. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

  • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg ‘down hole length, true width not known').

  • True widths at Refugio between sections 120 and 1,000 vary according to the hole's dip. Holes drilled at -50 degrees may be considered to have intercept lengths equal to true-widths, Holes drilled at -70 degrees had true widths approximately 92% of the reported intercept lengths and holes drilled at -90 degrees had true widths of 77% of the reported intercept lengths.

  • True widths at La Soledad are not fully understood and downhole intercepts to date, are reported.

  • At Las Brujas in Target 2, true widths are not yet known since we are still in the early stages of target definition.

  • Rock sawn channel samples are cut perpendicular to the observed vein orientation wherever possible

Diagrams

  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

See figures in announcement

Balanced reporting

  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

  • All exploration results are reported for intercepts greater than or equal to 0.1 g/t gold equivalent (gold plus silver at 70:1 price ratio for gold:silver).

Other substantive exploration data

  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

  • No additional exploration data are substantive at this time.

  • Metallurgical test work on drill core composite made of crushed drill core from the El Refugio drill hole samples has been conducted.

  • The samples used for the test work are representative of the material that makes up the majority of the Maiden Resource Estimate for El Refugio release on 17 th November 2021.

  • The test work was conducted by SGS laboratory Mexico using standard reagents and test equipment.

Further work

  • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

  • The Company drilled 148 diamond core holes from July 2020 to July 2022 for 32,712 m.  The Company has stated its target to drill up to 45,000m from July 2025 until the second half of 2026

  • Diagrams are included in the announcements and presentations showing the drill target areas within the Copalquin District

1 See ASX announcement 16 Oct. 2025, 300 Metre T1 Extension -10.9 G/T AUEQ over 8.03m

2 See ASX announcement 28 Aug. 2025 MTH ACCELERATES EXPLORATION WITH NEW DRILLING AT TARGET 5

3 See ‘About Copalquin Gold Silver Project' section for JORC MRE details and AuEq. calculation.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Mammoth Resources Corp.MTHNYSE:MTH
MTH
The Conversation (0)
Mithril Silver and Gold

Mithril Silver and Gold Returns 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t Gold, 57.6 g/t Silver from 44.5 Metres in Hole T2DH25-006 at Target 2 Area, Copalquin Property, Mexico

- New High-Grade Drilling Discovery in First Round of Shallow Drilling -

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril” or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) is pleased to provide high-grade maiden drill results for a new drill discovery at the Target 2 area in Mithril’s Copalquin silver and gold district property, Durango State, Mexico (Figure 1). Exploration... Keep Reading...
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 49 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2022. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services,... Keep Reading...
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Provides Update on Activities at Its Tenoriba Gold Property, Mexico

Mammoth Resources Corp. (TSXV:MTH), (the “Company”, or “Mammoth”) would like to provide an update on exploration activities at its Tenoriba precious metal, gold-silver property located in the prolific Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. Mammoth announced on... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Base Metals Investing

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Base Metals Investing

Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy