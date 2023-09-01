Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Mining Entrepreneur Bassam Moubarak Joins Radio Fuels Energy Corp. as Chief Financial Officer

Mining Entrepreneur Bassam Moubarak Joins Radio Fuels Energy Corp. as Chief Financial Officer

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors has appointed Bassam Moubarak as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Moubarak is a seasoned senior executive with over 15 years' experience in the mining industry. Mr. Moubarak currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Palisades Gold Corp, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Freeman Gold Corp and Chief Financial Officer of Nevada King Gold Corp.

Mr. Moubarak was Executive Vice President, CFO and Director of Gold X Mining Corp where he played a pivotal role in the sale of the company to Gran Colombia Gold Corp for $365 million and in raising over $35 million to acquire the option on the Toroparu project. Prior to that, Mr. Moubarak was CFO of Lithium X Energy Corp. where he played a key role in its sale to NextView New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited for $265 million. Prior to that, Mr. Moubarak was CFO of Goldrock Mines Corp. where he was instrumental in its sale to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for $180 million. He was CFO of Petaquilla Minerals Ltd. where he was responsible for raising more than $120 million to develop and bring into production the Molejon Gold Mine. He also played a major role in the sale of Petaquilla Copper Ltd. to Inmet Mining Corporation for $400 million and negotiated the sale of Golden Arrow Resources Corporation's 1% net smelter royalty on Gualcamayo Gold Mine to Premier Royalty Inc. for $17.75 million. Furthermore, Mr. Moubarak has advised on several structuring transactions which include private company mergers and acquisitions, go public transactions and launching new mining ventures.

Mr. Moubarak is a Chartered Professional Accountant and was previously a senior manager with the international accounting firm Deloitte LLP, where he led audits of public companies and oversaw SOX 404 implementations with specific emphasis on the mining industry.

The appointment of Mr. Moubarak follows the resignation of Arvin Ramos as Chief Financial Officer. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ramos for his contributions and wishes him well on his future endeavours.

About Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

The Company is a junior natural resource company focused on providing exposure to uranium and other commodities through the investment, acquisition, exploration, and development of projects and companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cejay Kim
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (778) 886-1826
Email: cejay.kim@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179294

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CAKE:CNX
Radio Fuels Announces Appointment of Collin Kettell to the Board of Directors

Radio Fuels Announces Appointment of Collin Kettell to the Board of Directors

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Collin Kettell to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Kettell is a co-founder of New Found Gold Corp. and of Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. As Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of New Found Gold Corp., a Canadian resource investment company, Mr. Kettell is responsible for developing the strategic plan for the discovery, financing and continued exploration of the Queensway Project. In his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Palisades Goldcorp Ltd., Mr. Kettell has been the driving force behind its inception, leading to its current stature as a multi-hundred-million-dollar investment company, while incubating and developing several companies under the Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. umbrella. Mr. Kettell is an active participant in the resource sector as an investor and company builder, focused on the discovery of mineral deposits both in Canada and the United States. He is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nevada King Gold Corp., founder of Radio Fuels Energy Corp., co-founder of EarthLabs Inc. (previously Goldspot Discoveries), and co-founder and director of Golden Planet Mining Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Radio Fuels Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

Radio Fuels Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to commence a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), under which it may purchase up to 7,097,489 common shares of the Company over a period of one year (the "NCIB Period"), representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, with up to 2,838,995 common shares of the Company purchasable over any 30-day period within the NCIB Period, being 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The NCIB is expected to commence on or about November 21, 2022, and will continue until the earlier of November 20, 2023, or the date by which the Company has acquired the maximum number of common shares which may be purchased under the NCIB.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "COSAF". Common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "COSA", as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the new symbol "SSKU".

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "Given our team's successful track record of discovery and delivery of shareholder value, and our growing portfolio of under-explored Athabasca Basin uranium projects in Northern Saskatchewan, we have seen continued interest from investors outside of Canada, and are excited to provide them with easier access and exposure to Cosa as we grow and advance as a company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Confirms Second Shallow Zone of Uranium Mineralization Starting 32 Metres From Surface Within ACKIO

Baselode Confirms Second Shallow Zone of Uranium Mineralization Starting 32 Metres From Surface Within ACKIO

  • Two drill holes (AK23-112 and AK23-113) intersected elevated levels of radioactivity in Pod 7 at overburden-basement contact within 32 and 37 metres from surface, respectively
  • Drill holes in "Mirror" exploration target intersected elevated radioactivity within massive alteration system
  • Assays from this Drill Program are expected shortly

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

"Several of our holes intercepted elevated levels of radioactivity, which will expand our mineralized footprint. We also achieved several milestones, including extending mineralization along strike and at depth, discovering more shallow mineralization including Pod 7 starting at the overburden-basement rocks contact similar to Pod 1, defining thicker zones of mineralization within previously modeled areas, and identifying a new trend of mineralization at the Mirror target which displays intense alteration over a 300 m width," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Uranium Energy Corp. Purchases 60% Interest in the Henday Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; Forum Retains 40%

Uranium Energy Corp. Purchases 60% Interest in the Henday Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; Forum Retains 40%

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that Uranium Energy Corp. ("UEC") has acquired the 60% interest in the Henday uranium project with Forum as the 40% partner (see UEC news release dated August 22, 2023). Under terms of the initial option agreement, Uranium Energy Corp. has the right to earn an additional 10% interest in and to the property by sole funding $20,000,000 in expenditures or delivering a feasibility study on the property, whichever occurs first.

Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration commented, "The Henday property has tremendous potential as it is located in the highly sought after Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone and northeast of several major uranium deposits including the Midwest and Roughrider deposits. The project hosts several favourable EM conductor trends that require additional follow-up. We look forward to working with UEC to progress this well-situated and prospective project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces Share Issuance and Cash Payment to Azincourt Energy for the East Preston Joint Venture Project

Skyharbour Announces Share Issuance and Cash Payment to Azincourt Energy for the East Preston Joint Venture Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company" or "Skyharbour") announces that, pursuant to the joint venture agreement ("the Agreement") made between the Company and Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt") with relation to the East Preston Project ("the Property"), the parties have agreed that, in lieu of approximately CAD $543,000 exploration expenditures required to be made by the Company that were incurred in the 2022 exploration program, the Company shall pay $150,000 and issue 1,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") to Azincourt (see news release dated February 17 th 2021, for more information on the terms of the joint venture). Further, the Company elected not to participate in the 2023 exploration program with flow through funds being allocated primarily to its co-flagship Russell Lake Project, and thus the Company's interest in the Property is reduced from fifteen percent (15%) to nine and half percent (9.5%) pursuant to the Agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Gravity Survey at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Gravity Survey at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Falcon Airborne Survey to Extend Existing Targets and Generate New Targets for Drilling

Two Drill Program Underway at Pike Zone Discovery on West McArthur JV Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×