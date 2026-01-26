Mineros S.A. Recognized in the 2025 TSX30® Ranking and as a Top Performer on the Colombian Stock Exchange

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX:MNSAF, BVC:MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company ) announces its inclusion in the 2025 TSX30 ® , an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing issuers on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The ranking is based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation over a three-year period.
Daniel Henao, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our inclusion in the TSX30 ® Ranking is a powerful validation of our execution and strategic roadmap. By outperforming 98% of the public companies listed on the TSX and leading the market in Colombia, Mineros has demonstrated a unique capacity for value creation. This milestone is a testament to our team's execution, and we remain focused on maintaining this momentum as we scale our operations."
Mineros is also the top-performing equity on the Colombian Stock Exchange ("BVC") for the second consecutive year. From January 2, 2024, to December 31, 2025, Mineros generated a 903% total return in U.S. dollar terms, compared with a 186% increase in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF and a 110% increase in the gold price.
Despite this sustained outperformance, management believes Mineros remains undervalued relative to regional peers across several market metrics, including price-to-net-asset-value (P/NAV) and enterprise value ("EV") per 100,000 ounces of production. Based on published 2025 gold-equivalent production of approximately 226,000 ounces, Mineros trades at an enterprise value of approximately US$637 million per 100,000 ounces of production, compared with an average of approximately US$1,772 million per 100,000 ounces for a representative group of Latin American gold producers.
The TSX30® program recognizes TSX-listed companies that rank in the top 2% of performance over a three-year period and serves as a benchmark for sustained growth. Mineros' inclusion highlights the effectiveness of its operating strategy and capital discipline. Recognition across both North American and South American capital markets further reflects the Company's strengthening market profile and liquidity.
For more information on the TSX30® ranking, please visit money.tmx.com/tsx30.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile.
With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros maintains a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS) and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has received an exemption from the individual and majority voting requirements applicable to TSX-listed issuers. Compliance with such requirements would conflict with Colombian laws and regulations, which require directors to be elected from a slate of nominees under an electoral quotient system. Additional details are available in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, accessible on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "intend," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar expressions. Such statements include, without limitation, those relating to the Company's future share performance and capital markets positioning.
Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, and expectations as of the date of this release. These assumptions involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mineros undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260126740950/en/
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (4) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co