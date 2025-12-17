Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for January 29, 2026

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., plans to release the Company's fourth quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

To participate in the conference call, please go to Meritage's Investor Relations page to register for and access the live webcast. Alternatively, dial in to 1-800-445-7795 U.S. toll free or 1-785-424-1699 and reference the conference code MTHQ425 with the operator. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered over 200,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications
  (480) 515-8979 (office)
  investors@meritagehomes.com
   

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mammoth Resources Corp.MTHNYSE:MTH
MTH
The Conversation (0)
Mithril Silver and Gold

Mithril Silver and Gold Returns 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t Gold, 57.6 g/t Silver from 44.5 Metres in Hole T2DH25-006 at Target 2 Area, Copalquin Property, Mexico

- New High-Grade Drilling Discovery in First Round of Shallow Drilling -

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril” or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) is pleased to provide high-grade maiden drill results for a new drill discovery at the Target 2 area in Mithril’s Copalquin silver and gold district property, Durango State, Mexico (Figure 1). Exploration... Keep Reading...
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 49 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2022. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services,... Keep Reading...
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Provides Update on Activities at Its Tenoriba Gold Property, Mexico

Mammoth Resources Corp. (TSXV:MTH), (the “Company”, or “Mammoth”) would like to provide an update on exploration activities at its Tenoriba precious metal, gold-silver property located in the prolific Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. Mammoth announced on... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified High-Grade Assay Results up to 15.21% Copper from the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified High-Grade Assay Results up to 15.21% Copper from the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Launches Drilling Program at Ivana Gateway Target, Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina