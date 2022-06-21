V116 designed to target serotypes that account for 85% of all invasive pneumococcal disease in individuals aged 65 and over in the United States as of 2019 1
Broad Phase 3 clinical program for V116 in vaccine-naïve and vaccine-experienced adults planned to start in July 2022
Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of positive results from the Phase 1/2 study, V116-001 , evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of V116, the company's investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), in pneumococcal vaccine-naïve adults 18-49 years of age (Phase 1) and 50 years of age and older (Phase 2). In both populations, V116 met the primary immunogenicity objectives and was well-tolerated with an overall safety profile generally comparable to PNEUMOVAX ® 23 (Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent) across age groups. In the Phase 2 part of the study, V116 demonstrated non-inferior immune responses to PNEUMOVAX 23 for all shared serotypes, and superior immune responses for the serotypes included in V116 but not included in PNEUMOVAX 23, based on study-defined criteria. Responses were measured 30 days post-vaccination by serotype-specific opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) geometric mean titers (GMTs), a measure of functional antibody activity.
Data from V116-001, in addition to other data from the company's pneumococcal vaccines portfolio, are being featured at the International Symposium on Pneumococci and Pneumococcal Diseases (ISPPD-12) taking place in Toronto from June 19-23, 2022. The full study results from V116-001 will be published in a scientific journal in the future.
Earlier this year, V116 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and pneumococcal pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 3, 6A/C, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15B/C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F, 35B in adults 18 years of age and older. This includes eight serotypes not included in any currently licensed pneumococcal vaccine.
"Our encouraging data at ISPPD reflect the potential of V116 and Merck's tailored approach to developing pneumococcal vaccines to meet the specific needs of different populations," said Dr. Eliav Barr, senior vice president, head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. "Consistent with our portfolio strategy, V116 is designed to specifically target serotypes that are responsible for 85 percent of all invasive pneumococcal disease in individuals aged 65 and over in the United States as of 2019 1 . Importantly, the eight serotypes in V116 that are not included in any currently-licensed pneumococcal vaccine account for over 30 percent of this disease burden alone. 1 "
Pneumococcal disease is an infection caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae , or pneumococcus. Invasive forms of pneumococcal disease (IPD) can cause serious and potentially life-threatening infections such as bacteremia (infection in the bloodstream) and meningitis (infection of the coverings of the brain and spinal cord). Pneumonia (infection in the lungs), with or without bacteremia, also can occur. While healthy adults can suffer from pneumococcal disease, patient populations particularly vulnerable to infection include adults 65 years of age and older and those with certain chronic or immunocompromising health conditions.
About V116-001
V116-001 is a two-part, randomized, comparator-controlled, double-blind Phase 1/2 study that assessed the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of a single dose of V116 in healthy adults who have not previously received any pneumococcal vaccine.
In the Phase 1 part of the study, adults aged 18 to 49 years of age (n=90) were randomized 1:1:1 to receive either a single dose of V116-1 (2 µg dose/each Pneumococcal polysaccharide (PnPs)), V116-2 (4 µg dose/each PnPs), or PNEUMOVAX 23. Pneumococcal serotype-specific OPA was measured prior to, and 30 days postvaccination (Day 30). Immune responses at Day 30 in the V116-1 and V116-2 groups were generally comparable to PNEUMOVAX 23 for the serotypes common to both vaccines and higher than PNEUMOVAX 23 for the serotypes unique to V116. At Day 30, the OPA GMTs were higher in the V116-2 group compared to the V116-1 group for all serotypes except 9N. The Phase 1 safety and immunogenicity data supported the continued development of V116 for the prevention of pneumococcal disease in adults.
In Phase 2, adults aged 50 years or older (n=508) were randomized 1:1, stratified by age (50-64 years, 65-74 years, and 75 years or older), to receive either a single dose of V116 (4 µg dose/each PnPs) or PNEUMOVAX 23. Pneumococcal serotype-specific OPA and Immunoglobulin G (IgG) were measured prior to, and 30 days postvaccination (Day 30). V116 met noninferiority criteria compared to PNEUMOVAX 23 for all shared serotypes and met superiority criteria for the unique serotypes based on assessment of the lower bound of the GMT ratios, using study-defined thresholds.
Safety was evaluated based on the proportion of participants with adverse events following vaccination. In both parts of V116-001, V116 was well-tolerated with an overall safety profile generally comparable to PNEUMOVAX 23.
Indication for PNEUMOVAX 23 (Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent)
PNEUMOVAX 23 is a vaccine indicated for active immunization for the prevention of pneumococcal disease caused by the 23 serotypes contained in the vaccine (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6B, 7F, 8, 9N, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 17F, 18C, 19F, 19A, 20, 22F, 23F and 33F).
PNEUMOVAX 23 is approved for use in persons 50 years of age or older and persons aged ≥2 years who are at increased risk for pneumococcal disease.
PNEUMOVAX 23 will not prevent disease caused by capsular types of pneumococcus other than those contained in the vaccine.
Select Safety Information for PNEUMOVAX 23
PNEUMOVAX 23 is contraindicated in individuals with a history of a hypersensitivity reaction to any component of PNEUMOVAX 23.
Do not administer PNEUMOVAX 23 to individuals with a history of a hypersensitivity reaction to any component of the vaccine.
Defer vaccination with PNEUMOVAX 23 in persons with moderate or severe acute illness.
Use caution and appropriate care in administering PNEUMOVAX 23 to individuals with severely compromised cardiovascular and/or pulmonary function in whom a systemic reaction would pose a significant risk.
Available human data from clinical trials of PNEUMOVAX 23 in pregnancy have not established the presence or absence of a vaccine-associated risk.
Since elderly individuals may not tolerate medical interventions as well as younger individuals, a higher frequency and/or a greater severity of reactions in some older individuals cannot be ruled out.
Persons who are immunocompromised, including persons receiving immunosuppressive therapy, may have a diminished immune response to PNEUMOVAX 23.
PNEUMOVAX 23 may not be effective in preventing pneumococcal meningitis in patients who have chronic cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leakage resulting from congenital lesions, skull fractures or neurosurgical procedures.
The most common adverse reactions, reported in >10% of subjects vaccinated with PNEUMOVAX 23 for the first time in a clinical trial, were: injection-site pain/soreness/tenderness, injection-site swelling/induration, headache, injection-site erythema, asthenia and fatigue, and myalgia.
For subjects aged 65 years or older in a clinical study, systemic adverse reactions which were determined by the investigator to be vaccine-related were higher following revaccination than following initial vaccination.
Vaccination with PNEUMOVAX 23 may not offer 100% protection from pneumococcal infection.
Please see Prescribing Information for PNEUMOVAX 23 at http://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/p/pneumovax_23/pneumovax_pi.pdf and Patient Information for PNEUMOVAX 23 at http://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/p/pneumovax_23/pneumovax_ppi.pdf .
1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IPD serotype data 2019, as compiled from data provided through Active Bacterial Core surveillance (ABCs).
