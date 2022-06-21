Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Chirfi Guindo will lead Human Health Marketing as chief marketing officer for Merck Human Health, and will join Merck's Executive Team, effective July 1, 2022. Guindo will report directly to Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck. As previously announced, Jannie Oosthuizen leads Merck Human Health U.S., and Joe Romanelli will lead Merck Human Health International effective Aug. 1, both also reporting to Davis. Deepak Khanna, interim leader of Human Health International, will retire at the end of this year.
"Chirfi is a purpose-driven leader, dedicated to saving and improving lives around the world. He has deep experience and a proven track record in strategy, marketing and commercialization across primary care, specialty care and rare diseases, in both developed and developing markets," said Mr. Davis. "I am confident that our Human Health leaders, along with our entire Executive Team, will build on the strong momentum of our business as we deliver value to all our stakeholders, continue to address some of the most pressing medical challenges and make a positive and lasting impact on global health."
As chief marketing officer for Human Health, Guindo will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of the company's long-term strategy for the Human Health portfolio spanning oncology, vaccines, pharmaceutical and pipeline products.
Since 2017, Guindo has been executive vice president and head of global product strategy and commercialization at Biogen and served on Biogen's executive leadership team. In this role, Guindo led global strategy, marketing and commercialization for Biogen's neurology business. He also led the late-stage Product Development and Commercialization Teams, and oversaw corporate strategy and alliances, value and access, communications, policy, advocacy and corporate responsibility.
Before joining Biogen, Guindo began his Merck career in 1990 and spent more than 25 years in finance, sales, commercial and marketing roles of increasing responsibility in the U.S. and globally. He led global marketing for Merck's HIV portfolio, and also led Merck's Human Health businesses in Canada, the Netherlands and South Africa. Guindo has been recognized for developing strong talent and forging innovative public-private partnerships and elevating the profile of Merck as a patient-focused company. A graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris with a degree in engineering, he also holds a Master of Business Administration from New York University's Stern School of Management.
