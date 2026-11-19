(TheNewswire)
November 19, 2026 TheNewswire - Timmins, Ontario Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKR) (OTCQB: MKRIF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on its 12-hole, approximately 4,400-metre diamond drill program at the Beschefer East Project (the "Project") in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, located approximately 90 km west of Matagami and 100 km north of La Sarre, Québec.
Highlights
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The program will be completed in two phases and is designed to test four target areas characterized by historical gold and polymetallic mineralization associated with coincident induced polarization ("IP") chargeability anomalies, electromagnetic ("EM") conductors and magnetic features. Planned hole lengths range from approximately 250 to 700 metres.
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Phase 1 (fall 2026): four holes totalling approximately 1,400 metres testing the interpreted northern extension of the B14 gold trend along a north-south magnetic and IP chargeability corridor.
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Historical intercepts in the Phase 1 target area include 2.1 g/t Au over 5.4 metres, including 7.9 g/t Au over 0.9 metres, in hole 1172-13-40 and 2.03 g/t Au over 6.1 metres in hole 1172-99-30.
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Phase 2 (winter 2027): eight holes totalling approximately 3,065 metres testing the eastern extensions of the B14 gold trend and the B26 gold-base metal volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") trend, as well as structurally controlled gold targets along the Enjalran-Brouillan Group contact.
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Forage DCB Inc., a Québec-based drilling contractor, has mobilized to the property and Phase 1 drilling is now underway. Phase 1 is expected to take approximately three to four weeks, with assay results anticipated in the first quarter of 2027.
Management Commentary
Bernard Deluce, CEO and Director, commented:
"The Beschefer East Project hosts several underexplored geophysical and geological targets supported by historical drilling and extensive geophysical coverage. This program has been designed to test priority gold and polymetallic targets identified by previous operators. We expect it to provide important information on the continuity and extent of the mineralized systems across the property and to help advance several prospective target areas."
Figure 1. Location of the Beschefer East Project, Québec (satellite imagery).
Figure 2. Beschefer East planned drill holes on high-resolution total magnetic intensity, with IP chargeability and EM conductor zones from historical and recent geophysical surveys.
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Table 1. Planned Drill Hole Collars – Beschefer East Project
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Phase
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Hole ID
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Easting (m)
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Northing (m)
|
Elev. (m)
|
Azimuth (°)
|
Dip (°)
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Length (m)
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1
|
BEE-20
|
662934
|
5519768
|
277
|
085
|
-45
|
500
|
1
|
BEE-39
|
662736
|
5519169
|
268
|
052
|
-45
|
300
|
1
|
BEE-40
|
662890
|
5519279
|
270
|
052
|
-45
|
300
|
1
|
BEE-41
|
663041
|
5519389
|
274
|
052
|
-45
|
300
|
2
|
BEE-13
|
664715
|
5516920
|
272
|
322
|
-45
|
260
|
2
|
BEE-14
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664876
|
5517040
|
273
|
322
|
-45
|
255
|
2
|
BEE-18
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662952
|
5517118
|
272
|
317
|
-45
|
250
|
2
|
BEE-19
|
662851
|
5517233
|
272
|
317
|
-45
|
250
|
2
|
BEE-26
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662913
|
5518572
|
270
|
053
|
-45
|
400
|
2
|
BEE-27
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662748
|
5517352
|
271
|
317
|
-45
|
250
|
2
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BEE-35
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664210
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5517314
|
271
|
320
|
-50
|
700
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2
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BEE-42
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663000
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5515977
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272
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302
|
-52
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700
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Total
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12 holes
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4,465
Note: Lengths are planned and may be adjusted based on field conditions and results.
2026 Fall Drill Program (Phase 1)
Phase 1 comprises four drill holes, BEE-20, BEE-39, BEE-40 and BEE-41, located south of the main access road. The holes are designed to evaluate the interpreted northern extension of the B14 gold mineralized trend along a north-south magnetic and IP chargeability corridor.
Historical drilling within the target area returned intercepts including 2.1 g/t Au over 5.4 metres, including 7.9 g/t Au over 0.9 metres, in hole 1172-13-40, and 2.03 g/t Au over 6.1 metres in hole 1172-99-30.
2027 Winter Drill Program (Phase 2)
Phase 2 is expected to comprise eight drill holes totalling approximately 3,065 metres and will target multiple mineralized trends identified through historical drilling and geophysical surveys.
Holes BEE-18, BEE-19, BEE-26 and BEE-27 are designed to test the interpreted eastern extension of the B14 gold trend, while hole BEE-42 will evaluate the extension of the B26 gold-base metal VMS trend. These targets are supported by historical drill results and coincident IP and magnetic anomalies.
Hole BEE-35 is planned to verify and follow up on historical Cu-Zn-Ag mineralization intersected by Noramco in hole H-1432-091, which returned 0.11% Cu, 0.24% Zn and 0.90 g/t Ag over 24.4 metres, including 0.61% Cu, 0.30% Zn and 6.6 g/t Ag over 6.0 metres.
Holes BEE-13 and BEE-14 will test gold targets associated with graphitic argillites along the Enjalran-Brouillan Group contact zone. These targets coincide with elevated IP chargeability responses and historical drilling that returned 3.45 g/t Au over 1.5 metres in hole 1172-95-02, and 3.37 g/t Au over 1.3 metres and 2.06 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in hole 1172-98-24.
About the Beschefer East Project
On June 14, 2023, the Company entered into an option agreement on the Project to earn a 100% interest over three years from SOQUEM Inc. ("SOQUEM") (see news release dated June 14, 2023). In March 2026, the option agreement was amended to extend the deadline for completing the cumulative exploration expenditure requirement of $1,500,000 by one year, from July 3, 2026, to July 3, 2027. All other terms of the option agreement remain unchanged.
The Project is located within the prospective yet underexplored Selbaie mining camp and comprises 55 mining claims covering 2,906 hectares.
Between 1992 and 2012, SOQUEM completed systematic exploration on the property, including more than 300 line-kilometres of geophysical surveys and 11,200 metres of diamond drilling in 42 holes.
In early 2025, Melkior completed a six-hole, 1,050-metre drill program testing a previously undrilled area in the east-central part of the property, where a 1,780-sample bio-geochemical (spruce bark MMI) survey had outlined five gold-polymetallic anomalies coincident with IP-EM conductors. Hole MKR-BE-2024-001 intersected 5.1 g/t Au, 0.95% Cu and 0.67% Zn over 0.9 metres and 7.5 g/t Au over 1.3 metres, confirming an 800-metre copper-gold mineralized horizon (see news release dated July 17, 2025).
Notable historical gold intersections from the northern powerline area include hole 1172-99-30, which intersected multiple mineralized zones grading between 2 and 5 g/t Au over intervals of 0.5 to 6.0 metres within a broader 70-metre mineralized corridor. Hole 1172-13-40 returned 2.1 g/t Au over 5.4 metres, including 7.9 g/t Au over 0.9 metres.
Gold mineralization is associated with networks of centimetre-scale quartz-carbonate veins hosted in felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks affected by varying degrees of pervasive alteration and minor pyrite. In the southern portion of the property, gold and base metal mineralization occurs within deformed, carbonate-altered andesites. Historical drilling also identified anomalous copper mineralization, including 0.26% Cu over 4.8 metres in hole 1172-98-24 and 0.24% Cu over 4.0 metres in hole 1172-99-30.
Sampling and Analytical Procedures
Drill core will be NQ in size. Core will be logged and sampled by Company geologists, with sampled intervals sawn in half; one half will be sent for analysis and the other retained for future reference. Samples will be delivered under chain-of-custody protocols to an independent, accredited commercial laboratory and analyzed for gold by fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Samples returning greater than 10 g/t Au will be re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish, and intervals containing visible gold will be analyzed by metallic screen fire assay.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
The Company will implement a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program that includes the systematic insertion of certified reference materials, blank samples and duplicate samples into the sample stream. QA/QC results will be monitored by the Company's technical staff to evaluate analytical accuracy, contamination and precision.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Ethier, P.Geo., a consultant to Melkior Resources Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Board Update
Melkior also announces that Jonathon Deluce has resigned as a director of the Company, effective November 17, 2026. The Board thanks Mr. Deluce for his contributions to the Company and wishes him continued success.
About Melkior Resources
Melkior Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of gold projects in the prolific mining jurisdictions of Ontario and Québec. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined, technically driven exploration and the systematic evaluation of high-potential mineral assets.
Melkior's core portfolio is anchored by the Carscallen Gold Project, located in the heart of the Timmins Gold Camp, one of Canada's most productive gold districts. The Company also holds the Val-d'Or Project, an option on the Genex Project, and an option to earn a 100% interest in the Beschefer East Project, all strategically positioned within the highly prospective Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a world-renowned mining region that hosts numerous significant gold and base metal deposits.
About SOQUEM
SOQUEM is a mineral exploration company and a subsidiary of Investissement Québec. Its mission is to explore, discover, and develop Quebec's mineral resources. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining a strong economy in Quebec's regions. A proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well positioned for the future.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Bernard Deluce, CEO and Director
For more information, please contact:
E-mail: info@melkior.com
Tel: 705-805-0390
The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the timing, scope, completion and results of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill programs, the anticipated timing of assay results, and the Company's exploration plans for the Beschefer East Project. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the availability of drilling contractors, equipment and personnel, weather and access conditions, and the receipt of required permits and approvals. It is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in drilling or assay turnaround, changes to exploration plans, the Company's ability to satisfy the terms of its option agreement with SOQUEM, and general market and economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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