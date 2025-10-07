Match, Bake, Enjoy: Candy Crush® Launches Tasty: The Official Candy Crush Desserts Book

Beloved by millions of players, the mobile game now offers a vibrant cookbook with more
than 50 playful recipes.
Sweet news for dessert lovers and gamers alike! Tasty: The Official Candy Crush Desserts Book is available to purchase from today, October 7, 2025 bringing the colorful world of Candy Crush Saga from the screen to the kitchen. Published by Insight Editions, this vibrant cookbook serves up more than 50 playful recipes inspired by the popular mobile game's most iconic treats. From striped Candies and wrapped sweets to chocolate squares and the legendary Color Bomb, every page turns match-three magic into irresistible desserts.
With bold colors and step-by-step recipes, Tasty invites bakers of all levels to bring the Candy Kingdom to life. Journey through Chocolate Cliffs' decadent desserts, Bubblegum Bridge's playful confections, and Lemonade Lake's zesty treats, while fan-favorite characters like Tiffi, Mr. Toffee, and Yeti add an extra touch of sweetness along the way.
Perfectly timed for the holiday season, Tasty is a candy-colored adventure in every bite. It makes for a delightful gift for fans and a sweet way to gather friends and family in the kitchen, sharing the joy, creativity, and fun of Candy Crush.
"We're so excited to see Candy Crush fans bringing the fun of the game into their own kitchens," said Paula Ingvar, General Manager of Candy Crush Saga at King. "This cookbook is a celebration of creativity and playful spirit, and I can't wait to see the colorful bakes our players create all around the world."
Tasty: The Official Candy Crush Desserts Book is now available for purchase for $27.99 at Amazon . Sweetness unlocked: deliciousness awaits!
Candy Crush Saga is free to download and play on iOS and Android. For more info on the game and upcoming tournaments, visit: www.candycrushsaga.com .
© 2025 King.com Ltd. "King", "Candy Crush" and associated marks and logos are trademarks of King.com Ltd or related entities.
About Candy Crush Saga
Candy Crush Saga® is one of the world's most popular mobile games. Millions of players around the globe match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress through more than 20,000 levels. Launched in 2012, Candy Crush Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App store, Windows App Store and Facebook.
About King
With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile titles such as Farm Heroes Saga. King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, part of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), has Kingsters in Stockholm , Malmö, London , Barcelona , Berlin , Dublin , San Francisco , New York , Los Angeles and Malta . More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on X.
About Insight Editions
Insight Editions pushes the boundaries of creativity, design, and production with award-winning books and collectibles. From collaborations with innovators like James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro to partnerships with global brands including Dune, Wicked, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, Harry Potter , Beetlejuice, Game of Thrones, Back to the Future, and Amblin Entertainment, Insight Editions creates stories and experiences for fans, readers, and seekers of all ages that transcend the page. The dynamic catalog ranges from pop culture to photography to cooking to nature conservation to limited editions, collectors' editions, and luxury popular culture products. Learn more at insighteditions.com .
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-bake-enjoy-candy-crush-launches-tasty-the-official-candy-crush-desserts-book-302576779.html
SOURCE Candy Crush Saga