Marvell, Microsoft and Oracle Establish OCP Working Group to Standardize Data Center Hardware Security

- New Open Compute Project (OCP) working group: Companies form a new working group to standardize on a silicon-based and attested secure integrated hardware security module (HSM) solution for cloud and hyperscale data center infrastructure.
- Strengthening cloud security: Secure key caching and attestation cryptographic key lifecycle management at the server level will reduce latency, improve scalability and strengthen the security posture of cloud compute workloads.
- Open technical specification: Initial draft of technical specification to be released at OCP Global Summit in October 2026, paving the way for broad industry adoption of in-server security for data centers.
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), Microsoft Corporation and Oracle today announced a collaborative effort aligned with the Open Compute Project (OCP) aimed at standardizing a NIST FIPS 140-3 Level 3 integrated HSM for cloud and hyperscale data center infrastructure.
To direct this effort, the three companies have established a new OCP working group under OCP's Security Track. The working group's charter is to define open specifications for an integrated hardware security module for secure key caching and cryptographic key lifecycle management directly at the server level. This approach will reduce latency, improve scalability and strengthen the security posture of cloud compute workloads.
Most cloud and enterprise servers today rely on network-attached hardware security modules (HSMs) or software-only key management. This approach requires cryptographic keys to traverse the network or reside in unprotected, non-FIPS 140-3 Level 3 memory, exposing sensitive keys to potential security attacks. The working group will define an open specification for embedding a hardware security boundary, key vault and attestation chain directly into the server. This will ensure that cryptographic operations execute where data is processed, keys never leave a certified hardware boundary and workload integrity can be proven cryptographically to any relying party.
"An integrated HSM will allow cryptographic key operations to execute where the workload runs, satisfying both regulatory compliance and zero-trust architecture requirements, all without compromising higher performance for security," said Cary Ussery, senior vice president and general manager, Multimarket Business Group, at Marvell. "By defining this as an open specification, we'll make that capability available to the entire industry."
"As AI transforms cybersecurity and quantum technology reshapes cryptography, protecting the keys and credentials at the heart of our digital infrastructure has never been more important," said Mark Russinovich, CTO, deputy CISO and technical fellow, Microsoft Azure. "Through the Open Compute Project, industry leaders are coming together around a fully open-source integrated HSM, combining our collective innovation to advance interoperability, accelerate the adoption of post-quantum cryptography, and shape the future of hardware security."
"An open specification for integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM) capabilities is an important step toward enabling cryptographic operations where data is processed, protecting keys within a hardware security boundary and supporting cryptographic verification of workload integrity," said Pradeep Vincent, executive vice president, Compute and AI Infrastructure at Oracle. "This effort aims to establish a common foundation for adoption across the industry."
About OCP and the New Security Working Group
The Open Compute Project (OCP) is a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands of compute infrastructure.
As founding members of the new OCP working group, Marvell, Microsoft and Oracle will collaborate with the broader OCP community to publish a joint technical specification, with an initial draft targeted for release around the 2026 OCP Global Summit and version 1.0 to follow. The companies plan to demonstrate the new technology in their exhibit booths and during Security Track presentations at the OCP Global Summit (October 12-15) at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California.
Organizations interested in participating in the security working group are encouraged to join through the Open Compute Project.
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .
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George Millington
pr@marvell.com
Cecilia Xia
ceciliaxia@microsoft.com
Carolin Bachmann
carolin.bachmann@oracle.com