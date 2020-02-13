Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Yamana Gold reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.









Yamana Gold (TSX:YRI,NYSE:AUY) reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, and mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates as at December 31, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

Daniel Racine, president and CEO, commented: “Our fourth quarter capped off an exceptional year for Yamana. We significantly strengthened our balance sheet by lowering debt and increasing free cash flow. Our operations executed extremely well, with Jacobina posting record fourth quarter and full year production and El Peñón enjoying its strongest quarter since we rightsized the operation three years ago. Minera Florida also performed well, particularly in the month of December, something we believe is a sign of things to come. We are carrying this momentum into 2020 using our improved financial flexibility to further reduce debt, advance our organic growth projects and exploration program, and continue to increase shareholder returns.”

Click here to read the full press release.