Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 158,296 to 771,904,307 common shares with voting rights as at April 28, 2023 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from April 1, 2023 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on April 28, 2023 at 18:00 Eastern Time .

Hot Chili Limited

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvo Minerals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 March 2023*. Alvo is exploring its Palma VMS Project in Brazil (“Palma Project” or the “Project”), a Project that has significant high-grade copper and zinc potential in existing prospects, brownfields prospects and greenfields targets within a district scale exploration package.

Keep reading...Show less
Comet Resources

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B Mar 2023

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) is pleased provide the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 31 March 2023 (the Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“CYM”, “Cyprium” or “the Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 March 2023

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“CYM”, “Cyprium” or “the Company”) provides the following overview of the Company’s activities.

Keep reading...Show less

