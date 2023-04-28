Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Highlights
Next Phase of Copper-Gold Growth Begins
- New assay results confirm a fourth porphyry at Cortadera, returning a wide diamond drill intersection of copper (Cu) and gold (Au) from shallow depth:
- 120m grading 0.5% CuEq* (0.4% Cu, 0.2g/t Au) from 22m depth down-hole to end of hole (LCD001)
including 38m grading 1.0% CuEq* (0.8% Cu, 0.4g/t Au) from 22m depth;
- Wide intercept of mineralised porphyry intersected below Cortadera’s Cuerpo 1 porphyry confirming significant resource expansion potential:
- 270m grading 0.5% CuEq* (0.4% Copper (Cu), 0.1g/t Gold (Au)) from surface (CRP0202D)
including 114m grading 0.7% CuEq* (0.6% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 70m depth,
- 84m grading 0.4% CuEq* (0.4% Cu) from 336m depth downhole (CORMET001)
including 26m grading 0.6% CuEq* (0.6% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 374m depth.
Costa Fuego Preliminary Economics Assessment (PEA) On-Track for Q2 2023
Unmarketable Parcel Share Sale Facility Opened
Strong Cash Balance of $7.4 million
Drilling operations adjacent to the Cortadera core yard, Costa Fuego copper project, Chile, February 2023
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES
Next Phase of Copper-Gold Growth Begins
In early January 2023, the Company commenced drilling across several extensional targets to the Cortadera copper-gold Mineral Resource, the centrepiece of the Company’s coastal range, low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile.
First-pass drilling, which comprised 23 drill holes for 7,700m, was completed in late March and planning is underway for a second phase of exploration drilling to commence in June.
Fourth Porphyry Confirmed at Cortadera
During the quarter, Hot Chili completed its first 3,000m drill commitment on the properties held under a two- year option agreement (the "Option") with Antofagasta Minerals ("AMSA") over the potential western extension of the Cortadera resource (see announcement dated 28th November 2022).
New assay results have recorded a significant drill intersection of shallow copper-gold porphyry mineralisation, confirming the presence of a fourth porphyry (Cuerpo 4) at Cortadera.
Diamond drill hole LD0001 was drilled as a confirmatory twin hole to historical AMSA drill hole COR-03 that intersected 128m grading 0.5% CuEq* (0.4% Cu & 0.1g/t Au) from 28m downhole depth, including 16m grading 1.3% CuEq* (1% Cu & 0.5g/t Au) from 28m depth (as announced on 28th November 2022).
LCD0001 has successfully returned a similar result to AMSA’s hole, intersecting 120m grading 0.5% CuEq* (0.4% Cu, 0.2g/t Au from 22m depth down-hole to end of hole. Importantly, the wide intersection also included 38m grading 1.0% CuEq* (0.8% Cu, 0.4g/t Au) from 22m depth, or 18m grading 1.3% CuEq* (1.0% Cu, 0.5g/t Au) from 32m depth.
