Lumen to Host Investor Day on Feb. 25, 2026

As previously announced, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN ) will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.
Presentations will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET and conclude around 12 p.m. ET. During the program, Lumen's senior leadership team will outline the company's next phase of transformation, including its commercial engine, product pipeline, financial framework, and multi-year growth strategy designed to strengthen earnings power and long-term value creation.
The live webcast and post-event replay will be accessible on Lumen's Investor Relations website under Investor Day. The replay and summary materials from the presentations will be available on the website approximately 24 hours following the completion of the event.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding management's expectations with respect to our business, strategy and operations as well as statements identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not promises nor guarantees of future results, are based on our current expectations only and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as updated in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated by us in these statements due to several factors, including those referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
