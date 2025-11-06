Lumen Technologies Announces 2026 Investor Day Meeting

Company to review its financial goals and long-term growth strategies
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN ) today announced that it will host a meeting with the investor community to review its financial goals and long-term growth strategies on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Investor Day meeting will be hosted by Lumen CEO Kate Johnson and Chief Financial Officer Chris Stansbury at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel at 80 Columbus Circle in New York with a simultaneous online webcast. Investors, financial analysts and other interested parties may add the event to their calendar by visiting the events section of the company's investor website , with registration to open in January.
A replay and summary materials from the presentations will also be available online on the website approximately twenty-four hours following the completion of the event.
