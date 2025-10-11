Lucid Gravity Grand Touring Customer Deliveries Begin in Canada

- Lucid Gravity Grand Touring starts at $134,500 1 CDN and is available to order now
- Lucid Gravity delivers an interior with space for up to 7-adults and their gear
- Lucid Gravity offers up to nearly 3,400 litres of cargo space.
- The full Lucid Gravity product line features an integrated NACS charging port and access to the Tesla Supercharger network, with Gravity Grand Touring projected to have up to 720km 2 of range and 400 kW fast charging.
Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that deliveries of the Lucid Gravity have begun in Canada .
"There has been great anticipation for the Lucid Gravity in Canada ," said Erwin Raphael , Vice President of Revenue at Lucid Group. "It offers space for up to seven adults and their luggage. It can handle even the most challenging conditions, making it ideal for extended road trips."
The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is equipped with dual electric motors delivering 828 horsepower and can accelerate from 0-100km in 3.6 seconds, while delivering over 720km 3 of projected range on a single charge. As with its award-winning Air sedan, Lucid leveraged its innovative Space Concept philosophy to deliver an expansive interior that comfortably seats up to seven adults with space remaining for their luggage. It can also offer up to nearly 3,400 litres of cargo space.
Lucid Gravity offers wide access, with no adapter necessary to the Tesla Supercharger network. Groundbreaking technology will allow the 926V Lucid Gravity Grand Touring to charge seamlessly at up to 400kW on 1000V charging equipment and at sustained speeds of up to 225kW on 500V architecture fast chargers, including Tesla V3 Superchargers. At peak charging rates, the Lucid Gravity sustains a robust charging curve, adding more than 320 kms in less than 11 minutes.
Customers in Canada can create their own Lucid Gravity Grand Touring on the "Design Yours" configurator on the Lucid website, links to which can be found here for English and here for French. Conceived from the ground up without compromise, Lucid Gravity is enabled by Lucid's revolutionary technology to provide the interior space and practicality of a full-size SUV within the exterior footprint of a mid-size SUV. As a result, it provides a sophisticated space for up to seven adults, game-changing versatility, and an unparalleled driving experience.
Lucid's global network includes 64 Studios and Service Centers, you can find the nearest location at https://lucidmotors.com/locations .
About Lucid Group
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona . Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.
1 All prices are in Canadian dollars and include $2,300 destination fee and $200 documentation fee as well as the $100 federal air conditioning tax. Excludes Federal Luxury Tax, sales tax and provincial levies & fees
2 Manufacturer's projected estimate for Lucid Gravity Grand Touring when equipped with 20"F/21"R wheels and configured as 2-row, 5-seat vehicle is 720 kilometres; NRCan estimates will be provided when available. Actual range will be dependent on many factors, including battery age, driving habits, charging habits, temperatures, accessory use, and other factors as will be described in the owner's manual
3 Manufacturer's projected estimate for Lucid Gravity Grand Touring when equipped with 20"F/21"R wheels and configured as 2-row, 5-seat vehicle is 720 kilometres; NRCan estimates will be provided when available. Actual range will be dependent on many factors, including battery age, driving habits, charging habits, temperatures, accessory use, and other factors as will be described in the owner's manual
