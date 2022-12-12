Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Resource News Investing News

Los Andes Copper - Response to Non-Material Litigation

Los Andes Copper - Response to Non-Material Litigation

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary Compañia Minera Vizcachitas Holding ("CMVH") was notified, last Friday December 9, of a lawsuit filed by 24 individuals in the Environmental Court. The lawsuit relates, among other allegations, mainly to alleged environmental damage resulting from 82 exploration drillholes carried out between 2007 and 2017.

The Company views this as a speculative and unfounded claim. All drilling has been carried out in accordance with the law, with Environmental License No.12 of 2019 and, currently, with Environmental License No. 14 of 2021.

The Company reiterates their full commitment to all environmental and social obligations. The lawsuit will be responded to in due course.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 120 kilometres north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. The Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA"), delivered in June 2019, highlights that the Project has a post tax NPV of $2.7 billion and an IRR of 26.7%, based on a $3.50 per pound copper price. It also has a Measured Resources of 254.4 million tonnes having a grade of 0.439% copper and Indicated Resource of approximately 1.03 billion tonnes having a grade of 0.385% copper. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report dated June 13, 2019, with an effective date of May 10, 2019 and titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Vizcachitas Project", prepared by Tetra Tech.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

For more information please contact:

Santiago Montt, Interim CEO
santiago.montt@losandescopper.com
Tel: +56 2 2954-0450

Elizabeth Johnson, Investor Relations
Elizabeth.johnson@losandescopper.com

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at: www.losandescopper.com
Follow us on twitter @LosAndesCopper
Follow us on LinkedIn Los Andes Copper Ltd

Certain of the information and statements contained herein that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Securities Act (British Columbia), Securities Act (Ontario) and the Securities Act (Alberta) ("Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend"; statements that an event or result is "due" on or "may", "will", "should", "could", or might" occur or be achieved; and, other similar expressions. More specifically, Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information. Such Forward Looking Information includes, without limitation, the timing of and ability to obtain TSX-V and other regulatory approvals and the prospects, details related to and timing of the Vizcachitas Project. Such Forward-Looking Information is based upon the Company's assumptions regarding global and Chilean economic, political and market conditions and the price of metals and energy and the Company's production. Among the factors that have a direct bearing on the Company's future results of operations and financial conditions are changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, a change in government policies, competition, currency fluctuations and restrictions and technological changes, among other things. Should one or more of any of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from any conclusions, forecasts or projections described in the Forward-Looking Information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147655

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Los Andes CopperTSXV:LABase Metals Investing
LA:CA
magin torres

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$14 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$14 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that in accordance with the terms of the US$5,000,000, US$4,000,000 and US$5,000,000 eight per cent convertible debentures issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("Queen's Road Capital") on June 2, 2021, April 4, 2022 and September 2, 2022 (the "Convertible Debentures") the Company has elected to issue 10,172 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of US$10.28 (C$13.80) to Queen's Road Capital as payment for US$104,568 (C$140,304) in interest owing on the Convertible Debentures.

Under the terms of the Convertible Debentures, interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares, at the greater of: (i) the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date; or (ii) the Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V")).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") advises that Santiago Montt has been appointed as the Interim CEO of the Company, effective November 1, 2022.

Mr. Montt previously served the Company as its COO, in which position he has been responsible for the Company's operations in Chile. Mr. Montt is a global mining executive with vast experience in leading teams in multinational mining companies. Prior to joining Los Andes, he spent over a decade at BHP overseeing corporate and legal affairs in the Americas, serving in different roles in Chile, Brazil, and Australia. His passion for the development of successful and responsible mining will continue to drive the Company's mission to maximize the value of the Vizcachitas Project for all its stakeholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Project Update

Los Andes Copper Project Update

Desalinated Water Agreement Advanced as Part of Pre-Feasibility Planning

 Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report on progress on its Vizcachitas large-scale copper project in Chile. A letter of intent has been signed with Desala Petorca SPA to work on the project option to use desalinated seawater for the project ("Desala"). Desala is a firm dedicated to the development of water desalinization for water consumption and irrigation under a multi-purpose and multi-client scale. Desala is developing plans for a desalinated plant in the coast of Papudo, V Region, with a capacity of approximately 2,050 ltssec. The agreement with Desala advances an important option for the project consistent with sustainable mining for copper which is an essential metal for electrification.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Further US$ 5 million Investment by Queen's Road Capital

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Further US$ 5 million Investment by Queen's Road Capital

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report the closing and funding of the US$5,000,000Convertible Debenture issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) ("Queen's Road Capital") announced on August 25, 2022.

The Convertible Debenture has a five-year term, carries an eight per cent coupon and is convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a share price of C$16.75. The interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares (at the election of Los Andes), at the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$9 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$9 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that in accordance with the terms of the US$5,000,000 and US$4,000,000 eight per cent convertible debentures issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("Queen's Road Capital") on June 2, 2021 and April 4, 2022 (the "Convertible Debentures") the Company has elected to issue 7,743 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of US$11.17 (C$14.39) to Queen's Road Capital as payment for US$86,489 (C$111,422) in interest owing on the Convertible Debentures.

Under the terms of the Convertible Debentures, interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares, at the greater of: (i) the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date; or (ii) the Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V")).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Provides Project Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide the following project update. Of special note is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Webeque First Nation and Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources and Wyloo Metals). A link to the press release is posted on the Bold website here. The MOU outlines a framework for collaboration on proposed development in the Ring of Fire. The MOU also details how the two parties will work together to progress ongoing exploration activity in the region as well as negotiations on a partnership agreement for the proposed Eagle's Nest mine

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 8, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected incumbent directors, Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Sylvain Laberge. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approving the Company's new Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 99% of the votes cast, representing 42.09% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results and updated drilling results on Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for 9 of 17 shallow backpack drill holes drilled on Zone 2 of the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly. Green River has also received assay results for the first 2 of 4 deeper holes drilled with a Winkie drill on Zone 2 to date. Drilling continues and another 6 holes are planned to be drilled this Winter. The assay results received are presented in Table 1 below. XRF scan results for the two most recent drill holes are presented in Table 2. Assay results for those two most recently drilled deeper holes are pending.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

This news release supersedes the news release disseminated earlier on December 7, 2022 (the "Original Release"). There was a clerical error in the Original Release which stated that the intercept from Drill Hole LR038 was "West" of the historical drilling.  This news release has been updated to reflect that the intercept from Drill Hole LR038 is "East" of the historical drilling.  No other changes were made from the Original Release.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

Trading resumes in:

Company: StrategX Elements Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports a new discovery of energy transition metals from BHP's drill hole #14 located in Target Area 1 of the Nagvaak Project located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The mineralized interval in this drill hole returned 2.63% copper equivalent (CuEq) over 58 metres starting at a depth of 27 metres below surface. This interval includes anomalous values of 0.25% nickel, 0.51% vanadium pentoxide, and 0.06% molybdenum. This is very significant in that it confirms the extensive surface anomalies in critical energy metals occur at depth and appear to be open in all directions and continue along the 6km E-W trending mineralized corridor. The Company's next phase of exploration will focus on drilling to expand the mineralized zones, scheduled to commence during the latter part of Q1-2023. "Nagvaak" is an Inuit name and has multiple meanings connected to local landmarks - it also means connection with the land.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Blue Lagoon Announces Results Of 2022 Soils Sampling Program - Identifies New Zones for Priority Follow Up In 2023

Drilling Commences On New Lithium Project At Turner River, WA

Settlement Of Joint Venture Agreement With Linden Gold Alliance Devon Gold Project

Binar Invitation - Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Related News

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Ana Gomez Chapman

Precious Metals Investing

Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Battery Metals Investing

Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Its Private Placement

×