Locksley Resources Ltd LKY Frankfurt Listing and Strategic US Expansion

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is pleased to announce the successful listing of its securities on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under code X5L, significantly elevating its visibility across Europe. This milestone aligns with the Company's ongoing momentum in advancing its Mojave Antimony & Rare Earths Project within the U.S. Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor, a zone of increasing global economic and strategic importance.

Why Frankfurt Matters

Locksley's recent listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange provides a significant opportunity for European investors, particularly those in the German-speaking DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) with a population of close to 100 million people, to gain exposure to Locksley, a company that is participating in the U.S. critical minerals space, one of the most topical investment thematics globally. The Frankfurt listing is expected to enhance liquidity, improve price discovery, enrich market transparency, and expand access to a deep pool of European capital focused on strategic resources, U.S. critical minerals supply chain security and U.S. onshoring of minerals associated with defense and technology.

Strategic Position: Mojave Corridor

Situated approximately 1.4 km from the Mountain Pass Mine, the only active rare earth mine in the U.S., the Mojave Project offers compelling upside. High-grade surface assays at the Desert Antimony Mine include 146% antimony and 1,022 g/t silver, with multiple samples exceeding 17% antimony, over a 400 m strike length. At the El Campo Prospect, rare earth potential is underscored by assays up to 2 12.1% TREO and 3.19% NdPr, mapped over an 860 m horizon.

These results, harmonised with U.S. policy, especially the March 2025 Executive Order accelerating permitting and support under the National Energy Dominance Council and Defense Production Act, further enhance the Mojave Project's value as a domestic critical minerals opportunity.

Next Steps: Exploring U.S. Capital Markets Pathways

Building on European traction, Locksley is evaluating further strategic options to enter the U.S. capital markets, including:

- ADR Program is a USD-denominated trading instrument that enables US investors to buy shares in non-US companies without the complexity of cross-border transactions. ADRs offer a number of advantages that may attract greater interest from U.S. institutional investors and increased visibility;

- SPAC merger opportunities for deliberate, capital accelerated entry;

- Direct listing or IPO on a U.S. main board, targeting Nasdaq or NYSE, to leverage the largest, most liquid, innovation focused markets, which would also involve becoming a SEC registered company, thus enhancing the Company's visibility with U.S. investors.

These evaluations reflect our ambition to broaden investor reach and unlock significant commercial and financial value.

NATO CAGE Registration

Locksley has successfully received its NATO Commercial and Government Entity (NCAGE) Code.

The NCAGE registration is a prerequisite for participating in U.S. and allied government contracting and funding programs. This designation enables Locksley to engage directly with U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Energy (DOE), for critical minerals funding initiatives.

Obtaining an NCAGE code marks an important milestone in positioning Locksley within the U.S. critical minerals supply chain and strengthens the Company's eligibility for government backed programs aimed at securing domestic supply of strategic resources.

Company Overview Video

We invite Locksley Shareholders to view our recent company overview video which provides a high-level summary of the Company's upcoming drill program for both antimony and rare earths at the Mojave project, California.

The video can be accessed at the following link:
https://youtu.be/EKWGX6XoQWI

New Company web site

Locksley Resources is pleased to advise that a new Company web site has been launched. The website has been updated to provide shareholders, investors, and stakeholders with clear and timely access to information regarding the Company's critical minerals projects, strategy, and developments. The new web site can be viewed at: www.locksleyresources.com.au or www.locksleyresources.com



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.



Source:
Locksley Resources Limited



Contact:
Nathan Lude
Chairman
Locksley Resources Limited
T: +61 8 9481 0389

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley Resources Limited Investor Presentation

Locksley Resources Limited Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) present the Investor Presentation featuring the company's USA focused critical minerals project and processing model.

USA Focused

California based project next to producing REE Mine that, upon discovery, could increase American supply of Antimony & REE's Located within a federally prioritised critical mineral zone under USA strategic initiatives

Critical Mineral Project

Antimony & REE Project with potential to fast track with Government support Targets align with U.S. Defense Production Act (DPA), Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Energy (DoE) Funding

Downstream Processing

USA aligned critical minerals supply business, with direct links to downstream manufacturing, federal research, and national security Project design supports a vertically integrated domestic supply chain

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KDDUY4C5



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

Mojave Project

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Pat Burke as Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Burke brings proven experience and success in advancing rare earth element (REE) projects and has significant corporate governance expertise, ASX listed leadership experience and a strong track record in the resources sector.

In his role as Executive Chairman of Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI), MC ~$370m, he oversaw the transformative acquisition and advancement of the Caldeira ionic clay REE project in Brazil, one of the world's largest high grade ionic clay rare earth deposits. Mr Burke was actively involved in all aspects of the project's initial progression, including negotiations with government agencies, local partners and funders.

He is a qualified lawyer, with over 20 years legal and corporate advisory experience. Mr Burke's legal expertise is in corporate, commercial and securities law. His corporate advisory experience includes identification of acquisition targets, deal structuring and financing and project development.

He has held Board roles across numerous ASX companies, as well as AIM and NASDAQ-listed companies, including Mandrake Resources and Vulcan Energy Resources.

Locksley is entering a significant growth phase as it advances its Mine to Market Strategy. In conjunction with Mr Burke's appointment, Mr Nathan Lude will transition from Chairman to the newly created role of Head of Strategy, Capital Markets & Commercialisation. This reflects the Company's focus on advancing its U.S. minerals projects, processing pathways and downstream critical minerals and technology initiatives. In this role Mr Lude will dedicate his time to:

Downstream Technology & Commercialisation

- Coordinating Locksley's collaboration with Rice University to fast-track antimony extraction, processing and energy storage innovation

- Securing commercial licensing opportunities, pilot site identification, and deployments

- Driving the establishment and contributions of Locksley's U.S. subsidiary and Advisory Board

Strategic Partnerships & Government Engagement

- Building strategic partnerships and alliances with U.S. defense, energy, and targeted technology sectors

- Coordinating engagement through GreenMet, including submissions to U.S. federal and state government programs and funding opportunities such as the DOE, DoD, and EXIM Bank

Capital Markets & Investor Growth

- Overseeing marketing, investor relations, and public relations

- Coordinating with ASX funds and investors, while expanding the U.S. investor base via OTCQB

- Assessing growth pathways to OTCQX, NASDAQ, SPAC structures, and Frankfurt listing

Mr Lude commented:

"Locksley has rapidly advanced its growth strategy in recent months, advancing both upstream project development and new downstream opportunities. This change allows me to focus on our Mine to Market initiatives in the U.S., where our projects and partnerships can meaningfully strengthen America's critical minerals supply chain. With Pat leading the Board, drawing on his experience and success in identifying and advancing the Meteoric REE opportunity and his deep industry knowledge on critical minerals, I can dedicate my time to building the business foundations for Locksley's next phase of investor growth."

Mr Burke commented:

"Locksley's integrated approach from resource development through to downstream processing and advanced applications is well aligned with the current U.S. focus on secure, strategic critical minerals supply chains. I look forward to working with the Board and management to advance the Company's portfolio and deliver value for shareholders."



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

Mojave Project

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

×