Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Livent Releases First Quarter 2023 Results

-

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

-- Reports Record Financial Performance in the First Quarter --

-- Nemaska Lithium Achieves Significant Milestones --

-- Raises 2023 Full Year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance --

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

First quarter revenue was $253.5 million , up 16% and up 77% from the fourth quarter of 2022 and the prior year's quarter, respectively.  Reported GAAP net income was $114.8 million , compared to $82.7 million and $53.2 million in the previous quarter and the prior year's quarter, respectively, or 55 cents per diluted share.  Adjusted EBITDA was $157.4 million , 46% above the previous quarter and roughly three times the prior year's quarter, and adjusted earnings per diluted share (1) were 60 cents .  Continued strength in customer demand supported higher average realized prices across all products in the first quarter.

"Livent achieved record revenue and profitability in the first quarter driven by higher realized lithium pricing and strong demand from our customers," said Paul Graves , president and chief executive officer of Livent.  "We continue to expect strong financial performance in 2023 supported by pricing visibility from existing customer contracts.  The Company remains on schedule to deliver its announced capacity expansions, which will result in an incremental 4,000 metric tons of volume available for sale in 2023, and an incremental 10,000 metrics tons available in 2024 year-over-year.  We continue to work closely with our customers who remain focused on securing larger and longer-term volume commitments from us."

Nemaska Development Update

The development of Nemaska Lithium, an integrated lithium hydroxide project located in Québec, Canada in which Livent is a 50% shareholder, continues to advance as expected.  The Board of Nemaska Lithium approved commencement of construction of the 34,000 metric ton hydroxide facility at Bécancour, and the acceleration of mining operations at Whabouchi.  Commercial sales of spodumene concentrate are expected to begin in 2025 and continue until the hydroxide facility comes into full production.  First production of lithium hydroxide is expected in late 2026.  Nemaska Lithium continues to be a highly attractive project that is strategically located and has access to low-cost, green hydro-electric energy.  Further details pertaining to the project, along with supporting cost information, will be provided by Nemaska Lithium in a feasibility study expected to be released in the second quarter.

Commercial Update

In the first quarter, Livent and BMW Group agreed to an amendment and extension of their existing supply agreement.  As part of this, total lithium hydroxide volumes delivered per year will increase, and the contract will now run through the end of 2028.  The two companies continue to work together in multiple areas, including sustainability and technology initiatives and mutual support for expansion projects, and Livent believes this will become a growing model for our industry.

Livent has also been appointed by Nemaska Lithium on an exclusive basis to engage in sales and marketing efforts on its behalf.  Livent expects that Nemaska Lithium will enter into its first customer agreements in 2023.

Guidance and Outlook (2)

Livent has increased its guidance for 2023 financial performance and continues to expect significant growth following record 2022 results.  For the full year, Livent now projects revenue to be in the range of $1,025 million to $1,125 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $530 million to $600 million . This represents growth of 32% and 54%, respectively, at the midpoints versus the prior year. This guidance remains based on a projected 20% higher total volumes sold on an LCE (3) basis versus 2022.  Additionally, the company expects to achieve higher average realized pricing across its portfolio of lithium products, partially offset by higher anticipated costs.

($ million)

Revised FY 2023
Guidance

Prior FY 2023
Guidance

Actual

FY 2022

Revised

YoY Growth

Revenue

1,025 – 1,125

1,000 – 1,100

813

Up 26% – 38%

Adjusted EBITDA

530 – 600

510 – 580

367

Up 45% – 64%

The table below provides additional estimates for select financial items:


Full Year 2023

•  Adjusted tax rate

16 – 19

percent

•  Full-year weighted average diluted shares outstanding (4)

~210

million

•  Depreciation & amortization

$46 - $52

million

•  Adjusted cash from operations

$360 - $440

million

•  Capital expenditures and other investing activities

$325 - $375

million

Supplemental Information

In this press release, Livent uses the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share, Adjusted tax rate, and Adjusted cash from operations.  These terms are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  Definitions of these terms, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are provided on our website: ir.livent.com.  Such reconciliations are also set forth in the financial tables that accompany this press release.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Livent, may include projections of Livent's future financial performance, Livent's anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent's business, including without limitation, our capital expansion plans and development of the Nemaska project. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2023 . Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

  1. Corresponds to Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share in the accompanying financial tables.
  2. Although we provide a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted tax rate and Adjusted cash from Operations we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast such GAAP measure or to reconcile corresponding non-GAAP financial measure to such GAAP measure without unreasonableefforts.  For the same reason, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.  Such elements include, but are not limited to, restructuring, transactionrelated charges, and related cash activity.  As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided for these metrics.
  3. Lithium Carbonate Equivalents.
  4. Inclusive of 28.1 million dilutive share equivalents attributable to potential conversion of 2025 Notes.

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2023


2022

Revenue

$                       253.5


$                       143.5

Costs of sales

87.5


83.6

Gross margin

166.0


59.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16.3


11.8

Research and development expenses

1.0


0.9

Restructuring and other charges

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs


0.1

Total costs and expenses

106.7


97.4

Income from operations before equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates and other gain

146.8


46.1

Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates

8.1


2.2

Interest expense, net


Other gain


(14.0)

Income from operations before income taxes

138.7


57.9

Income tax expense

23.9


4.7

Net income

$                       114.8


$                          53.2

Net income per weighted average share - basic

$                         0.64


$                          0.33

Net income per weighted average share - diluted

$                         0.55


$                          0.28

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

179.6


161.7

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

209.2


191.4

LIVENT CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Net income

$                       114.8


$                        53.2

Add back:




Income tax expense

23.9


4.7

Depreciation and amortization

6.8


6.4

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

145.5


64.3

Add back:




Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

4.1


1.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.8

Other loss (e)

5.9


1.6

Subtract:




Blue Chip Swap gain (f)


(14.0)

Argentina interest income (g)


(1.5)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                       157.4


$                        53.3

__________________

1.

We evaluate operating performance using certain Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA, which we define as net income plus interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as EBITDA adjusted for restructuring and other charges, separation-related costs, COVID-19 related costs and other losses/(gains). Management believes the use of these Non-GAAP measures allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. The Non-GAAP information provided may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. This measure should not be considered as a substitute for net income or other measures of performance or liquidity reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The above table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net income.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. Includes severance and exit costs for restructuring and management changes at certain operating and administrative facilities and miscellaneous transaction-related costs.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align Nemaska Lithium Inc.'s ("NLI's") reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in the NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

f.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.

g.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO
ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)

(in Millions, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023


2022

Net income

$                       114.8


$                          53.2

Special charges:




Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

4.1


1.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.8

Other loss (e)

5.9


1.6

Blue Chip Swap gain (f)


(14.0)

Argentina interest income (g)


(1.5)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments (h)

(0.7)


(2.2)

Adjusted after-tax earnings (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                       126.0


$                          40.0





Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)

$                          0.55


$                          0.28

Special charges per diluted share, before tax:




Argentina remeasurement losses, per diluted share

0.02


0.01

Restructuring and other charges, per diluted share

0.01


0.01

Other loss, per diluted share

0.02


0.01

Blue Chip Swap gain, per diluted share


(0.08)

Argentina interest income, per diluted share


(0.01)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments, per diluted share


(0.01)

Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                          0.60


$                          0.21

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (Non-GAAP) used in
diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share computations

209.2


191.4

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted after-tax earnings" and "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share" provide useful information about the Company's operating results to management, investors and securities analysts. Adjusted after-tax earnings excludes the effects of nonrecurring charges/(income) and tax-related adjustments. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from operating results allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) is calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. Includes severance and exit costs for restructuring and management changes at certain operating and administrative facilities and miscellaneous transaction-related costs.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align NLI's reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

f.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.

g.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

h.

The company excludes the GAAP tax provision, including discrete items, from the Non-GAAP measure "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share", and instead includes a Non-GAAP tax provision based upon the annual Non-GAAP effective tax rate. The GAAP tax provision includes certain discrete tax items including, but not limited to: income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to operating results in the current year; tax adjustments associated with fluctuations in foreign currency remeasurement of certain foreign operations; certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related accounting impacts; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to operating results thereby providing investors with useful supplemental information about the company's operational performance. The income tax expense/(benefit) on special charges/(income) is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the special charge or income occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense/(benefit) based on the nature of the Non-GAAP performance measure.


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Non-GAAP tax adjustments:




Income tax expense on restructuring, separation-related and other corporate costs

$                           (0.5)


$                             0.1

Foreign currency remeasurement and other discrete items (1)

1.2


(3.9)

Blue Chip Swap gain


1.4

Other discrete items

(1.4)


0.2

Total Non-GAAP tax adjustments

$                           (0.7)


$                           (2.2)

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) TO
ADJUSTED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$                  102.9


$                    10.8

Restructuring and other charges

1.3


0.2

Separation-related costs


0.4

COVID-19 related costs (a)


0.8

Argentina interest income (b)


(1.5)

Adjusted cash provided by operations (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                  104.2


$                    10.7

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted cash provided by operations" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows to investors and securities analysts. Adjusted cash provided by operations excludes the effects of transaction-related cash flows. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from cash provided by operating activities allows management and investors to compare more easily the cash flows from period to period.

a.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

b.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted cash provided by operations because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP) AND CURRENT PORTION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP)
AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (GAAP) TO

NET DEBT (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)

(in Millions)

March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Long-term debt (GAAP) (a)

$                       242.3


$                    241.9

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP)

(194.1)


(189.0)

Net debt (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                          48.2


$                       52.9

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Net debt" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows and liquidity to investors and securities analysts.

a.

Presented net of unamortized transaction costs of $3.5 million and $3.9 million as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had no debt maturing within one year.

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(in Millions)

March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$                      194.1


$                      189.0

Trade receivables, net of allowance of approximately $0.3 in 2023 and 2022

112.9


141.6

Inventories

184.1


152.3

Other current assets

67.5


61.1

Total current assets

558.6


544.0

Investments

453.3


440.3

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $261.0 in 2023 and $253.1 in 2022

1,040.0


968.3

Right of use assets - operating leases, net

5.5


4.8

Deferred income taxes

0.7


0.4

Other assets

122.2


116.4

Total assets

$                  2,180.3


$                  2,074.2





Accounts payable, trade and other

$                        64.7


$                        81.7

Contract liabilities - short term

2.5


15.5

Other current liabilities

64.9


51.5

Total current liabilities

132.1


148.7

Long-term debt

242.3


241.9

Contract liability - long-term

198.0


198.0

Other long-term liabilities

46.9


42.6

Equity

1,561.0


1,443.0

Total liabilities and equity

$                  2,180.3


$                  2,074.2

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$                  102.9


$                    10.8

Cash used in investing activities

(98.1)


(55.4)

Cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(0.1)


0.1

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

0.4


Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5.1


(44.5)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

189.0


113.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                  194.1


$                    68.5

Media Contact:

Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725


Juan.Carlos.Cruz@livent.com

Investor Contact:

Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208


Daniel.Rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-releases-first-quarter-2023-results-301813787.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LiventLTHMLithium Investing
LTHM
The Conversation (0)
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. José de Castro and Mr. Aaron Wong will each be joining the board of directors of the Company (the " Board "), effective November 18, 2022.

Mr. de Castro is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in ‎international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. Mr. de Castro ‎specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work. Mr. de Castro has ‎held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and ‎was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: ‎LTHM)) facilities in the 1990´s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In ‎‎2009, Mr. de Castro was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX: AKE), where he was ‎responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the ‎Lithium Triangle, Argentina. Currently Mr. de Castro is a director and chief operating officer of NRG Metals ‎Inc., a junior resource company with two projects in Argentina Lithium Triangle.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

E3 Metals Announces New Addition to Technical Team and Participation in Upcoming Investment Conference

 E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced it has strengthened its technical team with the addition of Dr. Munish Sharma as Senior Engineer, Lithium Process.

Dr. Sharma is a chemical engineer with significant R&D and product commercialization experience. He obtained his MS and PhD in chemical engineering from State University of New York at Buffalo in 2013. He brings solid experience in material development at bench and pilot scale, including mixed metal oxides for use in adsorbent and catalyst development for oil and gas refining and lithium battery development as well as operating pilot and field demonstrations. He has driven projects from concept to commercialization at UOP Honeywell where he worked as a Senior R&D Engineer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (The “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction Process (“DLE Process”) that is being advanced in collaboration with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) (“Livent”).

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:OU7A

E3 Metals Provides Technology Update, Company to Host Live Webinar

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 plans and ongoing activities to advance E3 Metals’ proprietary Ion-Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process.

Figure 1: E3’s Large volume brine samples. Testing will use natural brine from the Leduc Formation in Alberta, Canada, collected in November 2019.

Following the announcement of the Joint Development Agreement between E3 Metals Corp and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) — see news release dated September 18, 2019 — the combined technical team is actively working on the Ion Exchange (IX) Project (the “Project”). The Project aims to test the commercial readiness of the DLE ion exchange sorbent to produce a high purity lithium concentrate from the Company’s Alberta brine. The Project test work involves a comprehensive program focused on optimizing the performance of E3’s DLE process through the refinement of all process steps, operating conditions and materials. Once the objectives and milestones of the planned testing are met, our focus will shift towards the Pilot Plant Project to test the IX Process and evaluate the production of concentrate at a larger scale. All brine tested for this program is sourced directly from the Leduc Reservoir (Figure 1).

In 2020, E3 Metals is also planning to conduct well testing, which will include brine sampling reservoir pressure testing. Our testing activities will focus on improving the reservoir model, collecting information about lithium concentrations outside of oil and gas accumulations and updating the brine delivery plan in E3’s resource area.

“I’m very pleased with the progression of E3’s work to finalize the material development portion of the project in collaboration with Livent this year,” commented E3’s CEO, Chris Doornbos. “The development work on E3’s proprietary DLE process is being advanced on multiple fronts, by both Livent and our team, including GreenCentre Canada. We are very encouraged by the pace with which the project is moving.”

To provide more details on the Company’s plans for 2020, the Company is pleased to announce a live Corporate Overview Webinar with Chris Doornbos, President & CEO on Tuesday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET. Chris  Doornbos will be going through the Company’s updated investor presentation, providing an in-depth overview of the Company’s current activities and upcoming milestones. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform via live Q&A.

Webinar Details
Date: Tuesday, January 21st
Time: 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8008133915045001483

Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. To ask a question, please login to the GoToWebinar platform or email your question(s) beforehand to investor@e3metalscorp.com.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta.  E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation under a Joint Development Agreement.  Livent is the world’s largest pure-play lithium producer, well-known for being one of the lowest cost producers of lithium carbonate.  With facilities across the globe, Livent holds technical expertise in the extraction and production of various lithium products. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products.  With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.  The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through an extensive existing oil and gas infrastructure and development.  For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the potential of the Company’s projects and technology, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FWB:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) for an Investor Presentation.

Source

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

- The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60 is payable July 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of June 16, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.  Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact: Brook Wootton , +1 (980)-766-1922, Brook.Wootton@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-dividend-301813748.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

- The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60 is payable July 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of June 16, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.  Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact: Brook Wootton , +1 (980)-766-1922, Brook.Wootton@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-dividend-301813748.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Livent Releases First Quarter 2023 Results

-

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

-- Reports Record Financial Performance in the First Quarter --

-- Nemaska Lithium Achieves Significant Milestones --

-- Raises 2023 Full Year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance --

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

First quarter revenue was $253.5 million , up 16% and up 77% from the fourth quarter of 2022 and the prior year's quarter, respectively.  Reported GAAP net income was $114.8 million , compared to $82.7 million and $53.2 million in the previous quarter and the prior year's quarter, respectively, or 55 cents per diluted share.  Adjusted EBITDA was $157.4 million , 46% above the previous quarter and roughly three times the prior year's quarter, and adjusted earnings per diluted share (1) were 60 cents .  Continued strength in customer demand supported higher average realized prices across all products in the first quarter.

"Livent achieved record revenue and profitability in the first quarter driven by higher realized lithium pricing and strong demand from our customers," said Paul Graves , president and chief executive officer of Livent.  "We continue to expect strong financial performance in 2023 supported by pricing visibility from existing customer contracts.  The Company remains on schedule to deliver its announced capacity expansions, which will result in an incremental 4,000 metric tons of volume available for sale in 2023, and an incremental 10,000 metrics tons available in 2024 year-over-year.  We continue to work closely with our customers who remain focused on securing larger and longer-term volume commitments from us."

Nemaska Development Update

The development of Nemaska Lithium, an integrated lithium hydroxide project located in Québec, Canada in which Livent is a 50% shareholder, continues to advance as expected.  The Board of Nemaska Lithium approved commencement of construction of the 34,000 metric ton hydroxide facility at Bécancour, and the acceleration of mining operations at Whabouchi.  Commercial sales of spodumene concentrate are expected to begin in 2025 and continue until the hydroxide facility comes into full production.  First production of lithium hydroxide is expected in late 2026.  Nemaska Lithium continues to be a highly attractive project that is strategically located and has access to low-cost, green hydro-electric energy.  Further details pertaining to the project, along with supporting cost information, will be provided by Nemaska Lithium in a feasibility study expected to be released in the second quarter.

Commercial Update

In the first quarter, Livent and BMW Group agreed to an amendment and extension of their existing supply agreement.  As part of this, total lithium hydroxide volumes delivered per year will increase, and the contract will now run through the end of 2028.  The two companies continue to work together in multiple areas, including sustainability and technology initiatives and mutual support for expansion projects, and Livent believes this will become a growing model for our industry.

Livent has also been appointed by Nemaska Lithium on an exclusive basis to engage in sales and marketing efforts on its behalf.  Livent expects that Nemaska Lithium will enter into its first customer agreements in 2023.

Guidance and Outlook (2)

Livent has increased its guidance for 2023 financial performance and continues to expect significant growth following record 2022 results.  For the full year, Livent now projects revenue to be in the range of $1,025 million to $1,125 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $530 million to $600 million . This represents growth of 32% and 54%, respectively, at the midpoints versus the prior year. This guidance remains based on a projected 20% higher total volumes sold on an LCE (3) basis versus 2022.  Additionally, the company expects to achieve higher average realized pricing across its portfolio of lithium products, partially offset by higher anticipated costs.

($ million)

Revised FY 2023
Guidance

Prior FY 2023
Guidance

Actual

FY 2022

Revised

YoY Growth

Revenue

1,025 – 1,125

1,000 – 1,100

813

Up 26% – 38%

Adjusted EBITDA

530 – 600

510 – 580

367

Up 45% – 64%

The table below provides additional estimates for select financial items:


Full Year 2023

•  Adjusted tax rate

16 – 19

percent

•  Full-year weighted average diluted shares outstanding (4)

~210

million

•  Depreciation & amortization

$46 - $52

million

•  Adjusted cash from operations

$360 - $440

million

•  Capital expenditures and other investing activities

$325 - $375

million

Supplemental Information

In this press release, Livent uses the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share, Adjusted tax rate, and Adjusted cash from operations.  These terms are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  Definitions of these terms, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are provided on our website: ir.livent.com.  Such reconciliations are also set forth in the financial tables that accompany this press release.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Livent, may include projections of Livent's future financial performance, Livent's anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent's business, including without limitation, our capital expansion plans and development of the Nemaska project. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2023 . Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

  1. Corresponds to Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share in the accompanying financial tables.
  2. Although we provide a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted tax rate and Adjusted cash from Operations we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast such GAAP measure or to reconcile corresponding non-GAAP financial measure to such GAAP measure without unreasonableefforts.  For the same reason, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.  Such elements include, but are not limited to, restructuring, transactionrelated charges, and related cash activity.  As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided for these metrics.
  3. Lithium Carbonate Equivalents.
  4. Inclusive of 28.1 million dilutive share equivalents attributable to potential conversion of 2025 Notes.

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2023


2022

Revenue

$                       253.5


$                       143.5

Costs of sales

87.5


83.6

Gross margin

166.0


59.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16.3


11.8

Research and development expenses

1.0


0.9

Restructuring and other charges

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs


0.1

Total costs and expenses

106.7


97.4

Income from operations before equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates and other gain

146.8


46.1

Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates

8.1


2.2

Interest expense, net


Other gain


(14.0)

Income from operations before income taxes

138.7


57.9

Income tax expense

23.9


4.7

Net income

$                       114.8


$                          53.2

Net income per weighted average share - basic

$                         0.64


$                          0.33

Net income per weighted average share - diluted

$                         0.55


$                          0.28

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

179.6


161.7

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

209.2


191.4

LIVENT CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Net income

$                       114.8


$                        53.2

Add back:




Income tax expense

23.9


4.7

Depreciation and amortization

6.8


6.4

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

145.5


64.3

Add back:




Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

4.1


1.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.8

Other loss (e)

5.9


1.6

Subtract:




Blue Chip Swap gain (f)


(14.0)

Argentina interest income (g)


(1.5)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                       157.4


$                        53.3

__________________

1.

We evaluate operating performance using certain Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA, which we define as net income plus interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as EBITDA adjusted for restructuring and other charges, separation-related costs, COVID-19 related costs and other losses/(gains). Management believes the use of these Non-GAAP measures allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. The Non-GAAP information provided may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. This measure should not be considered as a substitute for net income or other measures of performance or liquidity reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The above table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net income.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. Includes severance and exit costs for restructuring and management changes at certain operating and administrative facilities and miscellaneous transaction-related costs.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align Nemaska Lithium Inc.'s ("NLI's") reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in the NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

f.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.

g.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO
ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)

(in Millions, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023


2022

Net income

$                       114.8


$                          53.2

Special charges:




Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

4.1


1.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.8

Other loss (e)

5.9


1.6

Blue Chip Swap gain (f)


(14.0)

Argentina interest income (g)


(1.5)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments (h)

(0.7)


(2.2)

Adjusted after-tax earnings (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                       126.0


$                          40.0





Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)

$                          0.55


$                          0.28

Special charges per diluted share, before tax:




Argentina remeasurement losses, per diluted share

0.02


0.01

Restructuring and other charges, per diluted share

0.01


0.01

Other loss, per diluted share

0.02


0.01

Blue Chip Swap gain, per diluted share


(0.08)

Argentina interest income, per diluted share


(0.01)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments, per diluted share


(0.01)

Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                          0.60


$                          0.21

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (Non-GAAP) used in
diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share computations

209.2


191.4

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted after-tax earnings" and "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share" provide useful information about the Company's operating results to management, investors and securities analysts. Adjusted after-tax earnings excludes the effects of nonrecurring charges/(income) and tax-related adjustments. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from operating results allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) is calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. Includes severance and exit costs for restructuring and management changes at certain operating and administrative facilities and miscellaneous transaction-related costs.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align NLI's reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

f.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.

g.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

h.

The company excludes the GAAP tax provision, including discrete items, from the Non-GAAP measure "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share", and instead includes a Non-GAAP tax provision based upon the annual Non-GAAP effective tax rate. The GAAP tax provision includes certain discrete tax items including, but not limited to: income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to operating results in the current year; tax adjustments associated with fluctuations in foreign currency remeasurement of certain foreign operations; certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related accounting impacts; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to operating results thereby providing investors with useful supplemental information about the company's operational performance. The income tax expense/(benefit) on special charges/(income) is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the special charge or income occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense/(benefit) based on the nature of the Non-GAAP performance measure.


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Non-GAAP tax adjustments:




Income tax expense on restructuring, separation-related and other corporate costs

$                           (0.5)


$                             0.1

Foreign currency remeasurement and other discrete items (1)

1.2


(3.9)

Blue Chip Swap gain


1.4

Other discrete items

(1.4)


0.2

Total Non-GAAP tax adjustments

$                           (0.7)


$                           (2.2)

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) TO
ADJUSTED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$                  102.9


$                    10.8

Restructuring and other charges

1.3


0.2

Separation-related costs


0.4

COVID-19 related costs (a)


0.8

Argentina interest income (b)


(1.5)

Adjusted cash provided by operations (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                  104.2


$                    10.7

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted cash provided by operations" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows to investors and securities analysts. Adjusted cash provided by operations excludes the effects of transaction-related cash flows. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from cash provided by operating activities allows management and investors to compare more easily the cash flows from period to period.

a.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

b.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted cash provided by operations because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP) AND CURRENT PORTION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP)
AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (GAAP) TO

NET DEBT (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)

(in Millions)

March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Long-term debt (GAAP) (a)

$                       242.3


$                    241.9

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP)

(194.1)


(189.0)

Net debt (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                          48.2


$                       52.9

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Net debt" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows and liquidity to investors and securities analysts.

a.

Presented net of unamortized transaction costs of $3.5 million and $3.9 million as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had no debt maturing within one year.

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(in Millions)

March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$                      194.1


$                      189.0

Trade receivables, net of allowance of approximately $0.3 in 2023 and 2022

112.9


141.6

Inventories

184.1


152.3

Other current assets

67.5


61.1

Total current assets

558.6


544.0

Investments

453.3


440.3

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $261.0 in 2023 and $253.1 in 2022

1,040.0


968.3

Right of use assets - operating leases, net

5.5


4.8

Deferred income taxes

0.7


0.4

Other assets

122.2


116.4

Total assets

$                  2,180.3


$                  2,074.2





Accounts payable, trade and other

$                        64.7


$                        81.7

Contract liabilities - short term

2.5


15.5

Other current liabilities

64.9


51.5

Total current liabilities

132.1


148.7

Long-term debt

242.3


241.9

Contract liability - long-term

198.0


198.0

Other long-term liabilities

46.9


42.6

Equity

1,561.0


1,443.0

Total liabilities and equity

$                  2,180.3


$                  2,074.2

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$                  102.9


$                    10.8

Cash used in investing activities

(98.1)


(55.4)

Cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(0.1)


0.1

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

0.4


Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5.1


(44.5)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

189.0


113.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                  194.1


$                    68.5

Media Contact:

Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725


Juan.Carlos.Cruz@livent.com

Investor Contact:

Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208


Daniel.Rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-releases-first-quarter-2023-results-301813787.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Venus Metals Corporation

IGO Limited Farm-In And JV Agreement Henderson Nickel - Lithium Project

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (“VMC”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary ("Venus Subsidiary") has entered a binding transaction with a subsidiary (“IGO Subsidiary”) of IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) regarding exploration and, if warranted, development and mineral extraction at the Henderson Nickel-Lithium Project ("Project").

Keep reading...Show less
Coolabah Metals

Acquisition: CBH To Acquire Transformative James Bay And Northwest Ontario Lithium Properties

Coolabah Metals Limited (ASX:CBH) (“Coolabah” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of 4 highly prospective lithium exploration properties located within the prolific James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Power Minerals Limited

Power Secures Strong Strategic Investment To Drive Lithium Strategy

Diversified minerals company Power Minerals Limited (ASX: PNN) (Power or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has secured a strategic investment of $2.6 million from lithium sector investor, Fuyang Mingjin New Energy Development Co., Ltd (Mingjin).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Jaxon Targets Antimony & Copper Rich Porphyry Systems at Blunt & Kispiox Mountains; Advances Modeling to Support Future Drill Tests of Copper Rich, Polymetallic Porphyry Systems at Netalzul Mountain & Red Springs

Silver Hammer Mining: Pure-play Silver Portfolio in Tier-1 Jurisdictions

Alberta's Oldest Plesiosaur Fossil Found at Suncor Operated Mine Site

Related News

Gold Investing

Why Does the US Federal Reserve Hike Interest Rates? (Updated 2023)

Copper Investing

5​ Major Copper Projects to Watch in 2023

Copper Investing

Copper Ore Types: Sulfides vs. Oxides

Copper Investing

Jaxon Targets Antimony & Copper Rich Porphyry Systems at Blunt & Kispiox Mountains; Advances Modeling to Support Future Drill Tests of Copper Rich, Polymetallic Porphyry Systems at Netalzul Mountain & Red Springs

Copper Investing

Copper Investing in Chile's Coastal Cordillera Belt

Silver Investing

Silver Hammer Mining: Pure-play Silver Portfolio in Tier-1 Jurisdictions

Oil and Gas Investing

Alberta's Oldest Plesiosaur Fossil Found at Suncor Operated Mine Site

×