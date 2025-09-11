Lilly to participate in Bernstein's 2nd Annual Healthcare Forum

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Bernstein's 2nd Annual Healthcare Forum on September 25, 2025 . Lucas Montarce, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will take part in a fireside chat at 8 a.m., Eastern time .

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations . A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

Lilly announces departure of Anat Ashkenazi, chief financial officer

Lilly announces departure of Anat Ashkenazi, chief financial officer

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Anat Ashkenazi has resigned as chief financial officer to pursue a career opportunity outside of the pharmaceutical industry.

"On behalf of our board of directors, leadership team and employees, I would like to thank Anat for her 23 years of outstanding service to our company," said David A. Ricks , Lilly's chair and CEO. "During her last three years as Lilly's CFO, we have experienced tremendous growth and laid the groundwork to help us reach even more patients with our medicines. I want to personally thank Anat for her partnership, friendship, and leadership of our financial organization and to wish her well in her new role."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Melissa Seymour to join Lilly as executive vice president of Global Quality

Melissa Seymour to join Lilly as executive vice president of Global Quality

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Melissa Seymour will join the company as executive vice president of Global Quality and member of the company's Executive Committee, effective July 22, 2024 . Seymour currently serves as the chief quality officer for Bristol Myers Squibb and succeeds Johna Norton whose retirement after 34 years of service was announced earlier this year.

"As we expand global capacity to meet demand and support pipeline growth, we remain committed to ensuring our medicines are produced to the highest quality standards," said David A. Ricks , Lilly's chair and CEO. "With more than 25 years of experience and a proven track record of leading strategic quality initiatives across product lifecycles, Melissa will further advance our culture of quality, which has been integral to our success in bringing innovative medicines to people around the world."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 Study of Olomorasib in KRAS G12C-Mutant Advanced Solid Tumors Presented at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting

Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 Study of Olomorasib in KRAS G12C-Mutant Advanced Solid Tumors Presented at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting

Data demonstrated promising monotherapy activity with olomorasib across a range of KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, and a tolerability profile in combination with pembrolizumab that is well-suited to first-line lung cancer development

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced updated data from the Phase 12 clinical trial evaluating olomorasib as a monotherapy in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant advanced solid tumors and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Olomorasib is an investigational, oral, potent, and highly selective second-generation inhibitor of the KRAS G12C protein. These data will be shared in oral presentations at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lilly, UNICEF expand support to help millions of young people at risk of noncommunicable diseases

Lilly, UNICEF expand support to help millions of young people at risk of noncommunicable diseases

New $6.5 million commitment will help strengthen systems to improve health outcomes across resource-limited areas in India

During the World Health Assembly today, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced it will donate $6.5 million to the United States Fund for UNICEF to expand UNICEF's work to improve the health outcomes of millions of children and youth at risk of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) living in resource-limited settings in India . This will bring the company's total commitment since 2022 to more than $20 million .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lilly to Participate in Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Lilly to Participate in Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10 2024. Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president, president of Lilly Diabetes and Obesity, and president of Lilly USA will participate in a fireside chat at 4 p.m. Eastern time .

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations . A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×