Newly appointed Medical Advisory Board brings decades of relevant experience in addiction, mental health, drug development, compounding, chronic pain, policy, neurology, and psychedelic medicine to Levitee Labs Team of respected experts and key opinion leaders to support Levitee Labs’ industry-leading integrative wellness model and mission to improve treatments for those suffering from mental health and addiction ...
  • Newly appointed Medical Advisory Board brings decades of relevant experience in addiction, mental health, drug development, compounding, chronic pain, policy, neurology, and psychedelic medicine to Levitee Labs
  • Team of respected experts and key opinion leaders to support Levitee Labs' industry-leading integrative wellness model and mission to improve treatments for those suffering from mental health and addiction disorders
  • The formation of a Medical Advisory Board aligns with Levitee Labs signing agreements to acquire addiction focused clinics and pharmacies in Alberta and British Columbia

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, today announces the formation of a Medical Advisory Board consisting of experts across a diverse group of fields, including addiction, mental health, drug development, compounding, chronic pain, policy, neurology, and psychedelics. The assembly of these forward-thinking pioneers and health professionals is another milestone for Levitee Labs establishing itself as the leading national provider in comprehensive mental health and addiction treatments.

North Americans are faced with an ever-increasing crisis of mental health and addiction disorders that demand innovation to flatten and reverse the curve. Much like the United States, Canada suffered a 74% increase in opioid-related deaths over the course of the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic 1 .

Today's standard of care has numerous shortcomings, and to be effective, appropriate treatments must be readily available and address the additional health issues that come with addiction and mental health disorders.

Levitee Labs is deeply committed to provide specialized mental health support to those in need through a strategy that includes consolidating and optimizing clinics and pharmacies and developing new treatment options, including those leveraging active ingredients in psychedelics.

Levitee Labs methodically recruited each member of the new Medical Advisory Board for their individual expertise and cumulative synergies that will facilitate expeditious and efficient growth through connection to other thought leaders and major players in all relevant industries.

"I'd like to formally welcome each new Medical Advisor; we are honored to have you as part of our team," commented Pouya Farmand, Chief Executive Officer at Levitee Labs. "Providing effective, easily accessible treatment options to the millions of people suffering from substance abuse disorder is the foundation of our strategy and I am confident in the contributions the Medical Advisory Board will make to meet all our goals by changing the existing paradigm. Our strategy is solid, and our team is unparalleled, a combination that points to a bright future where negative addiction stigmas are removed and instead of feeling hopeless, patients readily get the help and support they need to overcome their difficult disorders."

The Levitee Labs Medical Advisory Board consists of:

Dr. Pamela J. Simms-Mackey, MD, FAAP: Dr. Simms-Mackey is the Chair of Pediatrics and Chief of Graduate Medical Education at Alameda Health System (AHS). Prior to her role at AHS, Simms-Mackey was the director of Graduate Medical Education and Pediatric Residency Program at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. She also holds an appointment as a clinical professor of Pediatrics with University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. Previously, Simms-Mackey was the director and a physician facilitator for the Multicultural Curriculum Program at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. Dr. Simms-Mackey also serves as the Board Chair of The California Wellness Foundation.

Mark Tarnopolsky, MD , PhD, FRCP(C): Dr. Tarnopolsky is Professor of Pediatrics and holds an Endowed Chair in, and is Division Head of, Neuromuscular and Neurometabolic Diseases at McMaster University Children's Hospital, Hamilton, Ontario. In addition to extensive research efforts into the diagnosis and therapeutic options for these disorders, he has published over 500 PubMed articles with an h-index of 130. Dr. Tarnopolsky brings business experience as the former co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) for Life Science Nutritionals. Dr. Tanopolsky is currently the CSO for Cora Therapeutics and SofTabsand looking at opportunities for the fast active delivery of other bioactive compounds including psychedelics, and the founder, CEO and CSO of Exerkine (exerkine.com) and Stayabove Nutrition (stayabovenutrition.ca).

Noha ElSayed, B.Sc.Pharm, APA : Mrs. ElSayed earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy and obtained her Additional Prescribing Authorities from The Alberta College of Pharmacists. She is an active member of several specialized health care networks. Mrs. ElSayed has a passion for mental health care, addiction treatment, custom compounding, and travel health, as well as diabetes and chronic disease management education. She prides herself on staying up-to-date with the latest pharmacy practices and procedures and is an expert in custom compounding techniques and knowledge, Hepatitis C, Ketamine, pharmacy operations and optimization, establishing new (greenfield) pharmacies, pharmacy supply chains, and dermatology.

Bakir Al Tikriti, MD M.B.ch.B CCFP PGC(PAIN): Dr. Al Tikriti is an addiction medicine and chronic pain management specialist. He deals with complex addiction and mental health cases and medical management for chronic pain complex patients. Dr. Al Tikriti obtained his certificate in chronic pain management at the University of Alberta. He is also certified by the College of Family Physicians of Canada and a licensed member of the General Medical Council of the United Kingdom.

Mohammed Mosli, MD, FRCPC, ISAM: Dr. Mosli is a multilingual Public Health and Preventive Medicine physician specialized in Addictions Health, health services improvement, health promotion, environmental public health, and health policy. He has spent the last five years as a Medical Officer of Canada's largest province-wide, fully-integrated health system that serves over four million patients. Dr. Mosli served, or currently serves, as a director, educator, or senior level manager for an array of organizations, including those in provincial, institutional, and private segments. He is a valuable physician member of the Opioid Addictions Medicine team for Levitee Clinics™ and Levitee Pharmacies™ in Alberta. Dr. Mosli earned his FRCPC (Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada) degree from the University of Calgary in Public Health and Preventive Medicine. He earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree in the field of Medical Sciences from King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia. Dr. Mosli holds professional certifications in the International Society of Addictions Medicine; Incident Command System (ICS) for healthcare; and Quality Improvement in healthcare. He currently holds and has previously held licenses by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)(2012-Present); Licentiate of the Medical Council of Canada (LMCC)(2014-Present); Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCHS) 2009-2014; and Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada (FRCPC) (issued June 2017).

Eding Mvilongo, MD: Dr Eding Mvilongo is an Anesthesiologist working in Montréal, Québec. After graduating from Laurentian University with a BSc (Hon) in Physics, she completed a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Queen's University before pursuing medical school at Université Laval in Québec City, Québec. She returned to her native Montréal for her residency in Anesthesiology at McGill University. After graduation, she continued with subspecialty training in Pediatric Anesthesiology at the University of British Columbia (BC Children's Hospital). Dr Mvilongo is currently practicing at Hôpital Cité-de-la-Santé and is affiliated with Hôpital Sainte-Justine, a major Pediatric Center in Québec. She is also an affiliated clinical professor at the Faculty of Medicine, Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Control of the Université de Montréal. She is an active member in her department, supervising residents in training as well as participating in key committees and coordinating surgical activities of the hospital. Her main areas of interests are Regional Anesthesia and Pain Control, Neonatal Resuscitation and Medical Simulation.

Through the acquisition of clinics, pharmacies and leading technologies, Levitee Labs is re-imagining the treatment dynamic and taking a holistic approach to bridge the gaps in therapeutic programs today. In November, the Company signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire 51% of a compounding pharmacy in Calgary, Alberta, Canada that will be used as an initial base for the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products, which will include pain and depression management products, such as ketamine. The Company also signed an LOI to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in a company owning and operating a chain of specialty addiction pharmacies located throughout the lower mainland of British Columbia, Canada.

Levitee Labs also announces that Maigul Wickham, CPA will assume duties, effective immediately, as the Chief Financial Officer of the company in place of Mason Darabi.

1. https://www.kflaph.ca/en/healthy-living/fentanyl.aspx

About Levitee Labs

Levitee is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies.

The Company's current portfolio of assets includes: Levitee Clinics™, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Levitee Pharmacies™, three pharmacies operating in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; BlockMD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for electronic-prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands. Further information about Levitee is available on its website at www.leviteelabs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance, or achievements that Levitee anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements respecting Levitee's business plans and proposed products, and the benefits derived from mushroom-infused products; the acquisitive growth potential of Levitee once acquisitions are completed; the expectation that Levitee will continue to execute its accretive acquisition program, and the contribution of such program to Levitee's future growth potential; and Levitee's objective to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. These statements and other forward-looking information are based on assumptions made by Levitee based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release as well as management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. These assumptions may also be based on information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Levitee as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks associated with the following: Levitee's limited history of operations; ability to secure additional financing; negative cash flow from operating activities since inception; regulatory requirements; changes in consumer preferences; supply of raw materials; reliance on a limited number of products; brand awareness; the ability to develop, market and produce new products; dependence on certain key senior managers; reliance on third parties for manufacturing and packaging; potential product liability claims and product recalls; and significant competition. For additional information regarding these risks, please see the risk factors identified and reported in Levitee's public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and Levitee assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


Overview

Shifting legal frameworks and regulatory changes have made psychedelic medicine one of the most promising solutions to mental health and addiction treatment in the modern age. Strong demand from therapists and patients for treatments involving psychedelic drugs like psilocybin has pushed the market to new heights, including a projected market size of over US$10.75 billion by 2027.

Globally, the market for functional mushrooms was US$5.8 billion in 2018 and could grow to a CAGR of 8.0 percent by 2024. Early-movers in the space can expect exceptional growth and economic success as the psychedelic space continues to gain traction as an increasingly positive remedy to limited responses to mental health, substance use and chronic pain crises around the world.

Levitee Labs (CSE:LVT,OTCPK:LVTTF) is an emerging leader in the integrative wellness space. The company will be the world's first psychedelic company with significant revenue and cash flow by year end 2021. Levitee Labs revealed that its M&A team has been tremendously successful in structuring transactions that will define the future of the company. Its acquisition pipeline is deep with a focus on pain & addiction clinics, specialized pharmacies, regulated telehealth, therapeutic psychedelic compound accessibility, and novel nutraceuticals.

Levitee Labs has established a profitable platform of integrative wellness assets through internal development and a regimented acquisition strategy. It operates a robust portfolio of revenue streams, including platform acquisition verticals of addiction and pain clinics, pharmacies and supplement & nutraceutical brands. The company also operates its divisional Sporeo Supply, which offers the gold standard of picks & shovels for mushroom cultivation.

Levitee's acquisition strategy includes a focus on addiction clinics & pharmacies. Recent acquisition ACT Medical Centres serves as a base for future clinic acquisitions and already has a patient base of 35,000 visits yearly, positioning Levitee as the largest non-government provider of addiction services in Alberta with 70% percent currently conducted via telemedicine. It provides Levitee with a platform for future research opportunities and allows for the future delivery of psychedelic medicine to addiction and chronic pain patients. The LTM revenue of this vertical is approximately C$7.5 million.

Additionally, Levitee's nutraceutical rollup and strategy are focused on a significant acquisition pipeline with over $50 million in revenue, which includes Earth Circle Organics. This acquisition already involved an executed LOI with an omni channel superfoods brand.

The company's Project Outback seeks to acquire a late stage applicant for a Health Canada sanctioned Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License. This would allow Levitee Labs access to compounds such as psilocybin, MDMA, ketamine, LSD and DMT. The provisions surrounding the application would involve possession, production of base materials, delivery and import/export, which would widely expand the company's mission of traditional mental health and addictions treatment disruption and overall integrative wellness verticals.

Levitee Labs anticipates C$22.8 million in revenue in 2021. About C$13.2 million of the projected revenue comes from the company's ACT Medical Centres composed of five addiction clinics and three pharmacies. Levitee's major distribution partnership with My Green Planet is expected to have a year-end run-rate revenue of C$6 million while it expects C$3 million or 300% growth for its Earth Circle Organics acquisition.

The next steps for Levitee Labs include a psychedelic blueprint, which outlines an increased integration of alternative medicines and psychedelic therapies across its wellness platforms as regulations and shifting legal frameworks develop. Additionally, the company's R&D strategy is progressing sustainably, focusing on a rollout of alternative medicines to underserved patients.

The Levitee Labs management team comprises a diverse and complementary group of professionals across related fields in clinical research, public venture capital, M&A and operations. Together, they prime the company for exceptional growth potential, established key partnerships and positive financial valuations.

Levitee Labs' Company Highlights

  • Levitee Labs is a multidisciplinary company dedicated to redefining traditional mental health and addiction treatments through integrating evidence-based complementary medicines and novel psychedelic therapies into the traditional infrastructure of mental health treatment
  • The company's current major assets include addiction clinics, specialized pharmacies, a proprietary addiction-focused platform, an omnichannel nutraceuticals company as well as having internally developed a mushroom feedstock manufacturing facility
  • The company acquires and operates healthcare and nutraceutical assets through a vertically integrated M&A model, leveraging medical expertise, technology and resources
  • The company's nutraceutical and superfoods acquisition pipeline could bring over $50 million in revenue through Earth Circle Organics and others
  • Its Sporeo Supply mushroom cultivation asset offers exceptional internally developed picks & shovels and involves a major distribution partnership with My Green Planet.
  • Its Superfoods and Nutraceuticals vertical involves brands like Earth Circle Organics, OJIO, Earth Shift Products, Project Buddha and MONKE Nutraceuticals.
  • Levitee Labs has a market cap of approximately C$37.5 million, an enterprise value of C$26 million, and a tight capital structure.
  • Levitee Labs completed the acquisition of BlockMD Telemedicine Platform, three specialised pharmacies and five addiction clinics in Alberta.
  • The company's management team is a strategically diverse and robust group of professionals with experience across an array of related fields including psychedelics, clinical research and strategic alliance.
  • Levitee Labs added superfoods to its portfolio by completing the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Earth Circle Organics Chain Inc.

Levitee Labs' Integrated Wellness Portfolio

Clinic and Pharmacy Acquisition Strategy

Levitee's acquisition strategy focused on addiction clinics, pharmacies and pain management clinics serves as a platform for addressing the burden of inefficiencies prevalent within current clinical treatments, particularly those available to underserved patient populations. Levitee has acquired five clinics, three specialized pharmacies and a telemedicine platform, which the company intends to add additional services to treat underserved patients through innovative digital drug delivery avenues as the market expands.

The ACT Medical Centres acquisition has an estimated enterprise value hovering around C$5.9 million with a C$7.5 million LTM revenue and C$1.1 million EBITDA. The roll-up strategy would also include research into psychedelic medicine and trials of novel psychedelic compounds.

Nutraceutical Acquisition Rollup

Levitee's division of nutraceutical strategy focuses on acquiring brands that are established but lack an e-commerce presence with little to no marketing expenditure. These brands offer the company a first-mover advantage with early-stage positioning in growth, high search volume and limited established competitors. These companies also have proprietary products with exceptional economic volume but high barriers to entry. Levitee's main brands include MONKE Nutraceuticals and executed LOI involving Project Buddha and Earth Circle Organics.

  • MONKE Nutraceuticals is an internally developed, premium functional mushroom company, which offers expansive distribution opportunities across Levitee's larger acquisitions.
  • Earth Circle Organics is an omnichannel superfoods and supplements brand with a 300 percent growth rate in the last two years and contains over 180 SKUs across three encompassed brands.

Sporeo Supply – Mushroom Cultivation

Sporeo Supply centralizes all sterilization operations and offers cultivators high yield growth formulas for mushroom spawn and substrate. The company is currently building a production facility near Vancouver, British Columbia that will address the market fragmentation for mushroom cultivators, increase standardization of manufacturing practices for future psilocybin production and advance its production of ready-to-grow mushroom kits for consumers.

Its products will be available through retail, wholesale and e-commerce channels and aim to defragment the mushroom cultivation ecosystem. The company has secured a strategic partnership with My Green Planet to expand its reach and provide cultivators with the full range of growing materials required for the cultivation of all mushrooms.

Levitee Labs' Management Team

Pouya Farmand – CEO & Co-Founder

Pouya Farmand is an experienced financier and entrepreneur with over ten years in the financial markets, primarily in investment banking and venture capital. He has been involved in over 35 transactions ranging from C$1 million to C$50 million.

Kelly Abbott – COO & Director

Kelly Abbott has over ten years of experience in entrepreneurship and software development. He was the former founder and CEO of ParcelPal Technologies, overseeing over 400 employees at its peak.

Mason M. Darabi – CFO

Mason M. Darabi is an experienced CPA with a long history of working in various accounting roles in Canadian accounting firms including MNP, Imperial Oil, RSM Canada and PwC. In his most recent role, he led Ag Data from an idea to a thriving initiative, at the national level for MNP LLP.

Ken Osborne – CFA, Head of M&A, Co-Founder

Ken Osborne is a capital markets professional with diverse experience in both public and private markets covering over 20 capital raises and C$500 million in M&A activity.

Dr. Mohammed Mosli – Chief People Officer (Levitee Clinics, Alberta)

Dr. Mosli is a multilingual Public Health and Preventive Medicine physician specialized in Addictions Health, health services improvement, health promotion, environmental public health, and health policy. Throughout his career, Dr. Mosli served, or currently serves as a director, educator, or senior level manager for an array of organizations, including those in provincial, institutional, and private segments. He is a valuable physician member of the Opioid Addictions Medicine team for Levitee Clinics™ and Levitee Pharmacies™ in Alberta.

Marc Momeni – Executive VP

Marc is a finance professional with over 10 years of experience in financial services and banking. With a key competency in building and managing teams, Marc has been able to scale multiple businesses from start-up to over 7 figures.

Fady Hannah-Shmouni – Chief Medical & Scientific Officer

Dr. Hannah-Shmouni was a clinician scientist in neuroendocrinology, hypertension, and biochemical genetics at NIH (Maryland, USA) since 2015. He served as Director of the Office of Education's Graduate Medical Education (GME) with the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development; Chief of the Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, and Genetics Inpatient Ward; Associate Program Director of NIH's Inter-Institutes Endocrinology & Metabolism Fellowship Program; and Principal Investigator of neuroendocrine genetic and hypertension disorders.

Dr. Hannah-Shmouni specializes in neurohormonal dysregulation of the stress system, with a clinical focus on studying the effects of psychedelic therapies on endocrine conditions and different hormone axes. This specialization in stress hormones uniquely positions Dr. Hannah-Shmouni to provide clinical insights on the prolonged effects of stress that can lead to mental health disorders.

Azim Qazi – Head of Ecommerce and Consumer Packaged Goods

Azim Qazi has over 20 years of experience with broad expertise in dynamic retail marketplaces, business development and supply chain management to oversee Company-wide CPG operations, beginning with the recently launched product lineups of MONKE Nutraceuticals, and Earth Circle Organics. Prior to Levitee Labs,he has worked with Cymax Stores and Cymax Group in multiple leadership positions including Category Manager at Cymax Stores during which he developed objectives and key results for key categories representing 50 percent of total revenue, managed 32 separate $1 million vendors, negotiated marketing promotions, analyzed PPC campaigns and grew category revenue by 39 percent.

Noha ElSayed - Executive Director Levitee Clinics & Levitee Pharmacies, Alberta Region

Mrs. ElSayed brings a wealth of expertise gained through a variety of clinical and managerial positions held in retail pharmacies, hospitals, and primary care settings while working as a pharmacist for the last 20 years, including 11 years as a pharmacy manager. Mrs. ElSayed earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy and obtained her Additional Prescribing Authorities from The Alberta College of Pharmacists. She is an active member of several specialized health care networks as the International Society of Travel Medicine and The Canadian Obesity Network. Mrs. ElSayed has a passion for mental health care, addiction treatment, custom compounding, and travel health, as well as diabetes and chronic disease management education. She prides herself on staying up-to-date with the latest pharmacy practices and procedures and is an expert in custom compounding techniques and knowledge.

