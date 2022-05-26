Life Science News Investing News

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT AUPH:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=27775&from=1

Class Period : May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 14, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LICY:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/li-cycle-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=27775&from=1

Class Period : February 16, 2021 - March 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 20, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Li-Cycle's largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycle's product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company's mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company's reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company's gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT AXSM:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/axsome-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=27775&from=1

Class Period : December 30, 2019 - April 22, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 12, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Axsome's chemistry, manufacturing, and control ("CMC") practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07, the Company's medicine for the acute treatment of migraine, and its manufacturing process; (ii) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 New Drug Application ("NDA") on its initially represented timeline; (iii) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law, Thursday, May 26, 2022, Press release picture

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702834/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-AUPH-LICY-and-AXSM--JAKUBOWITZ-LAW-PURSUES-SHAREHOLDERS-CLAIMS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUP:CA AUPH Biotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH

