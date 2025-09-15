L3Harris Receives Multi-Year Javelin Solid Rocket Motor Contract 

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received a contract valued up to $292 million to continue its role producing propulsion for the Javelin weapon system. The award is the largest propulsion production contract received to date for the Javelin program, representing a production extension for five years.

"Javelin provides a key capability for the United States, allies and partners," said Ken Bedingfield, President, Aerojet Rocketdyne, L3Harris. "Our ongoing investments in modernized solid rocket motor manufacturing will allow us to increase production capacity for Javelin by incorporating the latest advancements in automation into the motor casting and installation processes."

L3Harris is working to increase solid rocket motor production across a range of programs, including Javelin, as part of its internal investments in manufacturing and a $215.6 million cooperative agreement signed with the Department of War.

The company is also incorporating a fully digital workflow for Javelin production that will allow for real-time data tracking to provide improved quality monitoring capabilities and more control over production speed.

L3Harris is the sole producer of Javelin solid rocket motors. The Javelin Joint Venture between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon produces the weapon system for the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and international customers.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about order values are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties related to indefinite order quantities, among other things. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



L3Harris Technologies was created in 2019 from the merger of L3 Technologies and Harris, two defense contractors that provide products for the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) market. The firm also has smaller operations serving the civil government, particularly the Federal Aviation Administration's communication infrastructure, and produces various avionics for defense and commercial aviation.

