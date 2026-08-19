Kroger, One of the Largest American Retail and Supermarket Chains, Rolls Out Fold Bitcoin Gift Card Program Nationwide

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) ("Fold" or the "Company"), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals to earn, save and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced that Kroger, one of the largest American retail and supermarket chains, has expanded its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™ offering, following a successful seasonal pilot. The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is now available to purchase in values ranging from $25 to $500 online or at select Kroger stores nationwide. These physical or digital cards let you gift Bitcoin easily without needing to set up a complex crypto wallet. Shoppers can find their nearest participating Kroger location using the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card store locator here.
"Kroger initially launched its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card program as a limited seasonal pilot. After seeing the results, they've chosen to bring it back and expand the program, which we view as a strong signal of confidence in the product and its potential in traditional retail channels," said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. "For us, it's a powerful proof point that a major national grocer sees lasting value in bringing Bitcoin‑powered rewards into the aisles where people already shop."
"The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is scaling at an aggressive rate across all selling channels -- business-to-business and business-to-consumer. The gift card is resonating with consumers as it is a unique choice and highly giftable," said Hollis Thornton, SVP Distribution Partnerships Totus Gift Card Management.
The Kroger expansion follows Fold's recent announcement that the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is available on TikTok Shop. The launch on TikTok gives Fold access to its over 1 billion monthly active users and more than 70 million shoppers via TikTok Shop. The platform's audience is primarily made up of Gen Z and Millennials who are highly engaged and trend-driven – making Fold's Bitcoin Gift Card available to a wider audience and expanding its everyday accessibility.
The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is the easiest way to give Bitcoin. Redeemable and simple to manage in the Fold app, the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card delivers Bitcoin, so your gift has the potential to grow in value over time. Both of these recent announcements reflect Fold's broader strategy to make Bitcoin‑powered rewards more available in the places where consumers already spend. With the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, shoppers can buy a Fold gift card and earn Bitcoin‑backed rewards on their spending.
In addition to Kroger and TikTok Shop, the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is also available on Giftcards.com, the largest digital gift card retailer in the U.S. and a key platform within Blackhawk Network's (BHN's) expansive payments ecosystem. The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is the only gift card for Bitcoin available on Giftcards.com, underscoring Fold's leadership in bringing digital assets into mainstream consumer finance.
Bitcoin has become a unique store-of-value gift, one that fits naturally into the shift toward digital gifting and long-term value. According to a Fold survey about Bitcoin and the 2025 holiday season, 60% of consumers said they were interested in gifting Bitcoin during the holiday season. Additionally, 62% of consumers said they trust the crypto gift cards currently available on the market, showing the rapid adoption of the new product. Most notably, 78% of respondents said they find a Bitcoin gift card from a well-known, regulated U.S. financial institution more appealing than those offered by typical crypto companies, a significant 16-percentage-point lift over baseline trust.
About Fold
Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, and Fold Debit Card, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin powered future.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Orange Group
Samir Jain, CFA
FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Cindy Stoller
Confluence Partners, LLC
917-331-0418
cstoller@confluencepartners.com
media@foldapp.com
Forward-Looking Statements:
The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "would," "should," "predict," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on assumptions and on the current expectations of Fold's management and are not predictions of actual events. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Fold. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) our continued ability to implement business plans and appropriate technology infrastructure; (iii) our continued access to and cooperation with necessary third party partners; and (iv) those factors discussed in Fold's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Fold's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Fold may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fold specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.