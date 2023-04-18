Knight to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

| Q1
| ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2023
2022
% Change
| Reported Sales
$24,746
$23,426
5.6%
| Net Earnings/(Loss)
($68)
$5,149
(101.3)%
| EPS (basic/diluted) 5
($0.03)
$1.93
(101.6)%
Q1
| Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2023
2022
% Change
| Operational Sales 1,2
9.0%
| Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3
7.6%
| Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4
$7,068
$7,129
(0.9)%
| Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4
$2.68
$2.67
0.4%
1
| Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
| Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
| Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4
| Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5
| Basic shares are used to calculate loss per share as use of diluted shares when in a loss position would be anti-dilutive
| Note: values may have been rounded
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS
| Q1
% Change
| ($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational 1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational 1,3
| U.S.
$12,517
$11,414
9.7%
9.7
-
7.4
| International
12,229
12,012
1.8
8.3
(6.5)
7.9
| Worldwide
$24,746
$23,426
5.6%
9.0
(3.4)
7.6
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: Values may have been rounded
SEGMENT SALES RESULTS
| Q1
| % Change
| ($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational 1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational 1,3
| Consumer Health
$ 3,852
$ 3,586
7.4%
11.3
(3.9)
11.3
| Pharmaceutical
13,413
12,869
4.2
7.2
(3.0)
7.2
| MedTech
7,481
6,971
7.3
11.0
(3.7)
6.4
| Worldwide
$ 24,746
$ 23,426
5.6%
9.0
(3.4)
7.6
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: Values may have been rounded
FIRST QUARTER 2023 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:
Adjusted operational sales* reflected below excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency.
Consumer Health
Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales increased 11.3%* largely driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth in OTC were TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, upper respiratory products, IMODIUM in digestive health products and international smoking cessation products. Additional contributors to growth were NEUTROGENA and AVEENO in Skin Health/Beauty products and JOHNSON's in Baby Care products.
Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 7.2%*, driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), a biologic for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), a BCMA-directed CAR-T immunotherapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, and XARELTO (rivaroxaban), a direct oral anticoagulant. Also contributing to growth were sales of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, and ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 6.4%*, driven primarily by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, contact lenses in Vision, wound closure products in General Surgery, and knees in Orthopaedics. MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 11.0%*, with the acquisition of Abiomed contributing 4.6%.
FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
($ in Billions, except EPS)
April 2023
January 2023
Adjusted Operational Sales 1,2,5
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
4.5% – 5.5% / 5.0%
3.5% – 4.5% / 4.0%
Operational Sales 2,5 / Mid-point 2,5
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$97.9B – $98.9B / $98.4B
5.5% – 6.5% / 6.0%
$96.9B – $97.9B / $97.4B
4.5% – 5.5% / 5.0%
Estimated Reported Sales 3,5 / Mid-point 3,5
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$97.9B – $98.9B / $98.4B
5.5% – 6.5% / 6.0%
$96.9B – $97.9B / $97.4B
4.5% – 5.5% / 5.0%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted) 2,4 / Mid-point 2,4
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.50 – $10.60 / $10.55
3.5% – 4.5% / 4.0%
$10.40 – $10.60 / $10.50
2.5% – 4.5% / 3.5%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 3,4 / Mid-point 3,4
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.60 – $10.70 / $10.65
4.5% – 5.5% / 5.0%
$10.45 – $10.65 / $10.55
3.0% – 5.0% / 4.0%
| 1
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
| 2
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
| 3
Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2023 = $1.08 and April 2023 = $1.10 (Illustrative purposes only)
| 4
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
| 5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
Note: percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast .
WEBCAST INFORMATION:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website . A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations .
ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly results .
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results . These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly results .
NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy, and the anticipated separation of the Company's Consumer Health business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; and the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
| Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
| Supplementary Sales Data
| (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FIRST QUARTER
Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
| Sales to customers by
| segment of business
| Consumer Health
| U.S.
$
1,735
1,557
11.4
%
11.4
-
| International
2,117
2,029
4.4
11.3
(6.9
)
3,852
3,586
7.4
11.3
(3.9
)
| Pharmaceutical (1)
| U.S.
7,023
6,632
5.9
5.9
-
| International
6,390
6,237
2.4
8.6
(6.2
)
13,413
12,869
4.2
7.2
(3.0
)
| Pharmaceutical excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
| U.S.
7,023
6,557
7.1
7.1
-
| International
5,643
5,855
(3.6
)
2.4
(6.0
)
12,666
12,412
2.0
4.9
(2.9
)
| MedTech (1)
| U.S.
3,759
3,225
16.6
16.6
-
| International
3,722
3,746
(0.6
)
6.2
(6.8
)
7,481
6,971
7.3
11.0
(3.7
)
| U.S.
12,517
11,414
9.7
9.7
-
| International
12,229
12,012
1.8
8.3
(6.5
)
| Worldwide
24,746
23,426
5.6
9.0
(3.4
)
| U.S.
12,517
11,339
10.4
10.4
-
| International
11,482
11,630
(1.3
)
5.2
(6.5
)
| Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
$
23,999
22,969
4.5
%
7.7
(3.2
)
| Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
| (1) Refer to supplemental sales reconciliation schedule
| Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
| Supplementary Sales Data
| (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FIRST QUARTER
Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
| Sales to customers by
| geographic area
| U.S.
$
12,517
11,414
9.7
%
9.7
-
| Europe
6,332
6,024
5.1
10.0
(4.9
)
| Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,587
1,482
7.1
14.3
(7.2
)
| Asia-Pacific, Africa
4,310
4,506
(4.3
)
4.1
(8.4
)
| International
12,229
12,012
1.8
8.3
(6.5
)
| Worldwide
$
24,746
23,426
5.6
%
9.0
(3.4
)
| Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
| Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
| Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
| (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
FIRST QUARTER
2023
2022
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
| Sales to customers
$
24,746
100.0
$
23,426
100.0
5.6
| Cost of products sold
8,395
33.9
7,598
32.4
10.5
| Gross Profit
16,351
66.1
15,828
67.6
3.3
| Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
6,138
24.8
5,938
25.4
3.4
| Research and development expense
3,563
14.4
3,462
14.8
2.9
| In-process research and development
49
0.2
610
2.6
| Interest (income) expense, net
(20
)
(0.1
)
(12
)
(0.1
)
| Other (income) expense, net
7,228
29.2
(102
)
(0.4
)
| Restructuring
130
0.6
70
0.3
| Earnings/(Loss) before provision for taxes on income
(737
)
(3.0
)
5,862
25.0
(112.6
)
| Provision for/(Benefit from) taxes on income
(669
)
(2.7
)
713
3.0
(193.8
)
| Net earnings/(Loss)
$
(68
)
(0.3
)
$
5,149
22.0
(101.3
)
| Net earnings/(Loss) per share (Basic/Diluted)*
$
(0.03
)
$
1.93
(101.6
)
| Average shares outstanding (Basic/Diluted)*
2,605.5
2,666.5
| Effective tax rate
90.8
%
12.2
%
| Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
| Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$
8,468
34.2
$
8,218
35.1
3.0
| Net earnings
$
7,068
28.6
$
7,129
30.4
(0.9
)
| Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
2.68
$
2.67
0.4
| Average shares outstanding (Diluted)**
2,634.3
2,666.5
| Effective tax rate
16.5
%
13.3
%
| * Basic shares are used to calculate loss per share as use of diluted shares when in a loss position would be anti-dilutive.
| ** Difference of 28.8 shares due to anti-dilutive impact on net loss position.
| (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
| Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
| Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
First Quarter
| (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2023
2022
| Net Earnings/(Loss), after tax- as reported
($68
)
$5,149
| Pre-tax Adjustments
| Litigation expense
6,900
-
| Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,204
1,108
| COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1
444
-
| Consumer Health separation costs
300
102
| Restructuring related 2
130
72
| (Gains)/losses on securities
72
411
| Medical Device Regulation 3
64
60
| IPR&D
49
610
| Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
42
-
| Other
-
(7
)
| Tax Adjustments
| Tax impact on special item adjustments 4
(2,057
)
(393
)
| Consumer Health separation tax related costs
11
96
| Tax legislation and other tax related
(23
)
(79
)
| Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax
$7,068
$7,129
| Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,634.3
2,666.5
| Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.68
$2.67
| Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.75
| Notes:
1
| COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments.
2
| In the first quarter of 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Pharmaceutical segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, HIV and hepatitis. The restructuring expenses of $130 million in the quarter include the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments.
3
| European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed during 2024.
4
| The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
| Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
| Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
| Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
| FIRST QUARTER 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL
| Segments
| Consumer Health
| Pharmaceutical
| MedTech
| Total
| WW As Reported
7.4
%
4.2
%
7.3
%
5.6
%
| U.S.
11.4
%
5.9
%
16.6
%
9.7
%
| International
4.4
%
2.4
%
(0.6
)%
1.8
%
| WW Currency
(3.9
)
(3.0
)
(3.7
)
(3.4
)
| U.S.
-
-
-
-
| International
(6.9
)
(6.2
)
(6.8
)
(6.5
)
| WW Operational
11.3
%
7.2
%
11.0
%
9.0
%
| U.S.
11.4
%
5.9
%
16.6
%
9.7
%
| International
11.3
%
8.6
%
6.2
%
8.3
%
| Abiomed
(4.6
)
(1.4
)
| U.S.
(8.2
)
(2.3
)
| International
(1.6
)
(0.5
)
| All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
| U.S.
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
| International
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.1
| WW Adjusted Operational
11.3
%
7.2
%
6.4
%
7.6
%
| U.S.
11.4
%
5.9
%
8.4
%
7.4
%
| International
11.3
%
8.8
%
4.6
%
7.9
%
| Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
| REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
| FIRST QUARTER
| % Change
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
| CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2)
| OTC
| US
$
745
670
11.0
%
11.0
%
-
| Intl
897
791
13.5
%
19.8
%
-6.3
%
| WW
1,642
1,461
12.4
%
15.8
%
-3.4
%
| SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY
| US
617
544
13.4
%
13.4
%
-
| Intl
493
468
5.3
%
12.6
%
-7.3
%
| WW
1,110
1,012
9.7
%
13.1
%
-3.4
%
| ORAL CARE
| US
159
143
11.6
%
11.6
%
-
| Intl
202
223
-9.6
%
-4.0
%
-5.6
%
| WW
361
366
-1.3
%
2.1
%
-3.4
%
| BABY CARE
| US
96
85
13.0
%
13.0
%
-
| Intl
263
270
-2.8
%
4.5
%
-7.3
%
| WW
359
355
1.0
%
6.5
%
-5.5
%
| WOMEN'S HEALTH
| US
3
3
1.8
%
1.8
%
-
| Intl
214
224
-4.9
%
4.1
%
-9.0
%
| WW
217
228
-4.8
%
4.1
%
-8.9
%
| WOUND CARE / OTHER
| US
115
112
2.6
%
2.6
%
-
| Intl
49
52
-6.0
%
2.3
%
-8.3
%
| WW
164
164
-0.1
%
2.5
%
-2.6
%
| TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH
| US
1,735
1,557
11.4
%
11.4
%
-
| Intl
2,117
2,029
4.4
%
11.3
%
-6.9
%
| WW
$
3,852
3,586
7.4
%
11.3
%
-3.9
%
| See footnotes at end of schedule
| REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
| FIRST QUARTER
| % Change
| PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
| IMMUNOLOGY
| US
$
2,448
2,501
-2.1
%
-2.1
%
-
| Intl
1,664
1,617
2.9
%
9.7
%
-6.8
%
| WW
4,112
4,119
-0.2
%
2.5
%
-2.7
%
| REMICADE
| US
276
358
-22.8
%
-22.8
%
-
| US Exports (4)
41
80
-48.8
%
-48.8
%
-
| Intl
170
225
-24.4
%
-20.0
%
-4.4
%
| WW
487
663
-26.5
%
-25.0
%
-1.5
%
| SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
| US
271
287
-5.6
%
-5.6
%
-
| Intl
266
283
-6.1
%
1.8
%
-7.9
%
| WW
537
571
-5.8
%
-1.9
%
-3.9
%
| STELARA
| US
1,451
1,379
5.2
%
5.2
%
-
| Intl
993
909
9.3
%
16.2
%
-6.9
%
| WW
2,444
2,288
6.8
%
9.6
%
-2.8
%
| TREMFYA
| US
406
391
3.9
%
3.9
%
-
| Intl
234
199
17.3
%
24.9
%
-7.6
%
| WW
640
590
8.4
%
11.0
%
-2.6
%
| OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
| US
3
6
-51.2
%
-51.2
%
-
| Intl
0
0
-
-
-
| WW
3
6
-51.3
%
-51.3
%
0.0
%
| INFECTIOUS DISEASES
| US
392
461
-14.9
%
-14.9
%
-
| Intl
1,193
836
42.8
%
49.2
%
-6.4
%
| WW
1,586
1,297
22.3
%
26.4
%
-4.1
%
| COVID-19 VACCINE
| US
0
75
| *
| *
-
| Intl
747
382
95.6
%
| *
-8.9
%
| WW
747
457
63.4
%
70.8
%
-7.4
%
| EDURANT / rilpivirine
| US
9
9
-1.4
%
-1.4
%
-
| Intl
271
239
13.4
%
18.7
%
-5.3
%
| WW
280
248
12.8
%
18.0
%
-5.2
%
| PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
| US
378
369
2.5
%
2.5
%
-
| Intl
99
132
-25.2
%
-21.2
%
-4.0
%
| WW
477
501
-4.8
%
-3.7
%
-1.1
%
| OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
| US
5
8
-33.1
%
-33.1
%
-
| Intl
77
83
-7.6
%
-5.6
%
-2.0
%
| WW
82
91
-9.8
%
-8.0
%
-1.8
%
| REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2023
2022
| Reported
| Operational (1)
Currency
| NEUROSCIENCE
| US
978
843
16.0
%
16.0
%
-
| Intl
826
898
-8.1
%
-3.1
%
-5.0
%
| WW
1,804
1,741
3.6
%
6.1
%
-2.5
%
| CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
| US
70
35
| *
| *
-
| Intl
136
122
11.4
%
20.2
%
-8.8
%
| WW
206
157
31.4
%
38.2
%
-6.8
%
| INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION / INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
| US
713
661
7.9
%
7.9
%
-
| Intl
331
387
-14.6
%
-8.9
%
-5.7
%
| WW
1,044
1,048
-0.4
%
1.7
%
-2.1
%
| SPRAVATO
| US
111
61
82.4
%
82.4
%
-
| Intl
20
9
| *
| *
| *
| WW
131
70
86.9
%
88.0
%
-1.1
%
| OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
| US
84
86
-3.5
%
-3.5
%
-
| Intl
339
380
-10.7
%
-7.6
%
-3.1
%
| WW
423
467
-9.4
%
-6.9
%
-2.5
%
| ONCOLOGY
| US
1,889
1,582
19.4
%
19.4
%
-
| Intl
2,223
2,369
-6.1
%
-0.1
%
-6.0
%
| WW
4,112
3,950
4.1
%
7.7
%
-3.6
%
| CARVYKTI
| US
70
-
| *
| *
-
| Intl
2
-
| *
| *
-
| WW
72
-
| *
| *
-
| DARZALEX
| US
1,191
953
25.0
%
25.0
%
-
| Intl
1,072
903
18.8
%
26.4
%
-7.6
%
| WW
2,264
1,856
22.0
%
25.7
%
-3.7
%
| ERLEADA
| US
249
206
21.2
%
21.2
%
-
| Intl
293
194
50.9
%
60.7
%
-9.8
%
| WW
542
400
35.6
%
40.3
%
-4.7
%
| IMBRUVICA
| US
270
370
-27.1
%
-27.1
%
-
| Intl
557
668
-16.6
%
-11.7
%
-4.9
%
| WW
827
1,038
-20.3
%
-17.2
%
-3.1
%
| ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
| US
16
19
-14.0
%
-14.0
%
-
| Intl
229
520
-56.0
%
-52.2
%
-3.8
%
| WW
245
539
-54.5
%
-50.9
%
-3.6
%
| OTHER ONCOLOGY
| US
92
34
| *
| *
-
| Intl
70
84
-17.2
%
-12.1
%
-5.1
%
| WW
162
118
37.4
%
41.0
%
-3.6
%
| REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
| FIRST QUARTER
| % Change
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
| PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
| US
600
572
4.9
%
4.9
%
-
| Intl
272
279
-2.7
%
5.3
%
-8.0
%
| WW
872
852
2.4
%
5.0
%
-2.6
%
| OPSUMIT
| US
273
273
-0.1
%
-0.1
%
-
| Intl
167
170
-1.6
%
6.1
%
-7.7
%
| WW
440
443
-0.7
%
2.3
%
-3.0
%
| UPTRAVI
| US
304
269
13.1
%
13.1
%
-
| Intl
58
56
3.3
%
9.4
%
-6.1
%
| WW
362
325
11.4
%
12.4
%
-1.0
%
| OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
| US
23
30
-22.4
%
-22.4
%
-
| Intl
47
53
-12.6
%
-1.8
%
-10.8
%
| WW
70
83
-16.1
%
-9.3
%
-6.8
%
| CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
| US
715
672
6.3
%
6.3
%
-
| Intl
212
238
-10.8
%
-6.3
%
-4.5
%
| WW
927
910
1.8
%
3.0
%
-1.2
%
| XARELTO
| US
578
508
13.7
%
13.7
%
-
| Intl
-
-
-
-
-
| WW
578
508
13.7
%
13.7
%
-
| OTHER
| US
137
164
-16.7
%
-16.7
%
-
| Intl
212
238
-10.8
%
-6.3
%
-4.5
%
| WW
349
402
-13.2
%
-10.5
%
-2.7
%
| TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL
| US
7,023
6,632
5.9
%
5.9
%
-
| Intl
6,390
6,237
2.4
%
8.6
%
-6.2
%
| WW
$
13,413
12,869
4.2
%
7.2
%
-3.0
%
| See footnotes at end of schedule
| REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
| FIRST QUARTER
% Change
| MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
| INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
| US
$
863
494
74.5
%
74.5
%
-
| Intl
640
597
7.1
%
14.9
%
-7.8
%
| WW
1,503
1,092
37.6
%
41.9
%
-4.3
%
| ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
| US
571
470
21.4
%
21.4
%
-
| Intl
522
532
-1.8
%
6.1
%
-7.9
%
| WW
1,092
1,002
9.1
%
13.3
%
-4.2
%
| ABIOMED
| US
264
-
| *
| *
-
| Intl
60
-
| *
| *
-
| WW
324
-
| *
| *
-
| OTHER INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
| US
28
24
17.4
%
17.4
%
-
| Intl
58
65
-11.7
%
-5.0
%
-6.7
%
| WW
87
90
-3.9
%
1.1
%
-5.0
%
| ORTHOPAEDICS
| US
1,363
1,289
5.8
%
5.8
%
-
| Intl
881
899
-2.0
%
4.0
%
-6.0
%
| WW
2,245
2,188
2.6
%
5.1
%
-2.5
%
| HIPS
| US
241
225
7.3
%
7.3
%
-
| Intl
149
164
-9.0
%
-3.6
%
-5.4
%
| WW
390
389
0.4
%
2.7
%
-2.3
%
| KNEES
| US
226
201
12.4
%
12.4
%
-
| Intl
142
138
3.4
%
9.6
%
-6.2
%
| WW
368
339
8.7
%
11.3
%
-2.6
%
| TRAUMA
| US
491
475
3.2
%
3.2
%
-
| Intl
267
273
-2.4
%
3.6
%
-6.0
%
| WW
757
748
1.2
%
3.4
%
-2.2
%
| SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
| US
406
387
4.7
%
4.7
%
-
| Intl
323
324
-0.3
%
5.9
%
-6.2
%
| WW
729
712
2.4
%
5.2
%
-2.8
%
| REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
| FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
| SURGERY
| US
975
921
5.9
%
5.9
%
-
| Intl
1,459
1,513
-3.6
%
3.1
%
-6.7
%
| WW
2,434
2,434
0.0
%
4.1
%
-4.1
%
| ADVANCED
| US
444
417
6.5
%
6.5
%
-
| Intl
673
729
-7.6
%
-1.1
%
-6.5
%
| WW
1,118
1,146
-2.5
%
1.6
%
-4.1
%
| GENERAL
| US
531
504
5.4
%
5.4
%
-
| Intl
785
784
0.2
%
7.0
%
-6.8
%
| WW
1,316
1,288
2.2
%
6.4
%
-4.2
%
| VISION
| US
558
521
7.1
%
7.1
%
-
| Intl
743
736
0.8
%
8.0
%
-7.2
%
| WW
1,300
1,257
3.4
%
7.6
%
-4.2
%
| CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
| US
444
400
11.1
%
11.1
%
-
| Intl
509
511
-0.3
%
7.9
%
-8.2
%
| WW
953
910
4.7
%
9.3
%
-4.6
%
| SURGICAL
| US
114
121
-6.0
%
-6.0
%
-
| Intl
233
226
3.3
%
8.0
%
-4.7
%
| WW
347
347
0.1
%
3.1
%
-3.0
%
| TOTAL MEDTECH
| US
3,759
3,225
16.6
%
16.6
%
-
| Intl
3,722
3,746
-0.6
%
6.2
%
-6.8
%
| WW
$
7,481
6,971
7.3
%
11.0
%
-3.7
%
| Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely
| * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
| (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
| (2) Unaudited
| (3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures; refer to supplemental sales schedules
| (4) Reported as U.S. sales
| Supplemental Sales Reconciliation (Unaudited)
| (Dollars in Millions)
| FIRST QUARTER
| Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
| Pharmaceutical
| U.S.
$
7,023
6,632
5.9
%
5.9
-
| International
6,390
6,237
2.4
8.6
(6.2
)
| Worldwide
13,413
12,869
4.2
7.2
(3.0
)
| COVID-19 Vaccine
| U.S.
0
75
| *
| *
-
| International
747
382
95.6
| *
(8.9
)
| Worldwide
747
457
63.4
70.8
(7.4
)
| Pharmaceutical excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
| U.S.
7,023
6,557
7.1
7.1
-
| International
5,643
5,855
(3.6
)
2.4
(6.0
)
| Worldwide
12,666
12,412
2.0
4.9
(2.9
)
| Worldwide
| U.S.
12,517
11,414
9.7
9.7
-
| International
12,229
12,012
1.8
8.3
(6.5
)
| Worldwide
24,746
23,426
5.6
9.0
(3.4
)
| COVID-19 Vaccine
| U.S.
0
75
| *
| *
-
| International
747
382
95.6
| *
(8.9
)
| Worldwide
747
457
63.4
70.8
(7.4
)
| Worldwide
| U.S.
12,517
11,339
10.4
10.4
-
| International
11,482
11,630
(1.3
)
5.2
(6.5
)
| Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
$
23,999
22,969
4.5
%
7.7
(3.2
)
| Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding
| * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
| Supplemental Sales Information
| (Dollars in Millions)
| Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to
| conform to current year product disclosures
2021
2022
2022
| Full Year
| Q1
| Q2
| Q3
| Q4
| Full Year
| PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (1)
| NEUROSCIENCE
| SPRAVATO
| US
198
61
74
88
105
328
| INTL
26
9
11
12
14
46
| WW
224
70
85
100
119
374
| OTHER NEUROSCIENCE (2)
| US
427
86
93
106
91
376
| INTL
1,647
380
341
286
351
1,358
| WW
2,074
467
433
393
442
1,734
| ONCOLOGY
| CARVYKTI
| US
-
-
24
55
54
133
| INTL
-
-
-
-
-
-
| WW
-
-
24
55
54
133
| OTHER ONCOLOGY
| US
110
34
33
37
52
156
| INTL
458
84
72
64
63
283
| WW
568
118
106
100
114
438
| CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
| OTHER (3)
| US
754
164
148
147
110
569
| INTL
927
238
215
198
194
845
| WW
1,682
402
363
345
304
1,414
| MEDTECH SEGMENT (1)
| INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
| ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
| US
1,730
470
499
520
547
2,036
| INTL
1,893
532
469
453
447
1,901
| WW
3,623
1,002
968
973
994
3,937
| ABIOMED (4)
| US
-
-
-
-
31
31
| INTL
-
-
-
-
-
-
| WW
-
-
-
-
31
31
| OTHER INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
| US
106
24
26
27
25
102
| INTL
242
65
56
60
48
230
| WW
348
90
81
87
73
332
| Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding
| (1) Unaudited
| (2) Other Neuroscience is inclusive of RISPERDAL CONSTA, which was previously disclosed separately
| (3) Other is inclusive of INVOKANA, which was previously disclosed separately
| (4) Acquired on December 22, 2022
| Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
| Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
| Q1 YTD - Income Before Tax by Segment
| Dollars in Millions
Consumer Health
Separation Costs
Consumer Health
Pharmaceutical
MedTech
Unallocated
Worldwide Total
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
| Reported Income Before Tax by Segment
| $
776
686
4,444
3,924
1,445
1,477
(7,102)
(123)
(300)
(102)
(737)
5,862
| % to Sales
20.1%
19.1%
33.1%
30.5%
19.3%
21.2%
-28.7%
-0.5%
-1.2%
-0.4%
-3.0%
25.0%
| Intangible asset amortization expense
82
94
739
760
383
254
-
-
1,204
1,108
| In-process research and development
-
610
49
-
-
-
49
610
| Litigation related
6,900
-
-
6,900
-
| COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
-
-
444
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
444
-
| Loss/(gain) on securities
-
38
394
34
17
-
-
72
411
| Restructuring related
14
130
(14)
72
-
-
130
72
| Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
-
-
42
-
-
-
42
-
| Medical Device Regulation
-
-
64
60
-
-
64
60
| Consumer Health separation costs
-
-
-
-
300
102
300
102
| Other
-
-
-
(7)
-
-
(7)
| Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
| $
858
794
5,795
5,674
2,017
1,880
(202)
(130)
-
-
8,468
8,218
| % to Sales
22.3%
22.1%
43.2%
44.1%
27.0%
27.0%
-0.8%
-0.6%
0.0%
0.0%
34.2%
35.1%
| Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
| GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
| $ in Millions
First Quarter
April 2, 2023
GAAP
Intangible asset
amortization
Litigation
related
In-process
research and
development
Restructuring
related
Acquisition, integration
and divestiture
related
(Loss)/gain on
securities
Medical Device
Regulation
COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
Consumer Health
separation costs
Consumer Health
separation tax
related costs
Tax legislation
and other tax
related
Other
First Quarter
April 2, 2023
Non-GAAP
| Cost of products sold
$
8,395
(1,200
)
-
(23
)
(206
)
(12
)
6,954
| Selling, marketing and admin expenses
6,138
(7
)
(38
)
6,093
| Research and development expense
3,563
(16
)
(34
)
(16
)
(2
)
3,495
| Other (Income) / Expense
7,228
(4
)
(6,900
)
-
(26
)
(72
)
(222
)
(285
)
-
(281
)
| In-process research and development
49
(49
)
-
| Interest (Income) / Expense
(20
)
37
17
| Restructuring
130
(130
)
-
| Provision for/(Benefit from) taxes on income
(669
)
194
1,622
11
32
5
16
12
105
60
(11
)
23
-
1,400
| Net Earnings/(Loss)
(68
)
1,010
5,278
38
98
37
56
52
339
240
11
(23
)
-
7,068
First Quarter
April 3, 2022
GAAP
Intangible asset
amortization
Litigation
related
In-process
research and
development
Restructuring
related
Acquisition, integration
and divestiture
related
(Loss)/gain on
securities
Medical Device
Regulation
COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
Consumer Health
separation costs
Consumer Health
separation tax
related costs
Tax legislation
and other tax
related
Other
First Quarter
April 3, 2022
Non-GAAP
| Cost of products sold
$
7,598
(1,108
)
(16
)
(22
)
6,452
| Selling, marketing and admin expenses
5,938
(6
)
5,932
| Research and development expense
3,462
(32
)
3,430
| Other (Income) / Expense
(102
)
-
-
14
-
(411
)
-
(102
)
7
(594
)
| In-process research and development
610
(610
)
-
| Restructuring
70
(70
)
-
| Provision for taxes on income
713
168
(53
)
138
12
-
96
11
-
23
(96
)
79
(2
)
1,089
| Net Earnings
5,149
940
53
472
60
-
315
49
-
79
96
(79
)
(5
)
7,129
