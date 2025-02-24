Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Auric Mining

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine Gold Sales Exceed $100 Million

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company)) is pleased to announce an update to the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project), near Norseman, WA.
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Stage One & Stage Two mining generates more than $100 million in gold sales.
  • Auric has received a further $1.5 million interim cash distribution making the total received to date for Stage Two of $8.1 million. This is in addition to the $4.8 million received for Stage One.
  • BML advises Stage Two on target to deliver $11-$12 million cash surplus for Auric.
  • Stage Two gold sold passes 17,900 ounces.
  • Latest gold sold at A$4,625 per ounce, for an average of A$4,024 per ounce.
  • Remaining 60,000 tonne parcel to be milled in coming months.

Management Comment

Mr. Mark English, Managing Director:

“The first ore was shovelled at Jeffreys Find in May 2023. In just a couple of years this short-life mine has now generated more than $100 million in gold sales for the Project.

“Before starting we estimated a gold price of A$2,600 an ounce. Who could have envisaged that we would be selling gold at more than A$4,600 an ounce. By any measure it’s a brilliant result.

“However, not all the money is in the bank yet. We are expecting millions more in surplus cash to be received. we are expecting millions more in cash over the next few months.

For the 2024/25 period, Stage Two of the Project, we’ve produced more than 17,900 ounces of gold with more processing to come. Our partner BML is negotiating a toll milling agreement for a parcel of up 60,000 tonnes, which is currently on the ROM Pad at the mine site. When everything is completed, we will get the final picture on just how successful the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine has been.

“Our JV agreement with BML Ventures stipulates that only after all the gold has been sold and all costs have been paid is the final surplus cash distribution paid.

“We’ve just received a further $1.5 million as an interim payment from BML which brings us to $8.1 million in total for Stage Two payments.

“BML has advised to expect an additional $3 million to $4 million in cash payments once the last of the gold is sold.

“Jeffreys Find Gold Mine has been a defining experience for Auric,” said Mr English.

Photo: The Goodbye Cut at Jeffreys Find Pit. Photo – 27 January 2025.

Through Auric’s joint venture partner BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML) a total of 17,901 ounces of gold has been sold from Stage Two mining at Jeffreys Find as of 21 February 2025.

Ore was milled in multiple campaigns at The Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie (Greenfields) and at the Three Mile Hill Plant, Coolgardie (Three Mile Hill) during 2024 and early 2025.

For Stage Two the highest gold price achieved was A$4,625 an ounce whilst the average price was A$4,024 per ounce.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


US flag, gold bars.

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Passes US$2,950, Trump Promises Fort Knox Audit

Another week, another gold price record.

The yellow metal rose to a new high once again on Thursday (February 20), moving past the US$2,950 per ounce level for the first time ever.

It's becoming increasingly clear that gold is being pushed higher by a strong base of underlying drivers, as well as day-to-day events.

Keep reading...Show less
TSX and TSXV website on phone screen.

6 Mining and Energy Stocks Make Top 10 on 2025 TSX Venture 50 List

The TSX Venture Exchange has released its annual TSX Venture 50 ranking, recognizing the top-performing companies based on share price appreciation, market capitalization growth and Canadian trading value.

Among this year’s top 10 are six companies from the mining and oil and gas sectors.

Read on to learn about the companies and their assets.

Keep reading...Show less
A broken globe with the words "tariffs" and "sanctions" on it.

Experts: Battery and Precious Metals Emerging as New Geopolitical Battleground

The rapidly changing metals landscape and where to invest were key themes addressed during the Commodities and Financial Markets session at this year's AME Roundup in Vancouver, BC.

Rowena Alavi-Gunn, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, started her presentation “Battery Powerplay — Are Battery Metals Still Investable?” by recounting the challenges battery metals faced in 2024.

“I've picked this topic because battery metals have had a fairly rough 2024," she said.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$2,950 for First Time

The gold price reached yet another record high on Thursday (February 20), breaking US$2,950 per ounce.

The yellow metal rose as high as US$2,954.72 before pulling back to the US$2,935 level, pushed upward by ever-increasing global turmoil, including tariff talks and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Keep reading...Show less

×