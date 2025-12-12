Jeep® Brand Unveils Wrangler Whitecap, Second Exclusive Model in Yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve Celebration of 85 Years of Off-road Leadership

-

  • Second of 12 special-edition Wrangler models in the Jeep brand's yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve series debuts
  • Heritage-inspired design, featuring Bright White painted hardtop and grille, available exclusively on Sahara and Rubicon trims
  • Orders now open; MSRP starts at $495

The Jeep® brand continues its bold Twelve 4 Twelve celebration with the reveal of its second exclusive Wrangler buzz model: the Jeep Wrangler Whitecap.

Jeep heritage has thrived for 85 uninterrupted years. The new Wrangler Whitecap draws inspiration from the classic CJ-Universal and its iconic Arctic White top, a design that has long symbolized individuality and adventure. This modern interpretation proudly carries that tradition forward, offered exclusively on Sahara and Rubicon trims.

Following the November debut of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392, the Whitecap brings a fresh, fearless look to the lineup.

"The Jeep Wrangler Whitecap is more than a special edition, it's a statement," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand. "It honors Jeep brand heritage while introducing a striking two-tone look that turns heads on any trail. Just like every model in the Twelve 4 Twelve series, Whitecap is designed to stand out—a true tip of the hat to the brand's legendary legacy. With more ways to personalize and customize than ever before, we're giving Jeep owners the freedom to make their Wrangler truly their own."

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap combines the advanced technology of the Sahara and Rubicon models with legendary 4x4 capability, built to conquer any terrain with ease. Powered by either the 2.0L turbo or 3.6L engine, every Whitecap delivers authentic Jeep 4x4 performance through the brand-exclusive Selec-Trac part-time or full-time transfer cases, ensuring unmatched versatility.

Other notable features include:

  • Bright White painted hardtop roof
  • Bright White painted iconic seven slot grille, with body-color fender flares (standard on Sahara and packaged on Rubicon)
  • Bright White 1941 side stripe decal (Sahara and Rubicon) / Bright White hood decal on Rubicon
  • Optional Sky One-Touch powertop in Bright White accent

Orders for the new 2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap are now open, with a starting MSRP of $495 on Rubicon X, $2,690 on Sahara (includes optional body-color hardtop) and $3,185 on Rubicon (includes optional body-color hardtop and body-color fender flares)

Jeep Brand
For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep 
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep 
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeep-brand-unveils-wrangler-whitecap-second-exclusive-model-in-yearlong-twelve-4-twelve-celebration-of-85-years-of-off-road-leadership-302640275.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stellantis NVSTLANYSE:STLA
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing

Related News

silver investing

Silver Surge: Contango and Dolly Varden's Strategic Merger

copper investing

PPC, Lundin Freeze 2026 Processing Fees As Smelters Near Breaking Point

Gold Investing

Marmota Unveils High-Grade Gold Finds at Greenewood Discovery

Oil and Gas Investing

MinRes’ Onslow Iron Port Operations Now Fully Powered by Natural Gas

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing