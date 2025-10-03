Jeep® Brand Turns MONOPOLY Money Into $500 Toward a Grand Cherokee and Chance to Win the SUV in the MONOPOLY Game at McDonald's

-

  • Now through Nov. 3, Jeep brand launches MONOPOLY Bonus Cash Allowance program, where customers can bring $500 in MONOPOLY play money into dealerships to apply toward a new 2025 Jeep® Grand Cherokee
  • Social media campaign runs across Jeep brand channels, including Instagram , Facebook, X and YouTube
  • The most awarded SUV ever, Jeep brand released the first official images of the refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee earlier this year

The Jeep® brand gives consumers the chance to turn MONOPOLY Money into real savings. Now through November 3 , the brand is launching its MONOPOLY Bonus Cash Allowance program in collaboration with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, where customers can bring $500 in MONOPOLY Money into dealerships to apply toward a new 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Dealers will validate and return the MONOPOLY Money to customers immediately, ensuring players keep their pieces so the game can continue at home. Additionally, consumers will have the chance to win one of 10 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4s as part of the new MONOPOLY Game at McDonald's*, starting this Monday, October 6 .

"Not only can Jeep lovers win one of 10 new 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4s by playing the MONOPOLY Game at McDonald's, but the Jeep brand is also announcing our MONOPOLY Bonus Cash Allowance program for the Jeep Grand Cherokee so anyone can get in on the fun," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. "Now through November 3 , when a customer brings in $500 of MONOPOLY Money to their local Jeep brand dealership, they can put it toward a new 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee. They don't even need to pass Go!"

The initiative is supported across the Jeep brand's social media channels, including Instagram , Facebook, X, YouTube and Jeep.com . Additionally, dealers across the Stellantis 2,600-plus network will have access to dealer point-of-sale kits supporting the MONOPOLY Game at McDonald's program.

The iconic MONOPOLY Game at McDonald's is making a comeback in the U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade. Starting October 6 for a limited time, fans across the country can rediscover the thrill of the peel—with new twists like digital game pieces when ordering select items using the app alongside the classic game pieces customers know and love on select menu items. Seasoned veteran and first-time players have even more ways to play in the McDonald's app, because two chances to win are always better than one. Each game piece also earns players a Bonus Play in the app for a second chance to win a 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee. See instructions and rules here .

The next chapter in the story of America's most awarded SUV begins now. The Jeep brand released the first official images of the refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee earlier this year. The most awarded SUV ever, and a cornerstone of the Jeep brand for more than 30 years, the refreshed 2026 Grand Cherokee will continue to be assembled in Detroit, Michigan . Designed to enhance every stage of life's journey, from young families to empty nesters, the updated Grand Cherokee will be available as a two-row, three-row L and plug-in hybrid 4xe.

*No purchase necessary. Purch. will not improve chances of winning. Monopoly Game at McDonald's open to residents of 50 US/DC 18+, opted in to Rewards & registered for Game in the McD's App. Ends 11:59:59 p.m. local time (LT) 11/2/25 while Game Pieces last. Get Game Piece with elig. item while supplies last. Some elig. items have physical Game Piece; some earn a digital Game Piece in App. Digital Game Piece earned ONLY IF you 1st register for Game BEFORE ordering elig. item via mobile or using Rewards code. To play without a purchase, request a Game Piece at amoe.playatmcd.com. Deadline to play any Game Piece: 11:59:59 p.m. LT 11/23/25, BUT Bonus Play game ends 11:59:59 p.m. LT 11/2/25. Subj. to Official Rules in participating restaurants, the App, and at playatmcd.com. See rules for eligibility/entry/prizes & ARVs/odds of winning/prize claim deadline. 1:5 odds to win at Game outset, mostly food prizes. Prizes diminish & odds change as prizes won. Odds of winning Bonus Play prize based on time of in-App play. Max 10 plays/day (based on ET). Void where prohib. Sponsor: McDonald's USA , LLC, 110 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607.

McDonald's USA
McDonald's USA , LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees. For more information, visit mcdonalds.com , and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

MONOPOLY
2025 marks 90 years of MONOPOLY in the market, and Hasbro is celebrating its iconic legacy all year long. As the world's favorite family game brand, with over one billion players in 114 countries, MONOPOLY is more than just a game – it's a global phenomenon. Known for its timeless fun, strategy, and friendly competition, MONOPOLY invites consumers across generations to step into a world where opulence and villainy collide, and all is fair in the race for riches. With a growing list of 300+ culturally relevant editions and new ways to play – from in-person experiences to digital platforms, casino games and more – there's truly a MONOPOLY for everyone.

Hasbro
Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES , NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

Jeep Brand
For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent in Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. (" ALE ") by Stellantis (defined below) (the "Transaction"), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated September 27, 2023 . Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall Free2Move and Leasys.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (" Stellantis "), has invested the ARS$ equivalent of US$90 million 1 in Argentina to acquire shares of ALE (the " ALE Shares "). Further, the Company has granted Stellantis the right (the " Exchange Right ") to exchange all of the ALE Shares for up to 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Argentina Lithium (on an undiluted basis) in the future, subject to certain conditions set out in an exchange agreement. In connection with the Transaction, the parties have also entered into a lithium offtake agreement, a shareholders' agreement with respect to ALE and, upon exercise of the Exchange Right, Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into an investor rights agreement. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to advance development of the Company's lithium projects held through its wholly owned subsidiary in Argentina , and for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the Transaction, Stellantis owns 19.9% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares and Argentina Lithium owns 80.1%.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by their diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the Transaction; the use of proceeds; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; Argentina Lithium's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; the exercise of the Exchange Right by Stellantis; entering into the Investor Rights Agreement; production of lithium products and the successful start of commercial production at Argentina Lithium's mineral properties are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the " Investment Agreement ") on September 26, 2023 , for the ARS$ equivalent of a US$90 million 1 investment in Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. (" ALE "), by Stellantis (defined below) (the "Transaction"), one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (" Stellantis "), has agreed to invest the ARS$ equivalent of US$90 million 1 in Argentina to acquire shares of ALE (the " ALE Shares "). Further, the Company has granted Stellantis the Exchange Right (as defined below) to exchange all of the ALE Shares for up to 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Argentina Lithium (on an undiluted basis) (" Common Shares ") in the future, subject to certain conditions. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to advance development of the Company's lithium projects held through its wholly owned subsidiary in Argentina , and for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the Transaction, Stellantis will own 19.9% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares and Argentina Lithium will own 80.1%.

Argentina Lithium President & Chief Executive Officer Nikolaos Cacos said: "We are delighted to have Stellantis as a partner in the future development of our lithium projects in Argentina . Together, we share a vision to build a sustainable lithium mining operation for the future. We look forward to a strong and successful relationship with Stellantis and we are committed to delivering a sustainable lithium product that will contribute to the electrification of transportation and the protection of our atmosphere."

At closing of the Transaction, Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into an exchange agreement (the " Exchange Agreement "). Under the Exchange Agreement, Argentina Lithium will grant Stellantis an irrevocable right (the " Exchange Right ") to exchange all of the ALE Shares then held by Stellantis for such number of Common Shares equaling 24.844% of (i) the outstanding Common Shares (on an undiluted basis) as of the date of the Exchange Agreement and (ii) Common Shares issued by Argentina Lithium (between the date of the Exchange Agreement and the date Stellantis exercises the Exchange Right) upon the exercise of warrants, stock options or other securities convertible or exchangeable into Common Shares existing as of the date of the Exchange Agreement (together, the " Exchange Shares "), subject to certain exchange conditions. Following the issuance of Exchange Shares, Stellantis will own at most 19.9% of the Common Shares (on an undiluted basis). In addition, Argentina Lithium will grant Stellantis an irrevocable right (the " Top-Up Right ") to subscribe for additional Common Shares (the " Additional Shares ") if necessary for Stellantis to achieve a 19.9% interest in the Common Shares (on an undiluted basis). Any Additional Shares Stellantis elects to purchase pursuant to the Top-Up Right will be issued at the maximum discounted market price permitted under the rules and policies of the TSXV, unless the Top-Up Right is exercised after an acquisition of Argentina Lithium, in which case the subscription price under the Top-Up Right will be the pre-announcement market price of shares of Argentina Lithium. Any issuance of Additional Shares will be subject to the prior approval of the TSXV. Stellantis will not have the right under the Exchange Right and the Top-Up Right to acquire more than 19.9% of the outstanding Common Shares following the issuance of Exchange Shares and Additional Shares, if any. The Exchange Agreement also provides Stellantis with observer rights to attend board meetings of Argentina Lithium for as long as Stellantis owns at least 10% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares. As of the date hereof, the Company has 130,065,319 Common Shares, 11,341,000 stock options and 71,836,067 warrants issued and outstanding. Accordingly, subject to any adjustments under the Exchange Agreement, the maximum number of "Exchange Shares" that will be issued to Stellantis as consideration for its indirect investment in Argentina Lithium will be 53,011,137 Common Shares .

Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into a Lithium Offtake Agreement (the " Offtake Agreement "). Under the Offtake Agreement, ALE has agreed to sell to Stellantis, and Stellantis has agreed to purchase from ALE up to 15,000 tonnes per annum of lithium produced by ALE over a seven-year period (the " Supply Obligation ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Offtake Agreement. After the initial seven-year term, the Offtake Agreement may be extended by mutual agreement for an additional number of years. The price of lithium products sold by ALE under the Offtake Agreement will be based on an agreed market-based price formula at the time of each shipment. The commencement of the Supply Obligation of ALE is conditional on the successful start of commercial production at one or more of its projects. The Offtake Agreement also contains certain product qualification, certification and reporting requirements and provides Stellantis with a right to acquire any production prior to the commencement of the Supply Obligation and a right of first refusal on the sale to third parties of any lithium products (in excess of the Supply Obligation) after the commencement of commercial production.

Argentina Lithium, ALE and Stellantis will enter into a Shareholders' Agreement (the " Shareholders' Agreement ") relating to ALE and Stellantis' ownership of ALE Shares and provides for the following principal terms:

  • right of Stellantis to nominate one director to the board of directors of ALE (" Stellantis Director ") for as long as Stellantis has an ownership position of not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares;
  • certain corporate decisions of ALE may not be undertaken without the affirmative vote the Stellantis Director or the approval by shareholders holding more than 90% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares;
  • right of each shareholder to maintain its ownership percentage in any equity offerings by ALE;
  • transfer restrictions including, rights of first refusal, drag-along and tag-along rights;
  • right of first offer for Stellantis to provide project financing and any other borrowing by ALE; and
  • other terms and conditions consistent with a transaction of this nature.

In addition, upon exercise of the Exchange Right, Argentina Lithium will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement with Stellantis (the " Stellantis IRA "). The Stellantis IRA provides for the following principal terms in favour of Stellantis:

  • a right to nominate one director to the board of directors of Argentina Lithium for as long as Stellantis has an ownership position of not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares;
  • pre-emptive right to maintain ownership percentage in certain follow-on issuances of Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares; and
  • other terms and conditions consistent with a transaction of this nature.
Transaction Conditions and Timing

Closing of the Transaction is subject to Argentina Lithium obtaining TSXV approval, ALE completing certain corporate actions relating to the Transaction and other closing conditions set out in the Investment Agreement.

The Transaction is anticipated to close on or about October 4, 2023 .

Advisors and Fairness Opinions

PI Financial Corp. is acting as financial advisor to Argentina Lithium in connection with the Transaction. The Board of Directors of Argentina Lithium has received a fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp, stating that, as of the date of such opinion, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, the consideration to be received by the Company pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to Argentina Lithium shareholders. Blakes, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel and Alfaro-Abogados SC acted as Argentinian legal counsel to Argentina Lithium in connection with the Transaction.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by their diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the Transaction; the use of proceeds; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; Argentina Lithium's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; entering into the Exchange Agreement; the exercise of the Exchange Right or the Top-Up Right by Stellantis; entering into the Offtake Agreement; production of lithium products and the successful start of commercial production at Argentina Lithium's mineral properties; entering into the Shareholders' Agreement and the Stellantis IRA; consummation and timing of the Transaction; and satisfaction of the conditions precedents are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.


___________________________


1 As per the official exchange rate of Argentina Central Bank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-announces-us90-million-investment-by-stellantis-in-ars-equivalent-301940807.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/27/c1665.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the Facility).

