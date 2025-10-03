Jeep® Brand Turns MONOPOLY Money Into $500 Toward a Grand Cherokee and Chance to Win the SUV in the MONOPOLY Game at McDonald's

-
- Now through Nov. 3, Jeep brand launches MONOPOLY Bonus Cash Allowance program, where customers can bring $500 in MONOPOLY play money into dealerships to apply toward a new 2025 Jeep® Grand Cherokee
- Social media campaign runs across Jeep brand channels, including Instagram , Facebook, X and YouTube
- The most awarded SUV ever, Jeep brand released the first official images of the refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee earlier this year
The Jeep® brand gives consumers the chance to turn MONOPOLY Money into real savings. Now through November 3 , the brand is launching its MONOPOLY Bonus Cash Allowance program in collaboration with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, where customers can bring $500 in MONOPOLY Money into dealerships to apply toward a new 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Dealers will validate and return the MONOPOLY Money to customers immediately, ensuring players keep their pieces so the game can continue at home. Additionally, consumers will have the chance to win one of 10 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4s as part of the new MONOPOLY Game at McDonald's*, starting this Monday, October 6 .
"Not only can Jeep lovers win one of 10 new 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4s by playing the MONOPOLY Game at McDonald's, but the Jeep brand is also announcing our MONOPOLY Bonus Cash Allowance program for the Jeep Grand Cherokee so anyone can get in on the fun," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. "Now through November 3 , when a customer brings in $500 of MONOPOLY Money to their local Jeep brand dealership, they can put it toward a new 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee. They don't even need to pass Go!"
The initiative is supported across the Jeep brand's social media channels, including Instagram , Facebook, X, YouTube and Jeep.com . Additionally, dealers across the Stellantis 2,600-plus network will have access to dealer point-of-sale kits supporting the MONOPOLY Game at McDonald's program.
The iconic MONOPOLY Game at McDonald's is making a comeback in the U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade. Starting October 6 for a limited time, fans across the country can rediscover the thrill of the peel—with new twists like digital game pieces when ordering select items using the app alongside the classic game pieces customers know and love on select menu items. Seasoned veteran and first-time players have even more ways to play in the McDonald's app, because two chances to win are always better than one. Each game piece also earns players a Bonus Play in the app for a second chance to win a 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee. See instructions and rules here .
The next chapter in the story of America's most awarded SUV begins now. The Jeep brand released the first official images of the refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee earlier this year. The most awarded SUV ever, and a cornerstone of the Jeep brand for more than 30 years, the refreshed 2026 Grand Cherokee will continue to be assembled in Detroit, Michigan . Designed to enhance every stage of life's journey, from young families to empty nesters, the updated Grand Cherokee will be available as a two-row, three-row L and plug-in hybrid 4xe.
*No purchase necessary. Purch. will not improve chances of winning. Monopoly Game at McDonald's open to residents of 50 US/DC 18+, opted in to Rewards & registered for Game in the McD's App. Ends 11:59:59 p.m. local time (LT) 11/2/25 while Game Pieces last. Get Game Piece with elig. item while supplies last. Some elig. items have physical Game Piece; some earn a digital Game Piece in App. Digital Game Piece earned ONLY IF you 1st register for Game BEFORE ordering elig. item via mobile or using Rewards code. To play without a purchase, request a Game Piece at amoe.playatmcd.com. Deadline to play any Game Piece: 11:59:59 p.m. LT 11/23/25, BUT Bonus Play game ends 11:59:59 p.m. LT 11/2/25. Subj. to Official Rules in participating restaurants, the App, and at playatmcd.com. See rules for eligibility/entry/prizes & ARVs/odds of winning/prize claim deadline. 1:5 odds to win at Game outset, mostly food prizes. Prizes diminish & odds change as prizes won. Odds of winning Bonus Play prize based on time of in-App play. Max 10 plays/day (based on ET). Void where prohib. Sponsor: McDonald's USA , LLC, 110 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607.
McDonald's USA
McDonald's USA , LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees. For more information, visit mcdonalds.com , and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
MONOPOLY
2025 marks 90 years of MONOPOLY in the market, and Hasbro is celebrating its iconic legacy all year long. As the world's favorite family game brand, with over one billion players in 114 countries, MONOPOLY is more than just a game – it's a global phenomenon. Known for its timeless fun, strategy, and friendly competition, MONOPOLY invites consumers across generations to step into a world where opulence and villainy collide, and all is fair in the race for riches. With a growing list of 300+ culturally relevant editions and new ways to play – from in-person experiences to digital platforms, casino games and more – there's truly a MONOPOLY for everyone.
Hasbro
Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.
Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES , NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.
For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.
Jeep Brand
For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.
Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeep-brand-turns-monopoly-money-into-500-toward-a-grand-cherokee-and-chance-to-win-the-suv-in-the-monopoly-game-at-mcdonalds-302574802.html
SOURCE Stellantis