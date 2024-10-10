Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cyclone Metals

Iron Bear Completes Pilot Pellet Production Run and Produces World Class Direct Reduction Pellets

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to announce that Iron Bear completes pilot pellet production run.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Iron Bear Direct Reduction (DR) pellets achieve world class specifications, grading 67.5% Fe, 1.6% SiO2, 0.12% MgO, 0.65% CaO and ultra-low deleterious elements
  • Iron Bear DR Pellets have excellent physical properties (CCS 438-486 kg/pellet)
  • Iron Bear DR Pellets demonstrated world class reduction and metallisation properties (Linder 1.0, R180 metallisation 99.1%)
  • Pelletising pilot test work successfully completed, and the company is now starting small scale industrial production:
  • -18 tons of run of mine sediment collected and ready for processing in the Iron Bear pilot plant located at COREM in Quebec City
  • -Iron Bear DR concentrate grading 71% Fe and 1.1% silica
  • -Iron Bear DR pellets and Iron Bear BF1 pellets
  • Iron Bear plans to start shipping bulk samples of DR pellets and other products to potential off take clients in the Middle East and Europe by Q3 2025 with the objective of establishing commercial off take agreements4

Paul Berend, CEO of Cyclone Metals, commented:

"We have successfully produced Direct Reduction Pellets. This is a major milestone for the Iron Bear project. Our DR pellets demonstrated excellent physical and metallisation properties, and we are on track to start shipping bulk samples to potential off take Clients as early as Q2 2025. Direct Reduction pellets are a key enabler to low carbon steel production and sell at a high premium to the 62% Fe benchmark. This premium is currently ~ 63.5 USD/t2. The industry standard pelletising conversion cost is ~ 15 USD/t which implies a typical additional cash profit of ~ 48.5 USD/t3 for DR pellets versus benchmark 62% Fe iron ore”

About The Iron Bear Project

The Iron Bear Project consists of ten licenses totalling 7,275 ha on 291 graticular Mineral Claims which are 100% owned by Cyclone Metals Ltd.

IRON BEAR PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Asset located in Canada, less than 25km from an open access heavy haul railway connected to an open access iron ore export port
2. World class 100% owned Iron ore Mineral Resource of 16.6 billion tonnes @ 29.3 Fe% (Inferred 14.51 billion tonnes and Indicated 2.15 billion tonnes, reported in accordance with the guidelines of the 2012 JORC code) (refer to ASX announcement 11th April 2024)
3. Pilot Plant production of high-quality DR grade concentrate1 grading 71.3% Fe and 1.1% SiO2 with high yields due to an exceptional low impurity ore body (refer to ASX announcement 23rd April 2024)
4. Rapid project development plan with bulk samples of DR and BF concentrates available for steel mill clients in Q1 2025 and DR and BF pellets in Q2 2025
5. Cyclone’s development plan is focused on establishing an asset-based JV with a Tier 1 miner or steel producer, in order to bring the Iron Bear project to Decision to Mine and provide the CAPEX

IRON BEAR ACCESS AND INFRASTRUCTURE


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyclone Metals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Burley Minerals

Exploration License Granted over Cane Bore Iron Project

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Exploration License E08/3424 (the Cane Bore Iron Project) was granted by The Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS). Cane Bore is located within the world class Pilbara Province of the Western Australia and located less than 100 km by sealed road from the export Port of Onslow.

Keep reading...Show less
Three haul trucks.

Fortescue Seals US$2.8 Billion Deal with Liebherr to Develop Zero-emission Mining Fleet

Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF) said on Wednesday (September 25) that it has entered into a US$2.8 billion agreement with German-Swiss manufacturer Liebherr to develop zero-emission mining equipment.

The partnership will result in the deployment of 475 Liebherr machines, including 360 battery-electric trucks, 55 electric excavators and 60 battery-powered dozers, to Fortescue’s mining operations in Western Australia.

Liebherr and Fortescue will also develop a fully autonomous battery-electric haulage system for large-scale mining, integrating the latter company's Zero's battery technology into the equipment.

Keep reading...Show less
Onslow Iron haul road.

Mineral Resources Completes AU$1.3 Billion Sale of Stake in Onslow Iron Haul Road

Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) has completed the sale of a 49 percent interest in the Onslow Iron haul road to investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP).

MSIP, a private infrastructure investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, paid Mineral Resources upfront cash consideration of AU$1.1 billion on Tuesday (September 24).

While that payment marked the completion of the transaction, MSIP is required to issue an additional AU$200 million in cash if the haul road achieves a run rate of 35 million tonnes per year for any quarter before June 30, 2026.

Keep reading...Show less
Allup Silica Limited

Allup Prepares for Drilling at McLaren Mineral Sands Project, WA

Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on works to progress development of its 100%-owned McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands (VHMS) Project near Balledonia, WA.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024 - $0.70 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2024 and is to be paid on October 28, 2024 .

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation)

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/13/c4639.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green technology concept.

Report: Australia's Biggest Future Export Opportunity Hinges on Pilbara Decarbonisation

Australian think tank Climate Energy Finance (CEF) published a report on how accelerating the electrification and decarbonisation of the Pilbara region would help the country achieve its green export goals.

Called “Superpowering-Up,” the report was written by Matt Pollard, net-zero transformation analyst at CEF, and Tim Buckley, a director at the organisation. It was made available to the public on August 13.

One of the report's main findings is that single common-user grid infrastructure in the Pilbara area would be a key catalyst in speeding up decarbonisation in the region, which is the "engine room" of Australia's resource sector.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurigical Testwork Results

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) – Trading Halt

Geophysical Data and Field Reconnaissance Greatly Enhance Exploration Potential at Cerro Chacon

×