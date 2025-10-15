IonQ to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 5, 2025

IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading quantum company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, after the financial markets close.
IonQ will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern time that same day to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by telephone at 844-826-3035 (domestic) or +1-412-317-5195 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company's website here , or directly here .
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after its conclusion at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) with access code 10203563 and will be available until 11:59 PM Eastern time, November 19, 2025. An archive of the webcast will also be available here shortly after the call and will remain available for one year.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is a leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world's most complex problems. IONQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise , are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results.
The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking and sensing also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.
The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fortune Future 50, Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
