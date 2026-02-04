IonQ to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026

IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum platform company, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after the financial markets close.
IonQ will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern time that same day to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by telephone at 1-888-349-0106 (domestic) or 1-412-902-0131 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the company's website here , or directly here .
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after its conclusion at 1-855-669-9658 (domestic) or + 1-412-317-0088 (international) with access code 3269425 and will be available until 11:59 PM Eastern time, March 11, 2026. An archive of the webcast will also be available here shortly after the call and will remain available for one year.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc . [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform company delivering solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the forthcoming IONQ Tempo, will be the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance .
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has more than 1,300 employees at operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Toronto, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204867915/en/
IonQ Media contacts:
Cheryl Krauss
cheryl.krauss@ionq.co
Tor Constantino
tor.constantino@ionq.co
IonQ Investor contact: