IonQ Achieves Top 10 Ranking in Prestigious Fortune Future 50 List of Global Enterprise Companies

IonQ is the only quantum company in the world to be included on distinguished list
Recognition highlights confidence in IonQ's ability to grow in dynamic markets and deliver long-term value
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum company, today announced that it has been awarded a top 10 ranking on the Fortune 2025 Future 50 list . This list recognizes companies from around the world that have superior long-term growth potential based on their strategy, technology, workforce, organizational setup, and culture. IONQ ranked eighth on this year's list the only quantum company in the world to be included joining a select group of global innovators recognized for their high growth and projected long-term value.
The Boston Consulting Group and Fortune evaluated more than 2,800 publicly traded companies with at least $5 billion in market cap and analyzed 10 million data points to identify and rank the companies on the list. IonQ's inclusion in the top 10 places it alongside Snowflake and ahead of globally recognized tech innovators such as OpenAI, Palantir, CrowdStrike, Docusign, Shopify, and others.
"Being named to the Fortune Future 50 is a testament to the hard work of our team and the confidence of our partners, investors, and customers," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO at IonQ. "As the leading quantum company, we're thrilled to be named alongside many of the fastest-growing technology companies in the world. This recognition reinforces our mission to provide quantum computing, networking, and sensing solutions to fundamentally reshape how the world solves complex problems."
This recognition comes amid continued advancements in IonQ's technological roadmap, global partnerships, and company growth. The company recently announced it achieved a record algorithmic qubit score of #AQ 64 , which significantly outperformed IBM and competing quantum systems in multiple commercially relevant algorithms. IonQ has also significantly strengthened its patent portfolio over the last year, with its intellectual property portfolio now surpassing 1,000 licensed, owned, or controlled patents and patent applications, all building on the company's technical achievements.
The Fortune Future 50 ranking also follows several other recent accolades for IonQ, including Newsweek's Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' list of Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies, and Built-In's Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington, DC and Seattle.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world's most complex problems. IONQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise , are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results.
The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.
The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
IonQ Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ's quantum capabilities and plans. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, roadmaps and other expectations, and changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's most recent periodic financial report (10-Q or 10-K) filed by IonQ with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009394370/en/
IonQ Media contact:
press@ionq.co
IonQ Investor Contact:
investors@ionq.co