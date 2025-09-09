Introducing C3 AI Agentic Process Automation, Intelligent Workflows to Run Your Enterprise

The next generation of robotic process automation runs on the C3 Agentic AI Platform

Any business or operational workflow across any relevant data — with no code

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced C3 AI Agentic Process Automation, a new product that allows enterprises to encapsulate both business and operational work through autonomous AI agents.

For example, C3 AI Agentic Process Automation encapsulates business processes such as order-to-cash, customer service, invoice processing, debt collection, supplier onboarding, procurement, and employee onboarding, as well as industrial operations such as equipment troubleshooting, manufacturing operations, production planning, inventory management, and aircraft maintenance.

Activities that were formerly addressed by robotic process automation (RPA) tools can now be transformed using C3 AI Agentic Process Automation. Using this product, enterprises can execute work with the reasoning capabilities of modern AI models, together with pre-determined steps and controls. C3 AI Agentic Process Automation offers a no-code, interactive, natural language interface, for any user to author and deploy scalable AI processes in minutes.

"C3 AI Agentic Process Automation is a breakthrough that will mark a decisive shift in the very nature of work," said Stephen Ehikian, CEO, C3 AI. "With our software, customers can handle key business processes from start to finish, making complex workflows efficient, reliable, and repeatable. By combining the best of business rules with the advanced reasoning capabilities of AI agents, our customers can streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve their customer service and satisfaction levels — all while ensuring transparency and security."

"Rules-based automation is brittle. Traditional RPA systems follow rigid instructions, leading to complex workflows and sub-optimal outcomes with the need for substantial human intervention for escalations," said Nikhil Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, Data Science, C3 AI. "C3 AI Agentic Process Automation is different. It represents a step change in enterprise automation by combining the best of deterministic workflow steps with the dynamic reasoning capabilities of AI agents. This shift transforms automation from rigid scripts into intelligent systems that continuously deliver business value."

Each AI agent in C3 AI Agentic Process Automation is given an objective together with constraints, instructions, and memory, and uses known data, tools, and business knowledge to achieve that objective. Workflows can run on demand, be triggered by events, or operate on a schedule. Organizations can start with pre-built templates, or design and share their own custom workflows. Every action, tool call, and step is fully transparent and auditable.

To learn more and get started, visit: c3.ai/c3-ai-apa.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications; C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally; and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

C3 AI Public Relations
Axicom
Mindy Nelson
830-214-4823

Investor Relations
ir@c3.ai

