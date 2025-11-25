Instacart CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at Nasdaq Conference

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) today announced that Emily Reuter, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq 53rd London Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 9th, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. GMT.

An audio webcast of the event will be available on Instacart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.instacart.com/.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

Forward-Looking Statements

In the course of the fireside chat, Instacart may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Instacart's future financial or operating performance as well as Instacart's other expectations, strategies, priorities, plans or intentions. Instacart's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described in Instacart's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

