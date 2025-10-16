Instacart and TriMet Pilot Program Expands Access and Independence for Older Adults and Riders with Disabilities, While Saving Millions for the Transit Agency

Portland transit agency's award-winning initiative leverages Instacart+ memberships to enhance convenience and quality of life for paratransit riders, reducing costs and freeing up essential staff time
Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced results from a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon (TriMet), the public transportation agency serving the Portland, Oregon area and the ninth largest transit system in the U.S. The pilot program provides Instacart+ memberships to eligible paratransit riders, offering them the option to have groceries and essentials delivered directly to their door, supplementing traditional in-person rides. This new option and added flexibility provides riders with more independence, accessibility and convenience, helping improve their daily lives. In addition to the benefits for riders, the program has also reduced the need for certain trips, saving the agency more than $350,000 in its first six months and potentially generating up to $4.5 million in annual savings if adopted systemwide, while freeing up vehicles and staff to support essential in-person trips.
Instacart partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners, offering delivery and pickup from nearly 100,000 stores across North America, reaching 98% of U.S. households. The platform also accepts EBT SNAP payments online, reaching nearly all households enrolled. In Portland, Instacart offers every household in the metropolitan area online access to more than 40 local brick-and-mortar retailers, meaning all TriMet riders participating in the program can shop from their preferred stores, use SNAP benefits, and enjoy the convenience of same-day delivery. With Instacart+, participants receive $0 delivery fees on all orders over $10.
The pilot program, launched in March 2024, enrolled more than 200 paratransit riders – including older adults and individuals with disabilities or limited mobility – through TriMet's LIFT program, a critical service to community mobility. Participants received an Instacart+ membership and training on how to use the online grocery platform, ensuring riders could order the items they need from their preferred retailer for delivery. TriMet offers paratransit rides to stores, which can cost the agency as much as $150 per roundtrip ride, but riders are constrained by how much they can comfortably manage to transport. With the launch of the pilot program and use of Instacart, riders have greater choice in how they access food and household essentials, allowing TriMet the ability to focus some of its vehicles and operators on other essential paratransit trips like to doctors appointments, other services or workplaces.
The TriMet and Instacart pilot has been celebrated by riders and the transit industry for its meaningful impact – delivering measurable savings for riders and efficiencies for TriMet, while expanding access, convenience, dignity, and flexibility:
- More than 280 paratransit riders were offered an Instacart+ membership through the pilot program with nearly 90% opting in.
- Participants placed and received nearly 4,000 orders over the course of the program.
- More than half of every order consisted of fresh foods, including fruits, vegetables, protein, eggs, dairy, and other perishables.
- Over 10% of each order included additional household essentials like pet food, over-the-counter medications, personal care items, baby essentials and more, allowing riders to cover multiple household needs in a single delivery – saving time, energy, and often avoiding the need for several separate store trips.
- Participants reported strong satisfaction with Instacart's service, with the vast majority of orders rated 5 stars.
- Over one full year, the program is projected to save an average of $1,525 per rider.
- If half of active LIFT riders – approximately 3,000 people – adopted the program, total annual savings could reach $4.5 million.
- TriMet received the 2024 Innovation Award from the American Public Transportation Association, recognizing the pilot's potential to transform paratransit services nationwide.
"For older adults and people with disabilities, weekly shopping trips can be stressful, physically demanding, and in some cases, impossible without assistance," said Eileen Collins Turvey, Director of Accessible Transportation Programs at TriMet. "Paratransit riders now have the ability to get fresh groceries and essentials delivered straight to their door. The overwhelmingly positive response from participants to our pilot underscores just how impactful such an offering can be to improving our riders' quality of life and ensuring access to nutritious food while also helping TriMet deliver services more efficiently so we can better serve all of our riders."
"Grocery shopping is essential, but getting to the store can be especially challenging for older adults and people with disabilities," said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Instacart Health. "Instacart makes it simple to shop online and have fresh groceries, over-the-counter medication and everyday essentials delivered same-day. We're proud that our platform is helping transit agencies like TriMet strengthen paratransit services in a way that supports the needs of its riders and ensures the service is cost-effective for the community."
By introducing Instacart as an option alongside transitional paratransit services, TriMet has improved access, convenience and independence for riders, while easing demand on its fleet and reducing operational costs. The early success of the pilot demonstrates how Instacart can help public agencies better serve their communities and address budget pressures. Building on the pilot momentum, TriMet is expanding the program, offering a scalable model that can continue to improve access, efficiency and quality of service for paratransit riders. Other transit agencies interested in partnering with Instacart on a similar program can visit www.instacart.com/health to learn more.
About Instacart
Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.
About TriMet
TriMet provides bus, light rail, commuter rail and paratransit services across the Portland metro area. Our transit service connects people with their community, while easing traffic congestion and reducing air pollution — making our region a better place to live. For more information, visit www.trimet.org.
