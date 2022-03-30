Gold Investing News

Inomin Mines Inc. reports that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, 350,000 stock options have been granted under the Company's stock option plan to a director and a contractor of the Company.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, 350,000 stock options (the "Options") have been granted under the Company's stock option plan to a director and a contractor of the Company. The Options are exercisable until March 30, 2027 at a price of $0.375 per common share, and vest immediately.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially gold, silver and nickel projects. Inomin holds the La Gitana and Pena Blanca gold-silver properties in Mexico. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Beaver-Lynx sulphide nickel project in south-central British Columbia, and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-gold-silver VMS project in south-west British Columbia. Inomin also holds a royalty on the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland owned by Maritime Resources Corp. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information please contact:

John Gomez
Tel. 604.566.8703
info@inominmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Overview

Mexico has been a hot spot for gold production for over 500 years. Home to prolific mining districts like Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, the North American nation is seeing a revitalization of gold and silver exploration, as the country leverages its favorable mining jurisdiction status.

The Mexican state of Oaxaca offers a unique geological profile containing exceptional precious metal discovery potential. Considerably less explored than northern states, several established companies like Gold Resource Corporation and Fortuna Silver Mines are active in the region including operating gold-silver mines. Blending world-class deposits and high mineral discovery potential, Oaxaca offers tremendous rewards for explorers.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) is a mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and developing high-quality mineral properties in the Americas. The company currently owns and operates a portfolio of advanced-stage gold-silver and nickel projects in Oaxaca, Mexico and British Columbia, Canada which offer strong potential for significant growth.

As an emerging player in the precious and base metal space, Inomin presents an early-stage, high-growth opportunity given the company’s assets and relatively low market capitalization. Inomin expects the company’s shareholder value to increase considerably as its mineral properties’ are advanced and further complementary project acquisitions are made.

In March 2021, the company announced the closing of the acquisition of its flagship La Gitana gold-silver project, as well as the nearby Pena Blanca gold-silver property in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Drilling at the La Gitana gold-silver property.

“La Gitana and Pena Blanca provide us with two highly prospective gold-silver properties in a prolific mineral belt. We look forward to completing drilling to delineate resources at La Gitana and expand the mineral footprint. Pena Blanca is a large, gold-silver mineral system with several exploration targets. We expect these transformational acquisitions and our future exploration work will create significant value for all stakeholders,” commented Inomin Mines president & CEO John Gomez.

The company’s two nickel projects in British Columbia are the highly prospective Beaver and Lynx properties. Together they total approximately 20,000 hectares and are ideally located near the world-class Gibraltar mine. Inomin’s strategic, large property position in this highly mineralized, infrastructure-rich region, are strong attributes for these projects.

Beaver and Lynx host potential for multi-billion, bulk-tonnage, sulfide nickel deposits with cobalt. Initial drilling at Beaver and metallurgy studies have returned positive results. The company intends to advance these properties and attract a larger partner to develop these assets.

Through the acquisition of new attractive properties and the advancement of projects, Inomin is positioned to create significant value for shareholders and participating communities.

Inomin Mines’ Company Highlights:

  • Inomin has a portfolio of advanced gold-silver and nickel exploration projects hosting substantial mineralization with excellent potential to delineate significant resources.
  • The company’s flagship La Gitana gold-silver project leverages drilling completed by past joint property owners Chesapeake Gold and Goldcorp (now Newmont Corporation).
  • The Beaver and Lynx nickel properties host sulphide (class 1) nickel mineralization with cobalt credits; they leverage established hydropower and modern mining regulations, providing a preferred clean nickel source.
  • Inomin owns two advanced gold-copper-zinc-silver VMS exploration projects called Fleetwood and King’s Point in British Columbia and Newfoundland, respectively.
  • Inomin has a strong management team dedicated to creating value for shareholders and the communities where the company operates.

Inomin Mines’ Key Projects

La Gitana Gold-Silver Project

Inomin’s flagship La Gitana gold-silver project is situated in the Oaxaca Gold-Silver Belt, a prolific mineral trend that hosts several operating mines and prospects, including Gold Resource’s (NYSE: GORO) Arista and Mirador gold-silver mines, and Fortuna Silver’s (TSX: FVI) San Jose gold-silver mine. Initial drilling at La Gitana completed by past joint property owners Chesapeake Gold and Goldcorp (now Newmont) confirmed the discovery of significant epithermal gold-silver mineralization.

The Oaxaca Gold-Silver Belt extend over 100 km and contains numerous prospects, deposits and mines.

Drilling confirmed La Gitana discovery – a “mountain of gold and silver”.

A 38 hole diamond drilling program at the main Cerro Di Oro zone confirmed near-surface gold and silver mineralization in a zone 400 – 500 meters long, 50 to 150 meters deep with grades ranging from 0.25 to 27.8g/t gold and 5.0 to 2,330g/t silver. The gold-silver system remains open to expansion.

Next planned exploration at La Gitana involves lab analysis of selected drill core samples, airborne magnetic survey, and drilling. After this exploration program, the company expects to complete a preliminary resource calculation.

Pena Blanca Gold-Silver Project

Prospecting at Pena Blanca.

The Pena Blanca property, situated just 15 kms from La Gitana, hosts similar geology with an even larger mineral footprint. Exploration at Pena Blanca has discovered widespread gold and silver mineralization on surface associated with an extensive area of hydrothermal alteration and mineralized structures. Inomin owns a 100% interest in the Pena Blanca project.

Initial exploration has identified gold-bearing, hydrothermal alteration over approximately nine square kilometers, of which only one area has been systematically mapped and sampled. Pena Blanca’s previous operator, Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSX.V:CKG), reported sediment anomalies ranging between 276 ppb to 2,200 ppb gold across a 2.5 kilometer by 3.5-kilometer area surrounding the Pena Blanca ridge. Additional exploration highlights returned 2.26g/t gold and 178g/t silver grades from a 23.5-meter-long trench.

Pena Blanca consists of numerous prospective mineralized zones marked by stream sediment and soil and rock chip anomalies. The style of alteration and mineralization at Pena Blanca indicates strong evidence of a large, epithermal gold-silver mineral system.

Beaver Nickel-Cobalt Project

The Beaver property spans 7,528 hectares and is situated in south-central British Columbia, 15 kilometers east of the Gibraltar Mine, the second-largest open-pit copper mine in Canada. In addition to its favorable location, the nickel-rich property has the advantage of excellent infrastructure such as hydro-electricity and roads to access all parts of the property. Inomin owns a 100% interest in the property, presenting an attractive partnership opportunity.

Initial exploration and metallurgical studies at Beaver, including geophysical surveys and diamond drilling programs during 2013 – 2014, demonstrated the property’s potential to contain large areas of near-surface, disseminated nickel and cobalt, amenable to conventional extraction methods. Furthermore, as the mineral hosting rocks break down quite readily, alternative low-cost recovery methods such as heap leaching may be possible.

In 2021 ground magnetic surveys and drilling is planned to continue to test large areas for nickel mineralization.

Lynx Nickel Project

The 12,662-hectare Lynx property is situated approximately 12 kilometers south of the Beaver project. Similar to the Beaver property, Lynx hosts multiple large areas prospective for nickel and cobalt. These targets have the potential for hosting bulk-tonnage nickel deposits. Inomin owns a 100% interest in the property.

The Lynx property is within the Cache Creek Terrane surrounded by upper Triassic-aged rocks of the Quesnel Terrane. Regional Stream Sediment (RGS) data, collected by province of British Columbia geologists, identified a ten by five-kilometer nickel anomaly with rock samples grading up to 0.27% nickel. These findings point to the.property’s potential to host widespread, nickel mineralization. Together with the Beaver project, the region has the potential to develop into a major nickel-cobalt mining district.

Inomin Mines’ Management Team

John Gomez - President and CEO

Mr. Gomez is an entrepreneur that has founded and managed private enterprises in mining, technology, and sports. Prior to being a founder of Inomin, Mr. Gomez founded and was president of a private gold exploration company in Colombia. Under his leadership, the company acquired strategic land and mining interests in some of the country’s top gold districts. Mr. Gomez also founded and was President of U3O8 Media Inc. a leading news provider for investors on the uranium market. The U3O8.biz model was used to establish the Investing News Network. His consulting company, Oro Grande Capital Inc., provides marketing, corporate development and funding services to select public and private companies. Mr. Gomez has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Victoria.

George A. Pietrobon - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Pietrobon holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia (1975) and has been a member of the Canada as well as the B.C. Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants since 1978. Mr. Pietrobon brings to the Company considerable business, accounting and audit experience, with both public and private companies, including experience performing audits for publicly listed companies.

Gustavo Allende Igarashi - Head of Corporate Development - Mexico

Gustavo Allende is a metallurgist and industrial engineer with 35 years of mining management experience in Mexico's public and private sectors. Mr. Allende recently served (2017 - 2021) as Director of Industry and Mining for the State of Oaxaca, Mexico where he headed investment programs, development activities, and Government affairs for the State's industry and mining sectors.

In the private sector Mr. Allende was Superintendent at Gold Resource's flagship El Aguila polymetallic (gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc) project in Oaxaca. At El Aguila he was a key member that developed the project into a successful mining operation.

Mr. Allende will spearhead project acquisition opportunities in Mexico for Inomin, as well as be involved with community relations.

Ari M. Shack - Corporate Secretary

Mr. Shack has practiced throughout his career as a commercial solicitor advising both public and private companies. Mr. Shack has extensive experience advising clients in relation to day-to- day commercial transactions and operations. In addition, Mr. Shack has experience advising private and public companies on corporate finance matters, including securities issuances and secured lending. Mr. Shack also assists clients with corporate structuring and reorganizations, including transactions involving amalgamations, continuations, dissolutions and tax motivated transactions. Ari is qualified to practice law in British Columbia and holds both a Bachelor of Commerce degree (1993) and a Bachelor of Laws degree (1997).

Eduardo Ortiz - Senior Exploration Geologist

Mr. Ortiz evaluates the company’s gold-silver properties in Mexico and new acquisition opportunities in the country. Mr. Ortiz, who started his career as a geologist in Oaxaca State, has worked throughout Mexico. His immediate previous position was Senior Exploration Geologist for a Mexican subsidiary of First Majestic Silver Corp. Prior to this position he worked as Senior Geologist at Endeavour Silver Corp. He also was Chief Geologist at Goldgroup Mining Corp.’s Cerro Colorado mine in Sonora.

Carlos Torres - Community and Government Relations Representative

Mr. Torres represents the company with local communities, government officials and other stakeholders. Mr. Torres is a civil engineer who worked as a mine manager and field engineer at Gold Resource’s El Aguila gold-silver mine in Oaxaca State. At El Aguila he was involved in developing infrastructure for the project including road access, mining camp, open-pit and under-ground mine development, and tailings dam. Mr. Torres also worked as Habitat Program Supervisor in Oaxaca with SEDESOL, a Mexican Federal Government Ministry of Social Development agency in charge of urban development to improve living standards in rural communities.

John Peters - Director

Mr. Peters, P.Geo, has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He is currently a geological consultant for junior mining companies including Westhaven Ventures Inc, Commander Resources Ltd, and Fjordland Exploration Inc. Following four years as mine geologist for Homestake Canada, he spent 25 years as Exploration Manager for over ten junior companies with projects located across Canada, West Africa, South America, United States, and Greenland. He has also acted as project manager during joint ventures with Sumitomo Mining, Capstone Mining, and Gold Fields Canada. Notable discoveries in British Columbia, Canada Mr. Peters has been involved with include the Woodjam porphyry copper-gold deposit, the Shovelnose gold discovery, and the Beaver-Lynx nickel discoveries.

Bill Yeomans - Director

Mr. Yeomans, P.Geo, is a gold exploration professional with over 36 years’ experience in all stages of gold exploration throughout the Americas. He gained extensive exploration management experience across the entire Guiana Shield of South America with BHP, along with several junior mining companies. Mr. Yeomans has worked as a senior exploration manager throughout all the major gold mining camps in Canada. He has generated projects which resulted in significant NI 43-101 compliant gold resources on three different projects including the Duquense-Ottoman gold project in Quebec. Mr. Yeomans has worked as a consultant to IAMGOLD and Dundee Precious Metals, evaluating advanced gold projects across Canada, western USA and Alaska. He obtained his HBSc. in Geological Sciences from Queen’s University in 1982.

Victor Jaramillo - Advisor

Mr. Jaramillo, M.Sc., P.Geo, is an international geological consultant with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Jaramillo has worked for major and junior mining companies as senior project geologist, technical director, chief mine geologist and exploration and mine manager. His work has included regional exploration, property assessment, resource estimation and mine operations. He has worked in Canada, the United States and Latin America. Most of his experience in the last 25 years has been focused on precious metal deposits. Mr. Jaramillo was directly responsible for the discovery of the Langosta porphyry copper-gold deposit in Mexico, and the discovery of the Las Lomas porphyry copper-gold deposit in Peru. He holds an M.Sc.A. degree in Mineral Exploration from McGill University and a B.Sc. degree in geology from Washington & Lee University.

Bruce Winfield - Advisor

Mr. Winfield, M.Sc., P.Geo, has more than 40 years of experience in the minerals industry as a geologist, corporate executive and consultant. Following 14 years with major mining companies Texasgulf Inc. and Boliden Inc., he held the position of VP Exploration for Greenstone Resources and Eldorado Gold Corporation leading to the exploration and development of five gold deposits. Subsequently as President and or CEO he has led companies exploring primarily in South America for the last twenty years.

Inomin Makes New Critical Minerals Discovery at Beaver Hitting 252 Metres of 20.6% Magnesium, 0.16% Nickel, and 0.33% Chromium

Inomin Makes New Critical Minerals Discovery at Beaver Hitting 252 Metres of 20.6% Magnesium, 0.16% Nickel, and 0.33% Chromium

Drilling also Finds Silver and Copper

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports significant new discoveries of nickel, magnesium, and chromium at the Company's Beaver nickel-cobalt property in south-central, British Columbia. Drill-hole B21-02 intersected 252.1 metres (m) grading 20.6% magnesium, 0.16% nickel, and 0.33% chromium. B21-02 is the longest mineralized hole ever drilled at Beaver, and the first-ever drilling in the Spur zone, one of five large mineralized areas at the property. Hole B21-01 at Spur also made another first, discovering near-surface silver and copper, intersecting 649 gt silver and 0.29% copper over 3 metres, before the hole was terminated due to difficult ground drilling conditions. All holes ended in mineralization leaving the discoveries open to extension at depth.

Inomin Starts Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property

Inomin Starts Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property

Survey Increased to Include Two Large Sulphide Nickel Targets

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports a ground magnetic survey is underway at MINE's Lynx nickel property in south-central British Columbia. The survey comprises 228 line-kilometres (kms) across the Bear and Skulow zones, two large 2 x 3 km sulphide nickel targets (Figure 1).

Inomin to Start Ground Survey at Lynx to Identify Nickel Drill Targets

Inomin to Start Ground Survey at Lynx to Identify Nickel Drill Targets

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports a 118 line-kilometre (km) ground magnetic survey will begin in early February at the Company's Lynx sulphide nickel property in south-central British Columbia. The survey is designed to delineate drill targets in serpentinite-magnetite hosted nickel mineralization. The survey will encompass 624 hectares in the Bear North and South zones situated on the north-eastern extent of the property. The aforementioned zones extend 3 km long, forming the eastern rim of a large (9 km diameter) circular magnetic feature interpreted to be an ocean basin accreted seamount containing ultramafic complexes (Figure 1). Scott Geophysics Ltd. of Vancouver, BC is completing the survey.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/112219_ae97d9edd4632b01_001.jpg

Figure 1: Ground-magnetic grid over Bear zone of Lynx property. An 8 kilometre-wide ring-like magnetic anomaly and several strong magnetic anomalies greater than 2 kilometres in length have been delineated at Lynx by an airborne magnetics survey.

Inomin Appoints Former Director of Industry and Mining for Oaxaca State as Head of Corporate Development - Mexico

Inomin Appoints Former Director of Industry and Mining for Oaxaca State as Head of Corporate Development - Mexico

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gustavo Allende Igarashi as Head of Corporate Development - Mexico for the Company's operations in Mexico.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/110516_65e2843d946d4a98_001.jpg

Inomin Mines appoints Gustavo Allende Igarashi head of corporate development - Mexico

Inomin Intersects Large Intervals of Prospective Mineralization in Drill Holes at Beaver-Lynx Nickel-Cobalt Property

Inomin Intersects Large Intervals of Prospective Mineralization in Drill Holes at Beaver-Lynx Nickel-Cobalt Property

Nickel to be Added to US List of 50 Critical Minerals

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports it has completed a five hole drill program totaling 715 metres at the Company's Beaver-Lynx Nickel-Cobalt property located in the Cariboo region of British Columbia. Drill holes - testing a strike length of 5.7 km - intersected long intervals of favourable mineralization ranging up to 190 metres in thickness. The diamond drilling program successfully tested the Spur and North Lobe zones, large 5 - 6 kilometre-long areas defined by the preceding ground magnetics survey, believed prospective for nickel and cobalt mineralization (Figure 1). Samples have been shipped to SGS Canada for analyses and results are pending.

Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Fully Funded Exploration and Drill Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Fully Funded Exploration and Drill Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: RRRLF ) (Frankfurt: RR0 ) ("Rockridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for an upcoming Summer 2022 drill program at the Knife Lake Copper Project VMS Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Knife Lake Project" or "Property"). Using the results and interpretation from the Fall and Winter 2021 field programs, as well as the 2021 drill program, the upcoming program will target the Gilbert West and Gilbert South zones in addition to continued infill and expansion drilling at the deposit. Rockridge is fully funded for this upcoming exploration and drilling having recently closed a financing. The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 82 claims totaling 56,865 hectares (140,516 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.

Knife Lake VMS Project Location Map:
https://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/Knife-Lake-Region-20210331-003.jpg

Newmont Upgraded to BBB+ by S&P

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has upgraded Newmont's issuer credit rating to BBB+ from BBB with a stable outlook. The upgrade is supported by Newmont's balance sheet strength and disciplined capital allocation priorities, in addition to higher future production and improving costs.

The upgrade from S&P follows Newmont's issuance of the mining industry's first sustainability-linked bond in December 2021. The $1.0 billion note is linked to Newmont's performance against key environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, including the Company's 2030 emissions reduction targets and the representation of women in senior leadership roles target.

Whitehorse Gold Announces Stock Option Cancellation

Whitehorse Gold Announces Stock Option Cancellation

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 1,475,000 stock options (the "Cancelled Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company.

The terms of Cancelled Options were as follows:

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Outback Goldfields' Update on Completed Initial Exploration Phase on its Yeungroon Gold Property Located in Central Victoria, Australia.

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Outback Goldfields' Update on Completed Initial Exploration Phase on its Yeungroon Gold Property Located in Central Victoria, Australia.

Outback Goldfields (TSXV:OZ) (OTCQB:OZBKF) (FSE:S600) has provided an update for its Yeungroon gold property located in Central Victoria, Australia. This is one of the company's four key assets in the highly prospective Fosterville Gold District in the Victoria goldfields in southeast Australia.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on " InvestmentPitch.com " and on " YouTube ". If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Outback" in the search box.

Tin Cup Exploration Update

Tin Cup Exploration Update

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce an update to the exploration plan for the Tin Cup prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Following on from the success of the initial four holes completed, Northern Lights is planning to expand the exploration program at Secret Pass to include the drilling of three (3) additional holes at Tin Cup and two (2) drill holes at the FM Zone, which is located approximately 500 metres east of Tin Cup. All five (5) proposed drill holes are fully permitted. The drill holes statistics and significant intersections for the first four drill holes are sumarized on Table 1. The location of the recent drill holes and the planned drill holes for Tin Cup and the FM Zones are illlustrated on Figure 1.

Marvel Subsidiary New Marvel Energy To Focus on SMR Energy Applications for Land and Fuel

Marvel Subsidiary New Marvel Energy To Focus on SMR Energy Applications for Land and Fuel

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce New Marvel Energy a wholly owned subsidiary to the Corporation is moving ahead on a design study for standardized nuclear fuel for small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) for use in land and energy including long range space flight

Canada has one of the most promising markets for SMR technology, the potential value of for SMRs in Canada is valued at $ 5.3B by 2040, globally the SMR market is much bigger at $150B by 2040. Typically, SMRs have a power capacity of 300MW(e) per unit making it ideal as it produces large amounts of low to no carbon electricity.

