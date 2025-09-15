Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Third Quarter 2025 Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Third Quarter 2025 Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) ("IIP" or the "Company"), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2025 dividend of $1.90 per share of common stock, representing an annualized dividend of $7.60 per common share. Since its inception in 2016, the Company has paid $1.0 billion in common stock dividends to its shareholders.

Additionally, IIP announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.5625 per share of IIP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The dividends are payable on October 15, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com .

This press release contains statements that IIP believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as IIP "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "believes" or "should" or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include discussions of the amount, growth, timing and payment of dividends. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. IIP disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IIP Contact:
David Smith
Chief Financial Officer
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
(858) 997-3332

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Innovative Industrial PropertiesIIPRNYSE:IIPR
IIPR
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Ionic Expands Newly Discovered Zone at Salinas; Drills 1.53% Li2O over 15m, incl. 2.31% Li2O over 8m; 1.15% Li2O over 19m, incl. 1.67% Li2O over 10m, and 1.32% Li2O over 14m

Lithium Ionic Expands Newly Discovered Zone at Salinas; Drills 1.53% Li2O over 15m, incl. 2.31% Li2O over 8m; 1.15% Li2O over 19m, incl. 1.67% Li2O over 10m, and 1.32% Li2O over 14m

  • Excellent follow-up drill results from high-grade discovery holes at the "Noé" target announced in February 2024 , including:
    • 1.53% Li2O over 15m, incl. 2.31% Li2O over 8m
    • 1.15% Li2O over 19m, incl. 1.67% Li2O over 10m
    • 1.32% Li2O over 14m, incl. 2.16% Li2O over 7m
  • The Noé target, located ~1.5km north of the mineral resource area, was not included in the NI 43-101 estimate announced on April 4, 2024
  • Salinas currently hosts a 14.76Mt lithium deposit, or 25% of the Company's total global mineral resource estimate of 60.1Mt
  • Noé represents potential for significant future mineral growth at Salinas

Lithium Ionic Corp. ( TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N ) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") reports assay results from the Salinas Lithium Project ("Salinas"), located approximately 100 kilometres north of its Feasibility-stage Bandeira lithium project and the Outro Lado lithium deposit in northern Minas Gerais State, Brazil. Nine of the 15 holes reported were drilled at the Noé target, a well-mineralized pegmatite discovered approximately 1.5 kilometres North of the Salinas mineral resource zones earlier this year.

Salinas Noé Target Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
4Front Ventures Corp. Closes on the First Phase of an Up to 558K Sq. Ft. Cultivation and Production Facility in Illinois

4Front Ventures Corp. Closes on the First Phase of an Up to 558K Sq. Ft. Cultivation and Production Facility in Illinois

First Phase of the Multiphase Expansion Project includes 250K Sq. Ft. Backed by Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. with Anticipated Construction to Be Completed in Q4 2022;
Facility to Create 500 New Livable Wage Jobs in the Village of Matteson Region and
Help Meet Demands in Fast-Growing Illinois Cannabis Market

4Front Ventures Corp . (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ( "4Front'' or the "Company" ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced the first closing of a multiphase expansion project to build an up to 558,000 sq. ft. cultivation and production facility ( the "Facility" ) in the Village of Matteson Illinois located outside of Chicago . Under the previously announced agreement, the first phase of 4Front's multiphase expansion project is anticipated to include a 250,000 sq. ft. building, including 65,000 sq. ft. of flowering canopy and 70,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space, which has been backed by Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. ("IIP") (NYSE: IIPR), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange focused on serving the regulated cannabis industry. 4Front plans to use the Facility to produce the Company's more than 20 in-house brands and 2,000 products, which will be offered to Illinois customers at an accessible price point at its Mission Dispensaries and partner dispensaries across Illinois . The Facility is also expected to produce a variety of white-labeled products such as flower, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, gel capsules and other manufactured products for other multi-state operators, cannabis businesses and brands. "I want to thank Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker Illinois State Senator Michael Hastings Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle and the Bureau of Economic Development, Cook County Assessor's Office, Village of Matteson President Sheila Chalmers-Currin and the Board of Trustees, as well as her economic development team, Intersect Illinois, World Business Chicago,  Illinois Department of Agriculture, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, WillCook Enterprise Zone and our partner, IIP, for being tremendous partners of ours in this project," said 4Front Chief Executive Officer Leo Gontmakher . "With this announcement, we mark the beginning of a multi-phase expansion project to create the largest cannabis cultivation and manufacturing Facility in Illinois one of the country's fastest growing cannabis markets. The sheer size of this next-generation Facility will allow us to meet growing consumer demands. It will also broaden the reach of our innovative, low-cost cultivation and manufacturing methodologies and suite of brands of products while creating jobs and new streams of tax revenue for both Matteson Cook County and the State of Illinois . As we continue to expand our footprint in Illinois we believe this Facility will continue to drive growth and added value for the community, as well as our customers and shareholders." 4Front's multiphase expansion project is expected to bring a host of advanced cultivation, manufacturing and automation technologies, a full state-of-the-art kitchen, along with low-cost production methodologies aimed at driving down the costs of goods for consumers and cannabis businesses. Phase 1 of the expansion project is expected to create 240 livable wage jobs in the Matteson region with construction expected to be complete in Q4 2022; and Phase 2 is anticipated to add an additional 300,000 sq. ft. of building and 260 jobs.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:FFNT

4Front Ventures Secures Land and Funding for Massive New Cultivation and Production Facility in Illinois

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (" 4Front " or the " Company ") announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with both the land owner and an affiliate of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., (" IIPR" ) to build an up to 558,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in Illinois . This would mark the largest such facility in the state to date. In summary, the agreements provide for IIPR to acquire the land for $6.5m and fund the approximately $45m buildout of phase one of the facility which will be leased back to 4Front in the form of a 20-year lease with two five-year extensions at the Company's option. Closing of the transaction is subject to securing appropriate county and state incentives, completion of standard due diligence, and other customary closing conditions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
4Front Ventures Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction Generating Proceeds of $33 Million

4Front Ventures Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction Generating Proceeds of $33 Million

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the sale and leaseback of its cultivation and production facilities in Olympia, WA and Georgetown, MA (the "Transaction") with an affiliate of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., (NYSE: IIPR) ("IIP").

This previously announced Transaction generated proceeds of US$33 million which were used by the Company to pay down the entire outstanding senior secured debt obligation to affiliates of Gotham Green Partners. The balance of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

"We are thrilled to enter into this new long-term real estate partnership with IIP," said Leo Gontmakher , Chief Executive Officer of 4Front. "The successful closing of the Transaction marks a significant milestone in our stated strategy to further strengthen our balance sheet, providing the Company greater flexibility to fund its growth initiatives. The closing of the Transaction allows us to continue our laser focus on profitable growth within our core markets of Massachusetts , Illinois , California , Washington and Michigan ."

"We are excited to welcome 4Front to our premier tenant roster," said Paul Smithers , President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. "4Front has developed a strong footprint in their core operating markets, with a proven ability to execute and deliver a wide variety of high-quality, consistent cannabis products on a large scale. We look forward to continuing to support 4Front as they deepen their operations and strategic relationships in existing states and expand into new ones like California and beyond."

In connection with this Transaction, 4Front issued LI Lending LLC ("LI Lending") 12,135,922 class A subordinate voting share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") on a private placement basis with a strike price of $0.824 USD (the "Private Placement"). The Warrants have a two-year expiration period and are being issued in exchange for LI Lending waiving security on the Georgetown property which was previously part of LI Lending's collateral package.

The issuance of Warrants to LI Lending constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101"). The Private Placement is exempt form the formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided under MI 6-101 as the Company is not listed on specified markets and the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the Warrants exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

A material change report in respect of this related party transaction could not be filed earlier than 21 days prior to the closing of the Private Placement due to the fact that the details of the Private Placement were not finalized until shortly prior to the completion of the Transaction.

To receive company updates and be added to the email distribution list please sign up here .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear , Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona , 4Front has operations in Illinois , Massachusetts , California , Michigan , and Washington state . From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit 4Front's website www.4frontventures.com .

This news release was prepared by management of 4Front Ventures, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in 4Front Ventures' periodic filings with securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to future developments and the business and operations of 4Front Ventures, developments with respect to legislative developments in the United States , expectations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, future revenue or Adjusted EBITDA expectations, statements regarding when or if any contemplated or in-progress transactions will close or if/when required regulatory approvals are attained, and other statements regarding future developments of the business.

Although 4Front Ventures has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. federal laws; change in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. 4Front Ventures disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and 4Front Ventures does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-ventures-completes-sale-leaseback-transaction-generating-proceeds-of-33-million-301195661.html

SOURCE 4Front

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/17/c5155.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:FFNT

4Front Ventures Enters into US$30 Million Sale-Leaseback Transaction Agreements

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (" 4Front " or the " Company ") announced today that it has entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements with an affiliate of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., ( IIPR ) providing for the sale and leaseback of 4Front's cultivation and production facilities in Tumwater, WA and Georgetown, MA (the " Transaction ").

The all cash sale price of US$30 million will be used by the Company to pay down the outstanding senior secured debt obligation to affiliates of Gotham Green Partners, and for other general corporate purposes. The Transaction is subject to various closing conditions, including standard property/title inspections and appraisals and is scheduled to close in early December.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Graphite One Announces Warrant Extension

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

gold investing

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Tech Investing

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Guardian Exploration Gains 94 Percent

×