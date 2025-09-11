Infosys and HanesBrands Inc. Collaborate to Unlock Hyper Productivity and AI-Driven Efficiency

Ten-year alliance leverages Infosys AI-first platforms to drive innovation, efficiency and agility across HanesBrands' IT Landscape

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic alliance with HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in everyday iconic apparel. Under this ten-year engagement, Infosys will serve as HanesBrands' strategic collaborator in their digital, business applications and data landscape.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will deploy its proprietary platforms—Live Enterprise Automation Platform (LEAP), integrated within Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of services, solutions, and platforms. This initiative will harness generative AI and AIOps technologies to help HanesBrands modernize core operations, enhance agility, simplify its IT landscape and unlock greater value from data.

The alliance reflects a strong cultural alignment between Infosys and HanesBrands, grounded in a shared vision for innovation and operational excellence. By embracing AI-first technologies, intelligent automation and AIOps, HanesBrands is positioned to unlock hyper productivity, reduce operational complexity and accelerate its digital transformation.

Scott Pleiman , Chief Strategy, Transformation, Analytics and Technology Officer, HanesBrands , said, "As we continue to evolve our operational model, we sought an experienced collaborator with deep domain expertise and advanced capabilities in AI-driven transformation. Infosys' AI-first approach and proven ability to scale innovation aligned with our long-term vision for agility, efficiency and customer-centricity."

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head, Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys , said, "We are honored to support HanesBrands in its journey toward a future-ready enterprise. With a shared commitment to innovation, we aim to unlock significant business value and elevate customer experiences utilizing Infosys Topaz AI and AIOps capabilities, now further strengthened with LEAP."

Through this initiative, HanesBrands will address key strategic priorities including technology optimization, resource efficiency and cultural alignment—empowered by Infosys' robust transformation capabilities and proven track record in the retail sector.

About HanesBrands Inc.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), the No. 1 seller of innerwear, is a socially responsible global leader in everyday iconic apparel with a mission to create a more comfortable world for everybody . The company owns a portfolio of some of the world's most recognized apparel brands including Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the U.S.; Bonds, an Australian staple since 1915 that is setting new standards for design and innovation; Maidenform, America's number one shapewear brand; and Bali , America's number one national bra brand. HanesBrands owns the majority of its worldwide manufacturing facilities and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality, ethical business practices, and reducing environmental impact.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in more than 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 . These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

