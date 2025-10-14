Illumina to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, October 30, 2025

Illumina to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, October 30, 2025

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today that it will issue results for the third quarter 2025 following the close of market on Thursday, October 30, 2025. 

On the same day, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) Jacob Thaysen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and Ankur Dhingra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results. 

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Interested parties may access the live webcast via the Investor Info section of Illumina's website or directly through the following linkhttps://illumina-earnings-call-q3-2025.open-exchange.net/registration. To ensure timely connection, please join at least ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on X (Twitter)FacebookLinkedInInstagramTikTok, and YouTube

Investors:
Conor McNamara
+1.858.291.6421
ir@illumina.com

Media:
Christine Douglass
pr@illumina.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-to-announce-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-thursday-october-30-2025-302583787.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IlluminaILMNNASDAQ:ILMN
ILMN
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...
Illumina launches latest chemistry across most popular mid-throughput sequencers, enabling higher quality and greater speed for customers at lower cost

Illumina launches latest chemistry across most popular mid-throughput sequencers, enabling higher quality and greater speed for customers at lower cost

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced that it has completed integration of its latest chemistry, XLEAP-SBS ™ into all reagents for its NextSeq ™ 1000 and NextSeq 2000 next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments. "We are excited... Keep Reading...
Illumina Board of Directors approves spin-off of GRAIL; declares spin-off dividend of GRAIL shares

Illumina Board of Directors approves spin-off of GRAIL; declares spin-off dividend of GRAIL shares

"When-issued" trading expected to begin on or about June 12, 2024 Record date for distribution of GRAIL shares will be June 13, 2024 Distribution date for GRAIL shares anticipated to be June 24, 2024 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the... Keep Reading...
Illumina appoints Everett Cunningham Chief Commercial Officer

Illumina appoints Everett Cunningham Chief Commercial Officer

Cunningham previously served as CCO for Exact Sciences and brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership across healthcare tech, life sciences, and pharma - Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the appointment of... Keep Reading...
Illumina drives genomic testing as standard of care in oncology through collaborative research presented at ASCO

Illumina drives genomic testing as standard of care in oncology through collaborative research presented at ASCO

Studies presented represent key focus areas, including building evidence for clinical utility of comprehensive genomic profiling; overcoming market access barriers, and progressing the whole-genome approach for MRD Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Silver Hammer Announces Receipt of Updated and Revised Drill Permit for Upcoming Silverton Project Exploration Program in Nevada

Transition Metals Identifies Four New Polymetallic Showings at Pike Warden, Yukon, Including Samples Returning >10,000 ppm Silver and 3.4% Molybdenum

Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance

Related News

phosphate investing

Verdant Minerals Gets Greenlight for Ammaroo Phosphate Project

lithium investing

GM Takes US$1.6 Billion Hit on EV Realignment as US Policy Shift Clouds Market Outlook

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

uranium investing

IsoEnergy Expands Into Australia with Toro Energy Takeover

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Silver Investing

Silver Hammer Announces Receipt of Updated and Revised Drill Permit for Upcoming Silverton Project Exploration Program in Nevada