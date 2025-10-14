Illumina to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, October 30, 2025

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today that it will issue results for the third quarter 2025 following the close of market on Thursday, October 30, 2025.
On the same day, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) Jacob Thaysen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and Ankur Dhingra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results.
Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Interested parties may access the live webcast via the Investor Info section of Illumina's website or directly through the following link - https://illumina-earnings-call-q3-2025.open-exchange.net/registration. To ensure timely connection, please join at least ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call.
A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.
About Illumina
