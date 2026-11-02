Ignition Technology Brings CrowdStrike's AI-Native Security to European SMBs

Ignition Technology Brings CrowdStrike's AI-Native Security to European SMBs

Falcon Flex commitment enables service providers to bring the Falcon platform and Falcon IQ security assessments to SMB and mid-market customers

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that Ignition Technology has made a multi-million-dollar Falcon Flex commitment in Q1 FY27 to expand access to AI-native cybersecurity for SMB and mid-market customers across Europe.

Working with more than 1,000 partners across Europe, Ignition Technology is expanding access to the Falcon platform through its managed service provider (MSP) and managed security service provider (MSSP) ecosystem. The commitment builds on Ignition Technology's recognition as CrowdStrike's Global Technical Champion of the Year at Fal.Con 2026 in Las Vegas.

As a member of Project QuiltWorks , Ignition Technology is also making Falcon IQ available to its ecosystem of partners, enabling them to assess customer security vulnerability exposures and prioritize risks using frontier AI. The offering is expected to support assessments across thousands of devices managed through Ignition Technology's service provider program.

"Bringing enterprise-grade cybersecurity to businesses of every size requires partners who can deliver at scale," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Ignition Technology is investing in CrowdStrike to expand our reach across Europe's SMB market. This is how we scale the Falcon platform: through partners building their businesses on CrowdStrike."

"Service providers are central to how SMBs buy and consume cybersecurity," said Paul Eccleston, Chief Business Innovation Officer at Exclusive Networks Group. "With Falcon Flex and Falcon IQ, we're giving our partners the flexibility to grow their CrowdStrike businesses while helping customers identify and address security risks. This commitment will enable them to reach more customers and deliver greater value."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About Ignition Technology

Ignition Technology, an Exclusive Networks company, is a security distributor for the SaaS world. We believe in the power of the channel to enable and secure business transformation. We enable our partners to architect solutions that better protect their customers and help them navigate the future of cybersecurity through our people, our knowledge and our solutions and services.

By discovering innovative, emerging cybersecurity solutions, we help them de-risk their business, create value and maintain relevance with their customers whilst delivering peace of mind. For more information visit www.ignition-technology.com

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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