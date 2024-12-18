Iceni Enters Farm-in Deal with Gold Road for a Value up to A$44 million

(TheNewswire)
Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (Iceni or the Company) is pleased to advise of a binding Farm-in Agreement and share placement transaction with Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX: GOR) over tenements around and containing the Company’s Guyer Gold Trend, within the 14 Mile Well Gold Project (14MWGP or Project) located between Leonora and Laverton in Western Australia.
Highlights
Iceni Gold Managing Director, Wade Johnson, said:
“We are very pleased to be partnering with Gold Road, a company that needs no introduction to gold exploration, discovery and mining in Western Australia. The Farm-in Agreement and share placement with Gold Road is an excellent result for Iceni Gold and its shareholders that provides the opportunity to accelerate and advance exploration along the exciting Guyer Gold Trend at our 14 Mile Well Gold Project.
“The commitment by Gold Road reaffirms our belief that the Guyer Gold Trend has potential to host a significant gold deposit and reinforces the prospectivity of the entire tenement package. The planned significant investment by GOR at Guyer will now also allow for the concurrent evaluation of multiple high prospectivity targets to be accelerated on the remainder of the Iceni ground in which we retain 100% ownership. The farm in agreement will see Gold Road potentially spending up to A$35 million to earn up to an 80% interest in the Farm-in tenements that include the Guyer trend.
“The largely unexplored 11.5km long granite-greenstone contact hosting the Guyer trend, hidden beneath transported cover, combined with recent success from aircore drilling and the proximity of the nearby gold nugget field has provided us with the initial indications of a corridor that has the potential to deliver a new large gold discovery. The Iceni and Gold Road teams are very keen to get underway with the next phase of exploration that is expected to commence in January.”
Figure 1 Plan showing location of Iceni’s 14 Mile Well Gold Project (14MWGP) highlighting the Farm-in tenement package over Guyer, relative to the land holdings of Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) and Gold Road Resources Limited. Refer to Figure 2 for further detail on the 14MWGP tenement package.
Overview
Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (Iceni or the Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into a $35 million farm- in agreement (Farm-in) with Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) (Gold Road or GOR) in respect of 154km² of tenements (Farm-In Area), that form part of the Company’s 100%-owned 14 Mile Well Gold Project between Leonora and Laverton in Western Australia (Figure 5).
The Farm-in Area, which is to be called the Guyer Project, is shown in Figure 1. In addition, Iceni has entered into a subscription agreement with GOR pursuant to which GOR will immediately acquire a 9.9% shareholding in Iceni through a placement of new shares at 10 cents per share to raise A$3.05 million (Placement).Together, the Farm - in and Placement will strengthen the Company’s finances to accelerate exploration on its 100% non-JV tenements covering 733km2 whilst partnering with Gold Road to advance exploration at its flagship Guyer Gold Trend (Figures 2 & 3).
Details
Subscription Agreement
The Company has entered into a subscription agreement (Subscription Agreement) with Renaissance Resources Pty Limited (Subscriber), a wholly owned subsidiary of GOR. Under the Subscription Agreement, the Subscriber has subscribed for the following securities:
Funds raised under the Subscription Agreement will be used to on the exploration of existing projects and for working capital purposes.
Farm-in Agreement
The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Guyer Well Pty Ltd (Owner) has entered into a Farm-in agreement (Farm- in Agreement) with Gold Alpha Pty Ltd (Acquirer), a wholly owned subsidiary of GOR. The Farm-in Agreement will commence immediately upon signing. The Acquirer must expend a minimum of $5 million (Minimum Obligation) as soon as reasonably practicable.
Under the Farm-in Agreement, GOR may earn and acquire up to an 80% joint venture interest in the Company’s tenements which form the Guyer Project (see Figure 1) as follows:
Click here for the full ASX Release
Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover bid for all of the fully paid ordinary shares (Share Offer) and certain options (Option Offers) in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako), pursuant to the bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (as supplemented or replaced from time to time) (Offers).
Please find attached Aurum’s second supplementary bidder’s statement dated 17 December 2024 (Second Supplementary Bidder’s Statement).
The Option Offers closed on 4 December 2024.
The Share Offer will close at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 31 January 2025 (unless extended).
The Second Supplementary Bidder’s Statement was lodged with ASIC earlier today and will be served on Mako.
This ASX Announcement was authorised for release by the Company Secretary of Aurum.
Click here for the full ASX Release
A junior among the giants, Opawica Exploration’s strategic geographical advantage in the resource-rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt makes it a compelling investment opportunity.
Opawica Exploration (TSXV:OPW) is a Vancouver-based junior gold exploration company engaged in exploring and developing precious metal properties in Canada. Its flagship properties — Arrowhead, Bazooka and McWatters — are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world. These projects, adjacent to some of the world’s largest gold producers, benefit from exceptional geological potential and established mining infrastructure.
Opawica is committed to sustainable and efficient exploration, utilizing advanced geological modeling and modern technologies to unlock the potential of its projects. Led by a highly experienced management team, Opawica is well-placed to become a pioneer in the next Canadian gold rush.
Located in Canada’s highly prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Bazooka spans approximately 1,200 hectares along 7 km of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break in Quebec. It is contiguous with Yamana Gold’s Wasamac property and Yorbeau Resources’ Rouyn property. Located near operational gold mines, the property has excellent access to roads, power and water, facilitating year-round exploration.
Gold mineralization at the Bazooka project is associated with quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists within sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic rocks. The Main Zone features significant silicification and visible free gold.
Historical exploration efforts on the Bazooka property include development of a 125-meter shaft and 634 meters of drifts in the 1950s by Eldona Gold Mines, and subsequent drilling campaigns by Lake Shore Gold and RT Minerals, which reported highlights such as 316.23 grams per ton (g/t) gold over 1 meter and 7.8 g/t gold over 17 meters.
Bazooka gold mineralization
Recent exploration work at Bazooka includes advanced 3D structural modeling and AI-driven target generation alongside multi-parameter airborne survey system (M-PASS) surveys. These efforts identified high-priority targets, culminating in the refinement of a robust geological model.
Going forward the company plans to complete approximately 10,000 meters of drilling across high-priority zones, focusing on resource delineation and advancing towards an economic assessment.
The Arrowhead project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, surrounded by Agnico Eagle Mines’ holdings and near IAMGOLD’s Mouska Mine. Its proximity to established mines ensures access to robust infrastructure, including transportation networks and utility services, supporting efficient exploration efforts.
The asset hosts gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, polymetallic veins, and quartz-carbonate auriferous veins. Historical exploration at Arrowhead identified 40 mineralized zones through drilling, alongside geochemical surveys that revealed VMS-style signatures and strong potential for gold mineralization.
A 2022 drill program consisting of 14 holes totaling 4,306 meters confirmed historical mineralization trends and extended gold anomalies. The integration of AI-driven geological modeling by ALS GoldSpot Discoveries further enhanced target generation for future drilling.
The company plans to initiate an exploration campaign on 25 permitted high-priority targets, aiming to validate and expand existing mineralized zones and progress the property towards resource estimation.
Located along the Cadillac Fault Zone, adjacent to Yorbeau Resources’ Astoria Mine, the McWatters project benefits from a strategic location within a developed mining district, ensuring access to established roads, power and water infrastructure, facilitating logistical efficiency for exploration activities.
Mineralization at the McWatters property includes visible gold in quartz veins within deformation zones. Historical assays include 7.89 g/t gold over 3.05 meters. Limited historical exploration on McWatters identified multiple gold showings and promising drill intercepts, supported by geochemical and MMI studies that provide a foundation for further work.
Structural lineament interpretations and geological updates were conducted alongside advanced surveys to prioritize drill targets. Modern geophysical methods have identified several untested zones with strong mineralization potential.
Blake Morgan has more than 15 years’ experience in capital markets, specializing in fundraising, IPOs and corporate development. He has successfully led companies through public offerings and raised significant capital for both private and public ventures. Previously, he held senior positions with Rio Tinto, BHP and Santos.
A CPA, CGA with over 15 years of expertise in public markets, Marcy Kiesman brings a combination of strategic financial planning, operational oversight and leadership, ensuring fiscal discipline and efficiency.
Philippe Harvard has more than a decade of experience in mineral exploration and entrepreneurship. As a principal of Investissements Gema, he has successfully acquired and developed mineral properties in Quebec. He is also the president of TelKel, an independent telecommunications company, and Cubicule Studio, a software engineering firm.
With 20 years of experience in financial markets and management consulting, Owen King has worked with public companies to assist in capital raises and business development. His expertise includes implementing quality management systems and fostering venture capital financing initiatives.
December 17 th 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTCQB:OPWEF) (the " Company " or " Opawica "), is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 (the " Financing ").
The Financing will consist of the offering of units of the Company at a price of C$0.25 per unit (each a " Unit "), with each Unit comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company (each, a " FT Share ") and one-half of one non flow-through common share (" Share ") purchase warrant of the Company (each, a " Warrant "), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months after the closing date of the Financing. The Company also maintains a Warrant Acceleration option allowing Opawica to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the daily trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.55 per Common Share for the preceding 10 consecutive trading days. All securities issued under the Offering and including Warrants will be subject to a four (4) month holding period. (If applicable)
The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
The company intends to use the net proceeds to drill new exploration targets at its Arrowhead and Bazooka properties in the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec, Canada
The private placement remains subject to the receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V, as well as execution of formal documentation.
Other Information
Further to the Company's news release of November 25, 2024 regarding the closing of the first tranche of the October 15, 2024 announced private placement; the Company wishes to provide a correction to the finders' fees paid which were announced as being C$18,020 cash and 120,133 share warrants. The correct amount compensated to finders was C$19,580 cash and 130,533 purchase warrants.
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious metal and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. The company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, reviewed gold's impressive 2024 price performance and laid out where he sees the yellow metal going in 2025.
While he sees further upside potential until about the end of January, ultimately he expects gold to move sideways or lower for multiple months before starting another big rally that will last four to six years.
"That's when the miners are really going to participate, and we're going to see that everyone's going to want to be involved in the precious metals mining space. They're going to do those hundreds or thousands of percent returns when gold blasts off in this new economic reset," Vermeulen explained during the interview.
He also discussed his silver and platinum outlook, and shared why he recently decided to trade Bitcoin for the first time in 10 years. Vermeulen's short-term target in this "can't miss" trade is US$108,700.
Watch the interview above for his full thoughts on those and other topics.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
All amounts expressed in US dollars
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) reports that although it had previously agreed on a framework to achieve a global resolution of the disputes with the Government of Mali over the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, it has to date been unsuccessful in arriving at a final resolution despite numerous good-faith attempts to negotiate and a willingness to compromise beyond its legal rights.
Barrick has engaged constructively with the Malian government and its external advisors over the past 12 months, addressing their requests for an increased share of the economic benefits generated by Loulo-Gounkoto. Notably, the government, a 20% shareholder, has to date received the majority of these benefits. Barrick's proposals toward a Memorandum of Agreement, which included significant concessions, have not been meaningfully considered and have been rejected by the Government of Mali. Even though the 2023 Mining Code has no application to existing operations such as Loulo-Gounkoto, the government insists on forcing Loulo-Gounkoto under the framework of that Code.
Local operating conditions have deteriorated significantly with employees imprisoned without cause and gold shipments blocked. If shipments remain suspended, Barrick will be compelled to suspend operations, further impacting the viability of this critical economic driver for Mali.
Strong Contribution to Mali's Economy
Over 29 years, Barrick has invested more than $10 billion in Mali, with its mines contributing 5% to 10% of the country's GDP annually. In 2023 alone, Barrick contributed over $1 billion to the economy. Loulo-Gounkoto remains one of Mali's largest taxpayers and employers, with 97% of its 8,000-strong workforce comprising Malian nationals. To date, the Malian state has received more than 70% of the economic benefits from the complex.
Pressure on Local Management
Since November 25, several senior members of Barrick's Malian management team have been imprisoned on unfounded charges, accompanied by concerning actions such as baseless tax and customs claims and the reported issuance of an illegitimate arrest warrant against Barrick's President and CEO. These actions raise serious concerns about the misuse of the criminal justice system.
This follows the earlier detention of Barrick management in September and similar incidents involving senior executives from other mining operators being jailed.
Commitment to Resolution
"Barrick has been a committed partner to Mali for nearly three decades, delivering significant value to stakeholders and communities," said Mark Bristow, Barrick President and CEO. "Recent developments further erode investor confidence in Mali's mining sector and will deter future investment. Nonetheless, in view of our long-standing commitment to the people of Mali, we remain open to constructive engagement with the government to resolve these issues while protecting the viability of this key economic driver for Mali."
Bristow emphasized the need for negotiations to be mutual, respectful of existing agreements, and aimed at preserving the long-term sustainability of the mining sector in Mali.
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 1.12 percent on the week to close at 607.84 on Friday (December 13). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) posted a 1.71 percent decrease to hit 25,274.3, and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) sank 2.68 percent to reach 131.45.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released November consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday (December 11).
The report shows the all-items index increased by 0.3 percent monthly, compared to the 0.2 percent recorded in each of the previous four months. Core CPI was also up 0.3 percent, steady compared to the previous three months.
On an annualized basis, CPI increased by 2.7 percent, up from the 2.6 percent rise recorded in October. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, was unchanged from October, increasing 3.3 percent.
Overall, the increase in the CPI shows some stickiness in inflation, but most analysts think the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 points when it meets on December 17 and 18, before pausing in the new year.
In the commodities space, gold passed US$2,700 per ounce midweek, but finished the period virtually unchanged at US$2,648.34; silver sank 1.43 percent to US$30.54 per ounce. Copper lost just 0.23 percent for the week at US$4.20 per pound on the COMEX. More broadly, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) was up 2.83 percent to close at 546.29.
Equity markets were mixed this week. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) fell 0.52 percent to end Friday at 6,051.08, while the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) gained 0.96 percent to come in at 21,780.25. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) finished the week down 1.81 percent at 43,828.07.
Find out how the five best-performing Canadian mining stocks performed against that backdrop.
Data for this article was retrieved at 4:00 p.m. EST on December 13, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals sectors were considered.
Weekly gain: 88.89 percent
Market cap: C$28.27 million
Share price: C$0.16
Orosur Mining is an explorer focused on the development of early to advanced-stage assets in South America.
Its flagship Anzá gold project in Colombia was previously a 49/51 joint venture with Minera Monte Aguila (MMA), a corporation owned equally by Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM).
Exploration has revealed multiple gold deposits at the site, which is located 50 kilometers west of Medellin, and according to Orosur sits along Colombia’s primary gold belt.
Orosur also owns several early stage projects: the El Pantano gold-silver project in Argentina, the Lithium West project in Nigeria and the Ariquemes project in Brazil, which is prospective for tin, niobium and rare earths.
Shares of Orosur jumped significantly following a November 28 announcement that it has completed its takeover of MMA. The acquisition gives Orosur 100 percent indirect ownership of the Anzá gold project.
Under the terms of the agreement, Newmont and Agnico will each receive a 0.75 percent net smelter royalty, plus a fixed royalty of US$37.5 per ounce of gold or gold equivalent on the first 200,000 ounces produced.
Since the transaction's completion, exploration has resumed at the Pepas prospect to test high-grade results from a 2022 drill program. On Friday, Orosur announced the delivery of initial assays, saying they confirm the previous results. The samples encountered grades of 5.58 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold over 75.1 meters from the surface, including an intersection of 13.68 g/t over 13.95 meters.
Weekly gain: 80.65 percent
Market cap: C$34.59 million
Share price: C$0.28
NOA Lithium Brines is advancing three projects in the lithium triangle area of Argentina's Salta province: the 37,000 hectare Rio Grande project, the 78,000 hectare Arizaro project and the 10,200 hectare Salinas Grandes project.
Of the three projects, Rio Grande is the most advanced. The company updated the resource estimate for the site in July, noting that measured and indicated resources had increased to 2,658,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, with 2,039,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent in the inferred category.
Shares of NOA gained this week after the company said on Tuesday (December 10) that it has closed a C$13.5 million private placement with Clean Elements, a private holding company established to develop lithium assets. If Clean Elements exercises all warrants, it will receive 39.9 percent of outstanding common shares on a fully diluted basis.
NOA plans to use the proceeds of the offering to pay off debts and fund exploration work at Rio Grande.
Weekly gain: 60.19 percent
Market cap: C$179.47 million
Share price: C$1.65
O3 Mining is a gold explorer and developer working to advance its assets in Québec, Canada.
The company’s Marban Alliance gold project is composed of 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares in Western Québec. Exploration at the site dates back to the 1940s and has seen drilling to a depth of 1,475 meters.
A prefeasibility study from 2022 outlines a pre-tax net present value of C$775 million for the asset with an internal rate of return of 30.2 percent and a payback period of 3.5 years.
O3 also owns the Horizon project, made up of 192 claims over 8,778 hectares directly to the northwest of Marban.
Shares of O3 jumped this week following news on Thursday (December 12) of a friendly takeover offer by major miner Agnico Eagle Mines. The offer, valued at C$204 million, will see Agnico Eagle purchase all outstanding common shares in O3 at C$1.67 each, a 58 percent premium to the closing price on December 11.
The news was followed on the same day by a joint announcement that O3’s largest shareholder, Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), will support the transaction through a lock-up agreement with Agnico to tender its common shares in O3. Gold Fields owns approximately a 17 percent stake in O3.
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$19.19 million
Share price: C$0.015
KWG Resources is a chromite and base metals exploration company focused on moving forward at its Ring of Fire assets in Northern Ontario, Canada. It does business as the Canadian Chrome Company.
The firm's properties consist of the Fancamp and Big Daddy claims, along with the Mcfaulds Lake, Koper Lake and Fishtrap Lake projects. All are located within a 40 kilometer radius, and according to the company are home to feeder magma chambers containing chromite, nickel and copper deposits.
KWG is currently working with local First Nations to improve transportation to the region through the development of road and rail links. The company announced on November 7 that it had signed a memorandum of agreement with AtkinsRealis Canada in its capacity as a contractor representing the Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations.
The agreement will allow AtkinsRealis temporary access rights over some mineral exploration claims in support of work permits for an environmental assessment for the design, construction and operation of a multi-use, all-season road between the proposed Marten Falls community access road and the proposed Webequie supply road.
Once completed, the link will provide improved access to communities and mining companies in the region.
KWG did not release any news in the past week.
Weekly gain: 47.06 percent
Market cap: C$48.91 million
Share price: C$0.25
Vior is a gold exploration company with a portfolio of assets located in Québec, Canada.
The company’s main focus has been advancing its flagship Belleterre project in Southwestern Québec. The property consists of 635 claims covering an area of 350 square kilometres, and hosts the past-producing Belleterre gold mine, which produced 750,000 ounces of gold and 95,000 ounces of silver between 1936 and 1959.
Vior says that the mineralization trend at the property extends for 6 kilometers, and in addition to gold and silver has demonstrated the presence of copper, lead and zinc.
On September 24, Vior commenced a fully funded 60,000 meter drill program at Belleterre, which will operate through mid-2025. The company says it is the largest drill program at the site since the mine closed in 1959.
The first assays were announced on November 12, and the company reported high-grade gold at depth. The results include highlighted intercepts of 9 g/t gold over 1.2 meters from the Belleterre area, and 4 g/t gold over 1.2 meters from the Aubelle area. Vior said the results confirm the continuity and potential for expansion of mineralization at the site.
The company’s most recent announcement came on Thursday, when it announced that Mathieu Savard, Osisko Mining's former president, will become Vior's new president and CEO. He will be joined by Pascal Simard, who was Osisko’s vice president of exploration. Simard will hold the same role at Vior.
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
As of June 2024, there were 1,630 companies listed on the TSXV, 925 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,806 companies, with 188 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
