IBM to Announce Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

IBM (NYSE: IBM ) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET . The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at www.IBM.cominvestor .

Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.

Media contact:

Timothy Davidson
tfdavids@us.ibm.com
914-844-7847

IBM
