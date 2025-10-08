IBM to Announce Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

The Conversation (0)
- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET . The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at www.IBM.cominvestor .
Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.
Media contact:
Timothy Davidson
tfdavids@us.ibm.com
914-844-7847
