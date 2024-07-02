Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

Ramelius Makes Strategic Investment in Spartan Resources

Boss Energy: Multi-mine Uranium Producer in Australia and the US

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here: Investing in Tech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML)

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (“Heritage ” or the “Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (“Tranche Two ”) of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on June 12, 2024 (the “Offering ”).

The Company raised an aggregate of $157,000.04 pursuant to Tranche Two, of which $107,000.00 was raised on the issuance of 2,140,000 units (“Units ”) and $50,000.04 was raised on the issuance of 833,334 flow-through units (“FT Units ”). Each Unit was issued at a price per Unit of $0.05 and is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share ”) and one Common Share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.075 (“Warrant ”). Each FT Unit was issued at a price of $0.06 and is comprised of one Common Share which will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Warrant.

The Company paid an aggregate $2,600.00 in cash commissions and issued an aggregate 41,666 compensation options (the “Compensation Options ”) in connection with Tranche Two. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one additional Unit at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

Proceeds of Tranche Two will be used to fund the Company's exploration and drilling program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project, in addition to general working capital. All securities issued pursuant to Tranche Two are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for 2,570,000 Units under the Offering. Each transaction with an insider of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101 ”). The Corporation is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The Company has also agreed to issue an aggregate of 840,000 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share, in full satisfaction of certain contractual obligations.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “outlook” and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company’s estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company’s projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

Source

Click here to connect with Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML), to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksgold stocksgold explorationcopper investingcse:hmlgold investingGold Investing
HML:CC
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML)

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 1 8 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its $750,000 non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 12, 2024 (the " Offering ") is now fully subscribed. Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage, has subscribed for 2,430,000 Units (as defined below) at an aggregate purchase price of C$121,500.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces up to $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement with lead orders over C$500,000

Heritage Mining Announces up to $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement with lead orders over C$500,000

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Commences 2024 Exploration Season at Expanded Drayton-Black Lake

Heritage Mining Commences 2024 Exploration Season at Expanded Drayton-Black Lake

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2024 TheNewswire Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2024 exploration program at its flagship property Drayton Black Lake (" DBL "). The Company believes the progress achieved to date represents important milestones for systematic exploration in one of the last underdeveloped greenstone belts in Northwestern Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Congratulates Neighbouring Treasury Metals Inc. on Combination Transaction with Frank Giustra Backed Deal

Heritage Mining Congratulates Neighbouring Treasury Metals Inc. on Combination Transaction with Frank Giustra Backed Deal

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia


Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its second quarter 2024 operations and financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 , and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) .

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, July 24 th , after market close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects, and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

__________________________________________
1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact - Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Astral Resources NL (‘AAR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by AAR of an announcement regarding the outcome of an application to court by the Company seeking orders in relation to the Company’s inadvertent failure to lodge a cleansing notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) within the prescribed 5 day period after the issue of shares on 9 April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and release the first results from diamond drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets on dark ground.

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

2024 has been a storybook year for gold. Gold prices saw significant gains through the first half of 2024 and set an all time high of US$2,450.05 on May 19.

Prices were supported by strong central bank buying, particularly by China, Turkey and India, along with resilient retail purchases that came despite high prices. Further momentum was carried as sentiment for the precious metal helped stem outflows from western exchange-traded funds in March and April.

Although gold experienced a slight pullback at the end of Q2, prices have remained elevated, continuing to trade above US$2,300 level. Despite gold’s solid performance at the end of 2023 and continued high prices in 2024, it wasn’t until after gold’s dramatic breakout that some of the major gold stocks saw some upward momentum.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia

Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

Bitcoin Well Announces the Ability to Sell Bitcoin Directly from Self Custody and 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Successful Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

resource investing

Successful Placement

Uranium Investing

Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project, Resource Drilling Funded

rare earth investing

Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets

Copper Investing

Potential Extension to 8 Mile Dam Gold Deposit Outlined by IP Survey at Gidji JV

Silver Investing

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Copper Investing

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2024

×